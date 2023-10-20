The film industry’s near future has been pretty bleak due to the ongoing actors strike. With the writer’s guild finally able to crack a historical fair deal with the AMPTP late last month, it looked like there was some light at the end of the tunnel for the same thing to happen for the actors. However, that small glimmer of hope quickly got squashed when talks abruptly broke down last week. That still leaves productions like Stranger Things Season 5 in an Upside Down limbo. However, leave it to Stranger Things writers’ room to bring levity in this depressing time for Hollywood. In their latest social media post, they’ve given fans another hilarious sneak peek at the upcoming final season.

Jonathan, Nancy and Dustin Have Seen Better Days

The short video sees a CGI render of Nancy, Jonathan, and Dustin in a car falling off a cliff. The writer’s room joked, “One more week without a deal. One more week closer to this.” Steve had a similar unflattering update last month when the writer’s strike ended. While these recent updates haven’t given away any story context, it’s just nice seeing the writers having some fun back at work as they prepare for the new season. Before the writer’s strike started in May, Season 5 was supposed to begin filming that month. Obviously that never happened. However, whenever the actor’s get a fair deal, it looks like production on the new season will start soon after.

What’s the Plot of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5?

There hasn’t been specifics released about Season 5 thus far, but it’s safe to assume the final run will focus on the aftermath of The Upside Down merging with our real world. In its first four seasons, Stranger Things has been one of the best ongoing horror stories around with rich characters, great throwback scares, and heartfelt coming-of-age themes.

Image via Netflix

Actor’s understandably want a share of streaming revenue and protections against AI, but companies like Netflix just can’t seem to get out of their own way. That’s why we’re going to have to wait longer for our favorite shows like Stranger Things to return. Until Hollywood comes to their senses, you can watch the Stranger Things writers’ room's new humorous video down below.