The Strangers franchise seems to like bringing in directors who have made successful shark movies. Before he directed the new trilogy, Renny Harlin did the 1999 aquatic sci-fi/horror Deep Blue Sea and Johannes Roberts helmed the cage dive gone wrong, 47 Meters Down (2017). Both directors know how to deliver popcorn thrills, but of the two, Roberts is the one who gives a unique entry into the Strangers franchise. Bryan Bertino's original 2008 film was bleak and nihilistic, perfect for the time it was released among other gritty horror films when torture porn was popular. But 10 years was enough time to have passed that a sequel didn't have to match the gritty psychological horror tone of the original. Released in 2018, The Strangers: Prey at Night arrived earlier in the same year that saw the Halloween reboot, and both would be early starters to a revival of the slasher subgenre. While the recently released The Strangers: Chapter 1 sticks to a formulaic retread of what the first film did, Prey at Night goes bigger while still feeling like a worthy sequel, delivering flashier, slasher-themed horror that sustains how dangerous the masked intruders are.

‘Prey at Night’ Puts a Spin on the Home Invasion Premise

In this 2018 film, an older couple who own a mobile home park are killed by the Strangers, which is bad news for their relatives, a family that plans to stay over the following night. Married couple Cindy (Christina Hendricks), and Mike (Martin Henderson), and their teen children, Luke (Lewis Pullman) and Kinsey (Bailee Madison), must survive their encounter with the masked killers if they want to see sunrise. On first viewing, Prey at Night will probably seem like a jarring shift in tone from the minimal, bleak home invasion Bryan Bertino wrote and directed. But what Chapter 1 has shown us is that going in a different direction is a better route than attempting to be a quasi-remake for the sake of reminding audiences what worked in the first place.

Prey at Night had to bring viewers back into the world of the Strangers after 10 years, and it does this by going bigger. A change to the location is done better here than in Chapter 1. The environment has been expanded from a one-house setting to a mobile home community without any tenants, making it just as isolated. Chapter 1 tried to do both; expanding the location and restricting it. The small town of Venus has a population of less than 500, a place that is ripe for story potential with ominous townsfolk that look like they’re hiding secrets. How important Venus will be is left for the following sequels as the main couple are confined to an Airbnb in the middle of the woods.

Back in 2018, the Strangers entered Gatlin Lake, with one bridge to enter and exit, where there are almost maze-like roads. This bigger hunting ground doesn’t lose the home invasion angle, instead offering numerous shelters for the family to hide in with little luck. While the horror film Bryan Bertino created was not a slasher, it isn’t that much of a stretch to turn the Strangers, who are masked figures that terrorize their victims, into slasher villains. Their motive for committing random acts of violence is kept in, but they are quicker at being vicious as if to compensate for the 10 years that have passed. What viewers will notice right away is the music. The needle drops in Prey at Night are louder and more energetic compared to the slower country ballads in Bertino’s debut and Chapter 1.

‘80s Pop Music Doesn't Sound "Feel Good" When the Strangers Attack

It’s not a new way to creep viewers out when a song is in stark contrast to the horror movie scene it plays in. When it’s done right, it can be effective, and music during key scenes of terror is an established part of this horror series. The peaceful song that Kristen (Liv Tyler) plays in 2008’s The Strangers is a relatable effort to drown out the silence of the secluded house she’s in. When the masked intruders start pounding on the windows and doors outside, the song playing on the record players gets stuck on a loop as Kristen spirals into fear and panic. The song is robbed of any comfort. In Chapter 1, the flute solo in The Moody Blues’ “Nights in White Satin” plays as the Strangers gather inside, forcing the main couple to find a hiding spot.

The music that is suddenly no longer safe to hear represents the Strangers as a violent interruption in the lives of the people they attack. In Prey at Night, Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America” begins the film, infusing it instantly with a twisted sense of humor for the Strangers who drive their Ford truck into Gatlin Lake to stir up some chaos, as if they are a pack of wild “kids” looking for fun. It humanizes them without overdoing it: they love ‘80s music just like everyone else. The song may be iconic for Gen Z kids who grew up hearing the cover in Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001) as the kids fly into space on amusement park rides, but the opening synth to Wilde’s original is downright eerie. It doesn’t sound like a celebration of youth, it sounds like the start of a John Carpenter film.

This ‘80s song, and others, are diegetic, in that the characters hear it, which makes the on-screen world more personal to them. When Mike (Henderson) is injured in a car crash, he’s left powerless as the Man in the Mask (Damian Maffei) sits in the passenger seat and searches the radio before finding another Kim Wilde song, “Cambodia.” The longer the Man in the Mask glares at Mike is disturbing until he finally stabs the father to death. It’s one of the creepiest moments in the film, the poignant vocals and synths of the song becoming darker with every second. Of course, the poolside fight is a memorable sequence for good reason. Taking place among neon palm trees, Bonnie Tyler’s electrifying “Total Eclipse of the Heart” raises the stakes to the struggle between Luke and the Man in the Mask, a scene that intensifies when the sound design changes as they topple into the water. The music is heard or muffled as they break the water’s surface and then are submerged. It’s a stylish set piece that wouldn’t fit into the tone of the first Strangers but that's what sets it apart from the original film, allowing Prey at Night to be appreciated in its own right.

‘Prey at Night’ Took a Note From John Carpenter's Adaptation of Stephen King's 'Christine'

While Prey at Night has typical scares like the late-night door knock, it loves misdirection. When Kinsey (Madison) hides in a tunnel, she’s hiding from the Man in the Mask who is prowling for her in his Ford truck. As the headlights shine onto Kinsey, the darkness is like an abyss surrounding the teen and this is where Pin-Up Girl (Lea Enslin) pops out, scaring the crap out of Kinsey, and probably, the viewer too. Later, as the siblings are trying to regain their strength, they take shelter in one of the empty home units. Suddenly, breaking their quiet chat is the Ford trunk that smashes into the home they’re inside. The Strangers’ favorite vehicle was already a deadly weapon in the first film and again in Chapter 1, each time to stop the couple from escaping and then used by the Strangers to escape, but Prey at Night escalates the threat. Director Johannes Roberts was influenced by John Carpenter’s Christine (1983), and he said in an interview with Den of Geek how he wanted to turn the menacing truck into a character that was as monstrous as the murderous trio.

The vehicle is not supernatural like in Carpenter’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, but it gets close to that. Smashing through a mobile home is nothing compared to what happens in the finale. Kinsey lights the Man in the Mask's truck on fire, with him inside, but that isn’t enough, and it’s no mistake that he's so hard to kill. Slashers are tough to kill, after all. Kinsey is soon chased by the truck, the flaming vehicle hunting her down like a wounded animal, the music from Air Supply playing during this — somehow, the truck's radio didn't get damaged. Nevertheless, it's an over-the-top spectacle, and that’s because Prey at Night wants to be scary but playful.

Unlike the Other Strangers Movies, ‘Prey at Night’s Characters Are Able To Fight Back

By far, one of the best parts of this sequel is how it finally has the characters fighting back. Three movies into this series, Luke and Kinsey remain the characters best capable of defending themselves — an impressive feat given their age. Chapter 1 can aggravate even the most loyal horror fans when Maya (Madelaine Petsch) continues to call out for reassurance at the door when the person banging is definitely not her boyfriend. Or when said boyfriend, Ryan (Froy Gutierrez), aims a shotgun at one of the Strangers’ and does not take the shot. It’s to separate how non-homicidal Maya and Ryan are from the titular killers, but this is a horror movie, it’s survival of the fittest! In Prey at Night, the siblings have to tap into those disturbing parts of themselves that come so easily for the Strangers.

Luke is the nervous one of the pair, but in the poolside fight, he manages to kill Pin-Up Girl, which surely will send gasps to first-time viewers. This skyrockets the possibility that Luke may be a survivor when the movie ends. Despite fighting back, Luke nearly dies when he confronts the Man in the Mask. He gives it his best though. A few years before Bailee Madison would face off against slashers in the horror-themed Pretty Little Liars, she was another troubled teen in Prey at Night who becomes the final girl. Kinsey’s anger and grief over seeing Dollface (Emma Bellomy) kill her mother sparks the necessary fury to fight like hell.

The Strangers Franchise Shouldn’t Worry About Sticking Close to the Original

This is the kind of sequel that wasn’t afraid to kill off the Strangers, cutting off the series from making another installment. Or so it seemed at the time. It can be easy for a horror sequel to become tiring and formulaic when the story doesn’t seem to offer anything new. A different tone can bring something fresh. Prey at Night didn’t bother with staying on the same path the original film laid out, which was for the better. Director Johannes Roberts is the same guy who put a fire-burning zombie walking to the beat of Jennifer Paige’s “Crush” in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021). The truly bonkers scene is one of the best moments in that movie. And while he didn’t go as extreme when he made The Strangers: Prey at Night, even if the Christine-themed ending does get close, he managed to craft a sequel to a modern horror classic that took its own, neon-lit path.

