These Pokémon may make you think twice about catching them all.

Do you want to be the very best like no one ever was? Have an interest in the strange and abnormal? Want to find every single Pokémon out there? The average Pokémon like Pikachu, Bulbasaur, and Meowth are already weird creatures compared to animals in real life. Still, some Pokémon seemed to be purposely invented to be bizarre for the sake of being bizarre.

Their appearances and power-set range from being cute, dangerous, funny, sad, creepy, and just plain weird. However, all of them are unique, and each adds something special to their Pokémon type and their world.

Psyduck — #054

This little Water-type, platypus-looking 'mon might not seem too weird apart from being a little duckling. But behind his dazed, unfocused eyes, it hides a whirlwind of power and pain. It suffers from constant headaches, which build until it uses massive psychic powers against its enemies.

The strangest part is that it always forgets whenever they use it, allowing their headaches to grow until the next attack. Huggable and silly on the outside, but a ticking time bomb on the inside.

Mimikyu — #778

Upon first glance, it appears to be a crude, creepy version of Pikachu. But Mimikyu is a Ghost/Fairy-type Pokémon that hides its true appearance behind this crude disguise. When Pikachu became as popular as it did, Mimikyu donned this disguise in an attempt to get trainers' attention.

And good luck guessing what its true form is because anyone who gazes at it either dies or goes into catatonia. But despite this, it is pretty friendly to humans. Just don’t bring a Pikachu along.

Girafarig — #203

A cross between a giraffe and a zebra, this creature doesn’t seem too bizarre when compared with other Pokémon at first. But upon closer inspection, one can notice its tail is no tail at all: it's another head. The latter is perhaps its most unique feature; while not possessing a brain, it will protect the rest of its body while awake and asleep, attacking its enemies on instinct.

Even stranger is that it is not known to have any lower forms or evolve into anything else. Instead, it and its tail just exist in their unusual arrangement.

Cubone — #104

Cubone is a cute little critter who wears a skull as a helmet and uses a small bone as his chief weapon. Its design makes him adorable, but his backstory and personality are surprisingly quite sad. The skull it wears is that of its deceased mother: not only is it tragic, but it's also a little morbid.

As a result, it cries when it thinks of her or sees the full moon. It never reveals its true face, and behavior-wise it is far more solitary and anti-social than other Ground-type Pokémon.

Mr. Mime — #122

Perhaps the most creepily humanoid Pokémon out there. A cross between a mime and an elf, this Psychic/Fairy-type has become a housekeeper and entertainer to many in the world of Pokémon, most notably helping Ash Ketchum’s mother, Delia. He has a pastime of performing pantomime for random onlookers and will hurt someone if they try to leave early.

Skilled from birth, his pantomime skills also provide the secret to his powers, as he can create actual walls of energy that remain invisible to anyone but himself. More of an entertainer than a fighter, but not to be underestimated.

Dugtrio — #051

Evolved from a Diglet, Dugtrio is a Ground-type that can be best described as three separate bodies sticking out from the ground. The three heads are sentient and form an inseparable hive mind.

Despite this, the trio is still full of surprises - they can burrow up to 60 mph, and if that wasn’t enough, they can also grow luscious blonde hair in the Alola region — in addition to becoming a hybrid Steel-type. Who knew a Pokémon could rock a weave like Dugtrio?

Probopass — #476

A Rock/Steel-type Pokémon whose bizarre look is in its evolution. As Nosepass, it already has a pretty weird design — a giant walking tiki head with an enlarged nose. Now in its evolved form, it has three sentient bird sculptures on its body (known as mini-noses), a large red stamp on its head, an even more prominent nose, and a Groucho Marx-eqsque mustache made of iron sand covering its mouth.

The mini-noses themselves are controlled by its body’s magnetic energy, which also disables any electronic devices in its presence: keep your phones and computers away from this one.

Garbodor — #569

Looking like a piece of spinach got stuck on a scoop of rocky road ice cream, Garbodor is a Poison-type Pokémon that is literally a giant pile of trash. Toxic is the best word to describe it, as its body is made of garbage and waste. Its belch produces gas that can poison his opponents so badly it can lead to life-threatening side effects to anyone exposed to just a whiff of the stuff.

Its overall appearance does not strike others as particularly frightening, but, much like other Pokémon, its bizarre nature works to its benefit while putting it on a far more dangerous level than others.

Vanillish — #583

This Pokémon brings a whole new meaning to the term “soft serve.” This Ice-type is literally a sentient ice cream cone, with a smiley face molded into the "cream" (really snow) and stubby crystals for arms. This creature accommodated itself in giant snowy mountains during the ice age.

It is popular in the tropics for its friendly nature and (literally) cool attitude, even if it doesn't fare well in extreme heat. Despite this, he is very effective in battle, capable of freezing his enemies solid and shattering them entirely with a strong head-butt.

Klefki — #707

Would it be freaky if a person’s set of keys suddenly came to life? Or would it actually be more of an asset to our daily lives? Klefki is a Steel/Fairy-type Pokémon that is a floating sentient keychain with a keyhole for a mouth. This strange set of hardware has a habit of stealing keys from people, usually becoming happier the more keys he has.

This ability makes this metal fairy surprisingly helpful, as many have entrusted him with keys to prevent crime and thievery.

