Stranger Things is an absolute phenomenon. After waiting six long weeks for the final two episodes of the highly-anticipated, record-breaking fourth season, fans must now endure an even longer wait for the fifth and final series of the hit Netflix show.

While it's almost impossible to pin down precisely what makes Stranger Things so entertaining and iconic, a large part of the show's success is undoubtedly down to the many unique and terrifying villains that have haunted the town of Hawkins. From an angry Russian enforcer to the current big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), Stranger Things has provided us with some of the most memorable small-screen villains of all time, and we're betting the Duffer Brothers aren't done scaring us just yet.

Grigori - Season Three

Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) had their work cut out in season three thanks to Grigori, a largely silent hitman who spent most of the season pursuing the pair as they investigated the Russian presence in Hawkins.

Though he was an intimidating foe who bested Hopper on more than one occasion, he was also just a human. He may have been skilled in combat and handy with a gun, but he simply doesn't compare to any creatures from the Upside Down or possessed step brothers. Grigori was a solid antagonist, however, and his fight scenes with Hopper display some of the best fight choreography we've seen in Stranger Things.

Demobats - Season Four

Just when you thought the Upside Down couldn't get any more terrifying, the Duffer Brothers went and introduced demobats. The small, bat-like creatures act as Vecna's personal bodyguards, and, given that they're a part of the Upside Down's hive mind, they cause a whole heap of trouble when our heroes find themselves in the alternate dimension.

After very nearly killing fan-favorite character Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), the demobats finally claimed a life when Eddie (Joseph Quinn) selflessly sacrificed himself to allow the others more time to kill Vecna. With strong tails and razor-sharp teeth, the demobats terrified audiences and will likely return with a vengeance for the upcoming fifth and final season.

Demodogs - Season Two

Remember when Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) first found Dart in his trashcan, ecstatic that he'd discovered a new species. Now, remember the moment of horror when Dustin returned home to find Dart tucking into his cat, Mews. While it may be hard to believe that something as cute as Dart could grow into something so horrible, the proof is in the pudding, and Dustin and the rest of the gang quickly learned that Demodogs are the stuff of nightmares.

Though not as dangerous as a fully grown Demogorgon, Demodogs are still utterly terrifying creatures that ruthlessly killed Bob (Sean Astin) and came very close to killing a lot more characters too.

Billy - Season Three

Some would argue that Billy (Dacre Montgomery) was a villain long before the Mind Flayer possessed him in season three. First introduced in season two, Max's stepbrother spent most of the season antagonizing Max (Sadie Sink) and her friends because he blamed her for their move to Hawkins. In the following season, after being possessed, Billy began creating an army for the Mind Flayer in an attempt to kill Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Dacre's villainous performance was a real highlight of season three, and his brave decision to fight back against the Mind Flayer and save Eleven and her friends brought his journey to a nice end. His surprise cameo appearance in season four was an excellent addition too, and it will be interesting to see if Vecna uses Billy's memory to haunt Max again.

The Mind Flayer - Season Two/Three/Four

The Mind Flayer first reared its ugly head in season two when it possessed Will (Noah Schnapp) and used him as a vessel to learn more about the plan being concocted by Hopper and Dr. Owens (Paul Reiser). Thankfully, Joyce and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) managed to burn the Mind Flayer out of Will, but it wasn't done there. It went on to possess Billy, using him to create a giant monster quite literally made out of human flesh.

We learned more about the Mind Flayer's origin in season four, discovering that it was created by Vecna as part of his long-running plan to get revenge on Eleven. With that in mind, we're sure the Mind Flayer will play a considerable role in th upcoming final season. We're just hoping it gives Will a break this time.

Demogorgon - Season One/Three/Four

If anybody had forgotten just how utterly terrifying Demogorgons are, we saw one of the giant monsters tear through a group of Russian prisoners as though they were statues. It took all of Hopper's wit, skill, and a fair sprinkling of luck to survive his run-in with the creature, and the old Hawkins chief of police will be hoping he never has to face off against one again.

The Demogorgons were the first creatures to cross from the Upside Down into Hawkins, and now that the dimensions seem to be merging, we expect to see more of the blood-hungry predators in the upcoming season. Demogorgons are not just one of the scariest Stranger Things villains, but they're also one of the most original, terrifying creatures ever to be seen on TV screens. They did kill Barb, though, so fans won't be happy until they're all dead.

Vecna - Season Four

The fourth season of Stranger Things was by far the darkest and most violent season of the show thus far, and Jamie Campbell Bower's Vecna is the main reason for this. The British actor prepared tirelessly for his role as season four's big bad, perfectly capturing both Henry's manipulation and Vecna's sinister and menacing body language. Vecna is also the most gruesome villain the show has ever seen.

He doesn't just kill his victims but tortures them, breaking their arms and legs and blinding them before finally putting them out of their misery. He's also seemingly immortal. Being doused in fire certainly hurt him, but it wasn't enough to kill him, meaning he remains alive, ready to terrorize our favorite characters once again in the highly-anticipated fifth and final season. His ties to Eleven and Hawkins Lab give Vecna clear motivations, and the role he played in the creation of the Mind Flayer proves without doubt that he is not only the most terrifying villain to ever feature on the show, but he's also the most powerful. Eleven and her friends could be in serious trouble when Vecna reappears. Serious trouble indeed.

