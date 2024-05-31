The Big Picture Renny Harlin's The Strangers: Chapter 1 is a modernized version that introduces smartphones and Airbnb, reflecting the times.

The strong relationship between Madelaine Petsch's Maya and Froy Gutierrez's Ryan adds a different kind of tension to the story.

Ryan adds a different kind of tension to the story. The couple's emotional journey in Chapter 1 sets the stage for future installments, promising depth and conflict.

Remake, prequel, reboot — it's hard to categorize exactly what Renny Harlin's vision was when making The Strangers: Chapter 1. Structurally, it borrows a lot from the original story, from the initial introduction of the titular strangers to the woman being left alone in the house to the accidental innocent casualty. Many of the visuals are strikingly similar and although it isn't a shot-for-shot remake, you wouldn't be blamed for thinking it was. However, the story is definitely a modernized version, with the introduction of smartphones and Airbnb, which constantly reminds audiences that we are not in 2008 anymore. But the biggest change of all is the couple who lead the movie. In the original, Kristen (Liv Tyler) and James (Scott Speedman) have a rocky relationship and this is a further source of tension throughout the runtime. This is not the case with The Strangers: Chapter 1's two leads, Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez). Instead, they are enamored with each other and we learn a lot more about them. This creates a different source of jeopardy, where you are hoping they both survive together. Their relationship is central, and although as a whole the movie feels slightly lackluster, the strength of their partnership helps Chapter 1 stand out from the original.

'The Strangers' Creates Tension Through A Strained Relationship

The 2008 original creates an unsettling atmosphere before the strangers even appear. It is evident that Kristen and James are not in sync with each other and there is an unnatural tension between them. Director Brian Bertino drip-feeds the details before revealing that a failed marriage proposal has caused their evening to take a sour turn. This worrying atmosphere is juxtaposed with their surroundings where their cozy lodgings are covered in rose petals, ready to host the lovers. It makes their clear discomfort even more concerning, as you can see the night James had planned in his head unveiled in front of him. However, the pair aren't argumentative or irate; their emotions feel subdued. This matches the slow burn and realistic tone of the movie — they feel like a genuine couple attempting to process very human emotions.

The instability of their dynamic only serves to heighten the tension of the situation. The pair obviously care about each other, but there is a feeling they cannot fully trust each other in terms of safety. For example, when James is pointing a gun at the corridor, it is as though Kristen, hiding behind him, only trusts him because he has a weapon. They are not clinging to each other for security, but staying together because it is the rational option. Their character arcs all lead up to the moment they are captured and tied up. As they grasp hold of each other and Kristen admits she loves James, it's intimate but it also feels born out of trauma. She is trying to convince herself of this fact so that if they don't make it, they die with a sense of closure. It makes the movie's climax all the more bleak; even though they had each other throughout, emotionally they were alone. There is no guarantee their relationship would've survived if the attack hadn't happened, but in their last moments, they use each other to have one last sense of comfort.

Madelaine Petsch and Froy Guiterrez Feel Like a Real Couple in ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1'

The Strangers: Chapter 1 takes time to introduce its lead couple and their relationship. Unlike the original where we are left to fill in the gaps that have led to the movie, we get a lot of minor details about the pair. Maya is a vegetarian, which seems like a meaningless detail, but it offers sweet moments where Ryan inquires about meat-free options at both the diner and the roadside food truck. It shows thoughtfulness and that the pair are very comfortable around each other. This is supported by their playful teasing and joking. It could be seen as mindless buildup but it effectively establishes the believability that they are a real long-term couple. It is important to remember this is the first movie in a trilogy, and so there is no expectation that these characters will meet their demise. Maya and Ryan are entering an unknown place and are the audience's eyes, so showing us their characteristics is important in allowing them to be compelling leads and making sure the audience is rooting for them. The set-up involves Ryan driving Maya to a big job interview. We learn about their optimistic plans for the future. Ryan is supportive of Maya's career and is willing to leave their friends and move across the country for her. Their path is clear and this extra layer gives purpose to their survival. They are not cannon fodder, they have a reason to survive.

The pair are celebrating their five-year anniversary, and they are obviously very happy. However, the point of tension in The Strangers: Chapter 1 still involves marriage, with slight miscommunication surrounding Maya's desire to get married. When they first got together, she seemed disinterested in marriage, but over their five years together, it seems her opinion may have shifted. This is shown to be confusing to Ryan, but it doesn't really cause major conflict between the pair. Instead, the biggest backlash seems to be from the townsfolk in Venus, the small roadside town where the movie takes place. The town is shown to be traditional in its views and the patrons at the town's diner show dissatisfaction towards their long-term courtship without an engagement. Although this movie shows no correlation between the strangers' actions and the townsfolk, these early conversations are playing in your mind throughout the rest of the film.

Criticisms surrounding their lack of marriage don't really work as a point of tension in 2024, as it is a much more normalized way of living. The townsfolk's reaction heightens the ridiculousness of the claim and only makes their tight partnership stronger. This means there is a different jeopardy than in the original, as the two don't feel like individuals forced to stay together — they need each other, and you want them both to survive. When the pair are separated, the stakes of the movie are higher as being alone feels scarier for them, as they are so used to each other's company; there is an inseparability to them.

The Relationship in 'The Strangers: Chapter 1' Brings Emotion to the Climax

In the movie's climax, Ryan and Maya are captured and tied up by the strangers much like in the original. Just before Ryan is killed, he proposes and Maya confirms through tears that she will marry him. It is a hopeless promise, as they both know this wedding will never happen, but it doesn't feel like an empty promise driven by desperation like in the original. The trauma has only brought them closer, and they are not grasping for a last moment of comfort, the couple is expressing their feelings one last time, reiterating how much they love each other. Much of the runtime is spent learning about the couple, which sets up spending two more movies with Maya. Their strong relationship will allow the ghost of Ryan to linger over the subsequent installments and that loss will hold a lot more weight. The next two movies will likely see Maya set to avenge her love, and the work and care put into the couple in Chapter 1 is a solid foundation for this direction.

