A mid-credits scene hints at the terror to come, with Scarecrow seen in Maya's hospital bed.

The new Strangers trilogy takes place over five days, so the next two movies will likely see the masked killers try to finish what they started.

Many horror franchises don’t want to quit putting out new entries. Beginning with 2008's The Strangers, this home invasion series is part of this line-up, with three movies now to its name and two to follow. The masks of the horror villains have become iconic and the senseless motive for the mayhem can send chills down anyone’s spine with how simple it is: “Because you were home.” Now in theaters, The Strangers: Chapter 1 aims to be as gritty and brutal as the original 2008 film, rather than the flashier, ‘80s-inspired sequel, The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018), and it lives up to it. It culminates in a brutal showdown similar to the original film, but for those of you who rushed out of the theater out of fear of laboratory needs, you may have missed a mid-credits scene that hints at what's to come for the franchise. The scene indicates that no surprise, the Strangers are more than ready to cause terror for another go-around. And things don’t look good for one unfortunate character.

How Does ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ End?

Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) are a young couple who get stranded in a small Oregon town when their car breaks down. The people around town seem weird, but the couple have little choice and stay at a remote Airbnb for the night. It doesn’t take long for them to be stalked and terrorized by the trio of Dollface (Olivia Kreutzova), Pin-Up Girl (Letizia Fabbri), and Scarecrow (Matúš Lajčák), who never let the couple gain the upper hand for long. Finally, Maya and Ryan are captured and bound, where they are stabbed and left for dead before the police arrive. It’s well implied Ryan dies unless a retcon happens, and Maya is the last one standing. Due to her injuries, she is left in a hospital bed when Chapter 1 ends, teasing where the next film will go.

What Happens to Maya in the Mid-Credit Scene?

The ending scene at the hospital feels a bit delirious as if the viewers feel they are drugged up on the morphine Maya is surely hooked up to. The weather has turned ferocious compared to what came before. Other than a foggy cat-and-mouse chase in the woods between Ryan and the Strangers, there was nothing too dramatic throughout the film. However, in the final minutes, a night storm is suddenly raging outside as Maya is unconscious in the hospital bed. When the mid-credit scene comes, the viewer returns to the hospital bed where Maya is recovering. When she wakes up, she slowly rises to sit up. What she doesn’t see, but we do, is that she has an uninvited overnight visitor.

On the other side of the bed is Scarecrow, laying his head down and watching as Maya gets up. It’s one hell of a creepy visual, but along with the wild rainstorm happening, there’s something unnatural about the whole mid-credit scene. The Strangers franchise may dumb down characters to keep the stakes in place, but it prefers to stay grounded in reality. The villains are humans in masks, there’s nothing supernatural about them. This scene though seems to defy the logic that has been put in place. Because how would a masked man get into a hospital without causing security to chase him down?

The Strangers Are Brought Back to a Hospital

Chapter 1 is not the first installment in the franchise to let someone survive. Kristen (Liv Tyler) is left wounded and screaming at the end of the 2008 debut of the Strangers. In Prey at Night, siblings Kinsey (Bailee Madison) and Luke (Lewis Pullman) outlive their parents and the ending puts them in a hospital room. While Luke is unconscious, Kinsey hears a knock at the door (probably a doctor or nurse), but it sends her into a paralyzed state of fear, revealing how tough it will be for her to heal from the events of this film. Chapter 1 brings the hospital setting back into the franchise.

Actress Madelaine Petsch revealed the time length the trilogy would cover in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, “they all take place over the span of five days. So it felt like one long film, which is the way that it was sent to me. I was sent a 290-page script that we broke up in three chapters.” Keeping this in mind, it could be likely Chapter 2 doesn’t waste any time and picks up in the hospital, where the Strangers hunt down Maya to finish what they started. But the trio isn’t seen in that mid-credit scene, just Scarecrow, hinting at a demented obsession Chapter 1 implied throughout its runtime.

What Will the Next Two Strangers Movies Be About?

Scarecrow is the ringleader of the group, a character that was called “the Man in the Mask” in the previous films. He takes a special interest in terrifying Maya when, earlier, he watches her play the piano and creeps in to watch her in the shower. By the end, when Ryan and Maya are bound, Scarecrow leans in to stare into her eyes and seems to enjoy it when she curses him out in a last-ditch effort of defiance. In a perverse act of intimacy, he is also the one to stab her.

Scarecrow is the boogeyman to Maya's final girl, following in the path of other survivor-monster pairings in the horror genre. It's a departure from the 2008 original or Prey at Night which never got to explore the aftermath of Kristen or Kinsey. Maya’s story will change the established formula that a Strangers film has been known for. Should the plot work out the logic to a potential hospital setting, it would be an exciting new location for the masked trio to invade. Chapter 1 is the first part of an already-filmed trilogy, which means the cliffhanger ending will get some answers soon enough.

Besides staying behind to see the mid-credits scene, the graphics for the end credits are well worth a watch. There are ominous glimpses of the Strangers peeking out behind trees, and enlarged versions of them that appear to be staring into the audience like they are actively searching for new targets. Maybe The Strangers: Chapter 1 retreads too much of what has already been done for some fans, and this could make them hesitate about seeing what comes next. But it's hard to deny how effective these masked monsters remain, and for two more films, they will be on the prowl.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now in theaters.

