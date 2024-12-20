It's time to say goodbye to Stranger Things. Netflix has revealed that the final season of their acclaimed series has wrapped filming, almost a decade after the first chapter of the story was produced. The announcement comes after a complicated production process that was delayed by the strikes organized by SAG-AFTRA and the Writer's Guild of America last year. Filming for the final season of Stranger Things took almost a year to be completed. Back in January, the streaming platform was excited to announce that cameras had begun rolling for the final battle to decide the fate of Hawkins.

The final season of Stranger Things will depict the final encounter between Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). The characters were reunited during the fourth installment of the series, where Eleven had to push her abilities to the limit in order to beat the villain. Eleven will count with the support of her friends when fighting against Vecna. Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) will need to be careful when stepping into the final season of Stranger Things. Time will tell if Max (Sadie Sink) will survive the events of the fourth season, or if her wounds will lead to a tragedy for this young group of friends.

The adults of Stranger Things have also been very busy in the last few years. David Harbour has been enjoying his journey as the Red Guardian across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character that was introduced in Black Widow will return in the third season of What If...? and in the upcoming Thunderbolts*. And decades after Winona Ryder delighted the world with her performance as Lydia Deetz, the actress reprised the role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice this fall.

'Stranger Things' Comes to an End

Netflix announced the conclusion of production for the final season of Stranger Things with a collection of behind-the-scenes images. The cast of the blockbuster series can be seen having fun between takes, sharing a laugh as they reach the conclusion of this journey together. Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Charlie Heaton will reprise their roles from previous seasons of Stranger Things. The stage has been set for the Hellfire Club to defend their hometown one last time. Audiences are a few months away from finding out who will survive Hawkins' last stand against Vecna.

A release date for the final season of Stranger Things hasn't been set by Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.