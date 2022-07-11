The fourth season of Stranger Things has broken new streaming records for Netflix, and for good reason! Created by the Duffer Brothers, the new season has been able to raise the stakes of the series and retain its quality of storytelling. A major reason audiences have stayed invested in the series since its debut in 2016 has been the relationships between the characters that have stolen our hearts. Whether it’s pairings like Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery), or Joyce and Hopper (David Harbour), these relationships keep us afloat through the crazy, often scary events that unfold. In Season 4, there is no shortage of great moments between the heroes of Hawkins; but, one of the standout moments happens between a pair of brothers in a Surfer Boy Pizza kitchen – Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).

When Will disappeared in the very first episode of Stranger Things, we didn't just see the impact of this on his friends, we saw how it took its toll on his brother and mother. Jonathan is deeply loyal to his family and the people he cares about. Will isn't just Jonathan's younger brother, he's his best friend. (That is, until he met a certain pizza delivery boy in Season 4). But, the thing is, Jonathan isn't Will's best friend. Think about that for a second. Jonathan has had no one in the world after his father, Lonnie (Ross Partridge) left. It’s been Will and Jonathan against the world, yet Will has Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin, and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) to lean on. Instead of engaging with other people, Jonathan was content shutting out the world, taking pictures to observe the world around him. It isn't until Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) starts asking him questions about the night Barb (Shannon Purser) went missing that he begins to let someone else into his own investigation of Will’s disappearance.

Image Via Netflix

Even though he fights against the Demogorgon with Nancy and Steve, he continues to keep others at arms length, especially Nancy since she is still with Steve. Even Will calls him out on not having any other friends to spend time with on Halloween. Their brotherly bond remains strong in Season 2 as Jonathan recounts special memories to Will in order to help him communicate the Mind Flayer’s plans to the group. However, their closeness begins to change when Jonathan and Nancy start dating after their trip to visit Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman). Jonathan’s spare time is spent with her, and as he grows closer to Nancy, he drifts away from his brother and best friend.

Jonathan wasn’t the only one more interested in his girlfriend. In Season 3, all of Will’s friends have girlfriends – Mike is with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max, and now Dustin and his long distance camp girlfriend, Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo). Everyone else seems to have moved forward, yet he remains alone, trying to reclaim the time he missed with his friends. Not to mention, Will is beginning to realize his attractions towards his best friend, Mike. He’s alone in facing this and not being able to voice it. Unfortunately for the sake of Season 3's plot, he pushes aside his feelings to help his friends to take down the Mind Flayer’s influence over Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and later, save Hawkins. His group spend most of the season separate from Jonathan and Nancy until they joined forces at the Wheeler house when it’s suspected that Will is in danger from the Mind Flayer. Still, Season 3 showed the gap growing wider between these once close brothers.

When we pick up with the Byers in Season 4, the two continue to have their distance. Jonathan has a new friend in Argyle (Eduardo Franco), who both enjoy a higher form of entertainment. Will and Eleven are close, but they don’t have the same sibling bond that Jonathan and Will once had. Though he’s with his brother as they travel across the Southwest to find Eleven, Will and Jonathan don’t have many moments together. It’s not until Jonathan overhears a conversation between Will and Mike, and Will's feelings towards Mike become more obvious (not to Mike, though, who remains oblivious) that he pays more attention to what's going on with Will. Seeing the hurt Will experienced after such a vulnerable talk, Jonathan begins to see how much his brother needs him.

As the California crew hide out at a Surfer Boy Pizza in Nevada, Jonathan and Will prepare the sensory deprivation bath for Eleven. While Eleven and Argyle are trying to convince Mike that pineapple belongs on pizza (something the Internet will debate until the end of time), Jonathan sees Will look on at the group, including the reunited, happy couple, so he breaks the ice with his younger brother with a memory from their childhood. Something as silly as a Lego being stuck up Will’s nose cracks a smile on both of their faces and reminds them of simpler times before entering stranger ones. It’s important to note that this is the first and only time this season that the Byers brothers are alone in a scene together.

Jonathan has been there for Will when he’s needed him. Whether it's extracting lego from his nose or building Castle Byers together after their dad left, Jonathan has stepped up for Will when he’s needed him most. He’s been the older male role model and, in a way, a father figure to his younger brother. Since Lonnie is no longer in the picture, Will needs someone he looks up to and respects to tell him that he sees him and loves him for exactly who he is. Now, he sees that his brother is struggling with feelings he’s not ready to be open about; in this quiet moment, before they face another battle with the Upside Down, Jonathan takes the time to tell his younger brother that he’s here and will always be there for him because he loves him. Nothing in the world will ever change that for Jonathan.

Throughout Season 4, Will has been left to third wheel with Mike and Eleven. He’s grown more reserved and quiet, not letting others in. Like Jonathan felt in Season 1 and most of Season 2, Will is feeling alone and isolated. Not many people are seeing him for who he is because he’s not letting others in and no one is paying attention to him. This Jonathan Byers pep talk is exactly what Will needs to hear – it’s validation that his brother sees him and accepts him already as he is.

Image Via Netflix

At the end of Season 4, Will is still not ready to be direct about his attraction to Mike, to Mike or anyone else. Because of this conversation in the kitchen of a Surfer Boy Pizza, Will knows that no matter what, he has the support of his big brother, that Jonathan is on his side. That kind of acceptance and love is so important for Will to feel safe in sharing this side of him with the world. Knowing there’s a safety net in his brother will help him be more secure the day he’s ready.

The scene ends with the two brothers embracing. Though the Byers have been distant for a while, physically holding each other here serves to solidify Jonathan’s words to Will. Not only does he support him with his words, but by hugging him, he lets Will know he will always protect him. Will is able to cry into his brother’s arms and know that he’s loved and safe. Jonathan assures him as they hug that it’s going to be ok; Will needs that reassurance now more than ever.

This quiet moment between the Byers brothers is a reminder of the pairings and relationships that ground the supernatural thriller series. It gives Stranger Things the heart that keeps us rooting for the characters to defeat the evil forces from the Upside Down. These brothers have been through so much over four seasons, and the final season will no doubt test all the bonds of the characters before all is said and done. However, we hope that heart-to-hearts like this continue, particularly for the Byers family before they face their final battle. Will and Jonathan did not have the most development this season, but their relationship that has been distant for a while has come back to a better place than it’s been in a while. All they need now is to let the Byers brothers have one more jam session to “Should I Stay or Should I Go” by The Clash.