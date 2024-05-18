The Big Picture The Strangers: Chapter 1 kicks off summer horror season with a terrifying new trilogy, with the first movie in theaters now.

Walmart's exclusive 4K steelbook features a unique slipcover.

All three movies in the trilogy have already been filmed. However, the first movie has received poor reviews.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is kicking off the summer horror movie season in screaming fashion this weekend. The remake/reboot of the 2008 home invasion thriller The Strangers is starting a whole new trilogy of films too. Now, even though it just hit theaters, Chapter 1’s 4K steelbook is already up for pre-order.

The 4K, Blu-ray, and digital combo pack will be a Walmart exclusive steelbook featuring the three iconic “Strangers” (The Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-Up Girl) on the cover armed for their next killing spree in the woods. However, like all the newer Lionsgate steelbooks, this edition will come with a slipcover that makes The Strangers look like they’re peeking through a door peephole. The Man in the Mask is even doing his best Michael Myers head tilt. If that wasn’t enough, the slipcover opens up like a door to reveal the previously mentioned steelbook image. There are no special features or release date details yet, as the slasher just swung into theaters, but the listed price of the steelbook right now is $42.99. That will most likely go down as horror fans get closer to Chapter 1 ‘s physical media release.

What’s ‘Strangers: Chapter 1’ About?

While Chapter 1 has the same DNA as the original modern classic, there are a few key differences. This time around, we follow a young couple, Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), when their car breaks down in a small town. This causes them to have to stay in an Airbnb cabin in the woods for the night. If their surroundings weren’t creepy enough, that’s when the masked Strangers give them a killer welcome party. The film’s also more inline with the franchise’s 2018 sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night, which had a classic 80s slasher vibe rather than the original's more raw, dread-filled thrills.

Going into the film’s first weekend, Chapter 1 has received a shaky critical response, holding 15% on Rotten Tomatoes. All three chapters were shot together as one big production. It’s going to be interesting to see how the lower review scores affect the box office return and Lionsgate’s release strategy for the remaining films in the trilogy. Previously, it was said that Chapter 2 would be released sometime during the upcoming Halloween season, while the finale would be released in early 2025.

You can buy your tickets for The Strangers: Chapter 1 on Fandango's website. You can also pre-order Chapter 1’s 4K steelbook on Walmart’s website. Finally, if you want to catch up on the series before you see the slasher reimagining, both previous Strangers films are currently streaming on Max.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 4 10 A young couple drive cross-country toward a new beginning; unfortunately they have no choice but to stop in a secluded Airbnb in Oregon--and endure a night of terror against three masked strangers. Release Date May 17, 2024 Director Renny Harlin Cast Madelaine Petsch , Rachel Shenton , Gabriel Basso , Richard Brake , Ema Horvath Main Genre Horror Writers Alan R. Cohen , Alan Freedland

