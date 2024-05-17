Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Strangers: Chapter 1.

The Big Picture The Strangers: Chapter 1 is a back-to-basics horror installment directed by Renny Harlin, setting up a new trilogy.

The film follows Maya and Ryan being stalked by the masked trio in a small Oregon town, leading to a suspenseful and brutal finale.

The ending hints at Maya's survival and sets up future sequels to explore the killers' motives and the aftermath of the terror.

16 years after The Strangers (2008), and six years after the 2018 sequel, a new entry brings the masked trio out of the IP horror box to plunge victims into the worst night of their lives. The Strangers: Chapter 1 is a back-to-the-basics installment in the franchise, with director Renny Harlin in charge of this relaunch which will be followed by two more movies. At this point, a late-night knock at the door should instantly warn anyone to beware of who is standing on the other side, but it really doesn’t matter if a character does or does not open the door — the Strangers will force their way inside. But who lives and who dies by the end of Chapter 1? And what does it mean for the rest of the trilogy? Here's your full breakdown of the new horror reboot's finale.

The Strangers: Chapter 1
Release Date May 17, 2024
Director Renny Harlin
Cast Madelaine Petsch , Rachel Shenton , Gabriel Basso , Richard Brake , Ema Horvath
Main Genre Horror
Writers Alan R. Cohen , Alan Freedland

‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ Retreads What Made the Original Movie So Scary

Bryan Bertino was behind the first time audiences encountered the masked trio in a secluded, woodsy location. Viewers know how far help is for James (Scott Speedman) and Kristen (Liv Tyler) when the modern horror villains descend upon the couple. The premise is more or less the same in Chapter 1, with some differences to not be entirely redundant. In this latest film, longtime couple Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) travel to Portland, but they are stranded in a small Oregon town and must stay the night at an Airbnb. There is the obligatory “Is Tamara home?” knock on the door, along with stalking and terrorizing that takes up a good chunk of the runtime, but when it reaches the end, the story deviates from the original.

What Is ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ About?

In the opening, a businessman is fleeing through the woods in the early morning before he injures himself, and is cornered by all three of the Strangers. He doesn’t make it out alive. Shamelessly, an opening disclaimer appears on-screen, mirroring what the original Strangers did in stating how frequent violent crimes occur and what viewers are about to see is one of the most brutal. By the time Maya and Ryan drive to Venus, enough time has passed that there are missing posters that have been put up for the slain businessman.

No one in town seems too worried about the missing outsider though. The whole vibe is off when Maya and Ryan stop by to have lunch at the diner, the kind of community that should be setting off warning signs from the get-go. The couple should be heading back to the highway, but they don’t realize they’re in a Strangers film. The wait staff and the locals are not too welcoming, especially Sheriff Rotter (Richard Brake). He doesn’t say any lines and his character is only seen at the diner, but you don’t cast Brake in a horror film and give him a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo. He’s a menacing presence in Barbarian (2022), among other roles, so knowing this is the first part in a trilogy, the sheriff will hopefully play a bigger role in the next two films. One friendly face that Maya and Ryan do meet, is the waitress Shelly (Ema Horvath).

She helps out the couple when their car doesn’t start, stranding them in Venus. Shelly gives them a ride to an Airbnb that a hunter in town rents out, but while Maya tries to take everything in good stride, Ryan is suspicious of the circumstances. Already, this changes the formula. In the 2008 film, the main couple is alone in a constricting ranch house. Prey at Night confines a family of four to an empty trailer park. Now a whole town may be the source of danger, where the people of Venus must be hiding something. Until the sequel answers this, Chapter 1 turns an Airbnb into a trap for Maya and Ryan, in the middle of the same woods the businessman died in.

How Similar Is 'The Strangers: Chapter 1' to 'The Strangers'?

Close

Before long, Dollface (Olivia Kreutzova) bangs on the door and slips back into the darkness. Similar to what happens in the original, Chapter 1 splits up Maya and Ryan. She stays behind at the Airbnb while he returns to town. When the movie follows him, it continues to explore how odd Venus is. Among the towns in the horror genre, Venus is a place you should definitely avoid. When he orders food to bring back, the grim-faced worker tries to hand over a religious pamphlet. Earlier, a pair of young boys did the same. These boys are a nod to a pair that appeared in the 2008 film. The boys this time are more eerie when they ask, without caring for the answer, “Are you sinners?” While Ryan’s trip back into town is odd, it’s not as terrifying as what his girlfriend must deal with.

Building onto the tension is the music that Maya plays to fill out the quiet of the Airbnb. There is conveniently a collection of vinyl that is played on the record player, with the soft but unsettling “The Sprout and The Bean” by Joanna Newsom that had been played by Liv Tyler in the original film. Maya is soon frightened by each member of the trio, especially the Man in the Mask, now called Scarecrow (Matúš Lajčák), who takes an interest in stalking her. She finds a closet, not giving much attention to the plastic masks that are hung up on the wall inside, but this may be an important detail that will return in Chapter 2. Once Ryan gets back, the slow-burn horror story gets taken up a notch when the couple is ambushed. The couple are asked to fight for their lives when they are only just beginning to realize what they want in their future.

Much like the conflicted James and Kristen who struggled with a proposal, Maya and Ryan haven’t figured out whether they want to get married. It’s a dark irony that when the couple are forced to hide in a room, the Strangers take the time from breaking into the Airbnb, to play The Moody Blues’ “Nights in White Satin” on the record player. A song about love that goes unrequited. Maya and Ryan may have finally decided they want to get married, but talk about bad timing as the Strangers begin to play their long game: swarming for an attack and then slipping back into the night.

Who Lives and Who Dies in 'The Strangers: Chapter 1'?

Image via Lionsgate Films

There is a reason the masked trio are enduring horror villains. Their masks are creepy, their methods are relentless, and they know how to pull the fear out of their prey. Even when Ryan and Maya find a shotgun for protection, it does little to help them. Ryan accidentally shoots and kills the Airbnb’s owner, in another nod to the original film. Eventually, the couple’s attempts to escape are useless, they are both captured and brought back to the Airbnb, where the Strangers taunt them with no words. Before the killers show up, Maya and Ryan have an emotional breakdown, culminating in Ryan asking her to marry him. She responds with a tearful yes, a last moment of joy before the brutal end (for one of them). Ryan is then stabbed and left to bleed out while his girlfriend can only watch. For viewers worried that the Strangers may be given a backstory, robbing them of their random acts of violence, rest easy. There is still a lack of motive in Chapter 1. Maya begs to know why this is happening, to which Dollface replies: “Because you're here.” Whoever the Strangers are beneath their masks is still an enigma, which is the best approach to take with these characters. Although Ryan seems to be dead and gone, Maya’s story isn’t done yet.

‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’s Ending Teases a New Story For Maya

Image via Lionsgate

Maya is stabbed, and while the Strangers want to watch her succumb to her wound, they can’t stay for long. Maya was able to put in a call to 911 before her capture and the approaching sounds of police sirens is what saved her life. Chillingly, Scarecrow hears it, nonchalantly signaling for the Strangers to head out. There’s no hurry for the killers, they simply walk outside and know a road to take to escape from being apprehended. Whether this means the police of Venus can be trusted remains to be seen though. And like Kristen in the original film of this franchise, Maya clings to life.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 ends in a hospital room as a heavy rainstorm takes place outside. Maya is recovering in bed, deeply traumatized, but she’s alive. It’s not known how soon this takes place after she’s been rescued from the Airbnb. Before viewers know it, “To be Continued,” then appears. Director Renny Harlin teased what is to come for the franchise: "It is one 4.5 hour movie, and the first movie is a first act. It sets up the characters and the terror and the Killers and our main character, who will survive the first movie, but then go on a journey for the next two." Chapter 2 is reported to follow as soon as later this year and Chapter 3 will be released early next year. Harlin also said that we can expect some big questions answered in the next installments — "why did this happen? And who were these people? And where did they come from and where are they going next? And that's the kind of answers that I wanted to explore in the second and the third movie and just go beyond what the original movie was."

Hopefully, Chapter 2 and Chapter 3 will deviate from the tried-and-true premise of the original. Following Maya as she exacts revenge of the trio of deranged serial killers who brutally murdered her love could take this franchise in new, bloody, and exciting directions. Until then, keep your doors locked.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now playing in theaters.

