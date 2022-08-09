The Stranger Things writers used one of the show’s official Twitter accounts to warn fans about scammers selling supposedly leaked Season 4 script pages. In the last couple of days, pages of supposed scripts from Season 4 of Stranger Things circulated on social media, with notes that alter the meaning of the original scenes. However, as the series’ writers now underlined, these pages are actually fake, created to scam eager fans into paying hundreds of dollars to find clues about Stranger Things’ future.

An official script contains all the dialogue lines used in a film or TV show, with the writer’s notes about what each character was thinking or feeling in any particular scene. That means reading a script can help reveal new details about our favorite productions, as we can confirm what the writer intended to show with each scene. And when we talk about a media phenomenon such as Stranger Things, it’s no wonder people are desperate to know what’s coming next on Season 5. With more than one billion hours already consumed by fans, Stranger Things is Netflix’s biggest success, and there are literally millions of people waiting for any bit of news they can find.

However, desperation is the best incentive for scammers to create fake script pages, especially when they promise to confirm fans' theories or subvert expectations. That’s why when some supposedly official Season 4 script pages “leaked” online, many fans threw themselves over it without wondering if they were real. For example, the fake script pages describe how Will (Noah Schnapp) struggles with his sexual identity to the point of hating himself. It also indicates that Nancy (Natalia Dyer) is convinced to drop Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and go back to Steve’s (Joe Keery) arms.

By describing some of Season 4's most controversial scenes, these pages attracted a lot of attention from the fanbase, with fake copies of the entire script showing up online for sale. Unfortunately, some fans fell for it, spending a lot of money to get their hands on more pages of the fake script. Well, Stranger Things’ writers' message is clear: “Any “leaked” season 4 scripts or script pages are FAKE. Do not pay anyone for scripts as this is a SCAM.”

The whole story only underlines how Stranger Things is an unstoppable money-making machine. It’s no wonder Netflix already hired the series creators Matt and Ross Duffer (The Duffer Brothers) to helm multiple TV projects, including a live-action Death Note series and an adaption of The Tasliman, a 1984’s novel written by Stephen King and Peter Straub. There are also Stranger Things spinoffs being discussed at the moment, ensuring Hawkins will keep being part of our life for a long time.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is available on Netflix right now. Check out the writers' tweet below, and if you’re eager for more Stranger Things content, instead of buying fake scripts, check out our interview with stars Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Caleb McLaughlin: