Season 4 left fans in suspense with a grand scale of horror, emotional storytelling, and shocking twists for Season 5 to explore.

The final season is expected to debut in 2025, and is filming now.

It’s an exciting time to be a Stranger Things fan as the fifth and final season is finally in production. The acclaimed horror series has been shooting for a couple of months now, with Netflix teasing the upcoming last batch of episodes with behind-the-scenes images of the ensemble cast back on set. The final season looks to continue to shoot through the summer. As fans anxiously wait for the next Stranger Things update, YouTooz has just unveiled their latest batch of figures based on the nostalgic series.

The four new figures are based on Season 4. There’s Nancy with her shotgun, Robin with a molotov cocktail, and Argyle with a pizza at the ready. Nancy and Robin are dressed like how they appeared in the Season 4 finale with their military style gear that they picked up from the army surplus store. The Hankins crew needed every last advantage they could get to defeat Vecna. This brings us to the last figure in this latest set; Eddie Munson. The legendary character is literally hanging upside down rocking out in The Upside Down. This Hot Topic exclusive figure has a blue and gray-based color scheme to emulate the look of the now iconic alternate reality. The base figures will be $29.99 USD while the Hot Topic Eddie exclusive will be slightly cheaper at $29.90 USD.

Season 4 Was an Epic Lead in to 'Stranger Things' Final Season

While it seems like a distant memory now, when Season 4 was released in the summer of 2022, it took the pop culture world by storm with its clever expansions on the preexisting lore and more mature storytelling. Each past season tapped into a different sub-genre of horror, whether it be body horror or Steven Spielberg-like paranormal dilemmas, with the latest season being no different. Vecna's main power of infecting people's minds drew quick comparisons to Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street, making the entire season feel like a love letter to classic 80s slashers.

However, the season had a grand scale that horror arguably hadn’t seen since the likes of Spielberg's Jaws. The rich emotional storytelling, the brilliantly shocking twists and turns, and the deep character moments heightened the scare factor even further. When we left our Hawkins crew in the finale, they “defeated” Vecna and reunited in their hometown. However, Hawkins looks a little different these days, as the gates between The Upside Down and our reality have seemingly shattered. This opens up the floodgates of endless possibilities for Season 5 to explore.

There’s no exact date for Stranger Things’ return yet, as they’re still deep into filming, but the final season is expected to debut sometime in 2025. While fans wait for more news surrounding the horror series, you can currently pre-order Youtooz’s new Stranger Things figure wave on Entertainment Earth’s website. The normal figures are set to be released in November 2024, while the Hot Topic exclusive is set to emerge from The Upside Down later this month. You can also catch up on the first four seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix now.

