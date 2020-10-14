Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Developing Hitchcock-Inspired Dark Comedy ‘Strangers’ for Netflix

In-demand director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is returning to Netflix for her next feature film. As reported by Variety, Robinson has reteamed with the streaming service for the dark comedy Strangers.

Inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train, Strangers follows two teenage girls named Drew and Eleanor who strike a deal to terrorize each other’s bullies. Robinson will direct and produce from a script co-written with Celeste Ballard, her collaborator on the MTV series Sweet/Vicious. The original Hitchcock film involves two, well, strangers who agree to murder each other’s most hated adversaries after a chance meeting on a train. While Robinson’s film isn’t a direct remake or adaptation, it’s safe to assume that one or both of the girls will end up taking things a little (or a lot) too far. This also isn’t the first time Strangers on a Train has been given the dark comedy treatment – Danny DeVito’s Oscar-nominated film Throw Momma from the Train was also inspired by the classic thriller.

Robinson is quickly becoming a major creative force. In addition to her previous critically successful Netflix film Someone Great, she was tapped to co-write the screenplay for Taika Waititi's upcoming MCU film Thor: Love and Thunder. She has a series adaptation of Center Stage in the works with Sony, as well as the comedy/drama Obsessed at The CW. Strangers is a fun premise and will likely become another big feather in Robinson's cap when it finally releases.