Editor's Note: The following contains the topic of rape and sexual assaultFew directors were as closely associated with violence as Sam Peckinpah. Films like The Wild Bunch, The Getaway, and Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia were defined by their pessimistic worldview and obsession with carnage. But no other Peckinpah movie caused as much of a stir as Straw Dogs, a revenge flick with depictions of rape and vigilante violence that bordered on endorsement. Whether you think it's fascist propaganda or a liberal cautionary tale, it's a fascinating study of masculinity and male insecurity, and how that often manifests itself into misogyny.

Sam Peckinpah's 'Straw Dogs' Courted Controversy With Its Violent Subject Matter

Dustin Hoffman plays David Sumner, a mild-mannered American mathematician who moves to England with his wife, Amy (Susan George). David feels constantly emasculated by the repairmen working on their cottage, including Amy's ex-boyfriend, Charlie Venner (Del Henney). While David is away, Charlie forces Amy to have sex with him, then holds her down while she's raped by another repairman, Norman Scutt (Ken Hutchinson). Things further escalate when David refuses to let them hang a mentally-challenged townsman, Henry Niles (David Warner), who has taken refuge in his home after accidentally killing a teenage girl. As the men try to break in, David sets a series of traps that make the ones Macaulay Culkin created in Home Alone look truly like child's play.

Straw Dogs found itself embroiled in controversy upon its release, as a broader discussion about violence in cinema was taking place. Like fellow 1971 titles Dirty Harry, A Clockwork Orange, Shaft, and the best picture Oscar-winner, The French Connection, it seemed to glorify the savagery perpetuated by its lead character, who viewed brutality as the only response to an unjust world. Yet cinematic depictions of violence were nothing compared to what was being broadcast on television screens during news coverage of the Vietnam War, and the real life carnage inevitably influenced the imaginary. Beginning with Bonnie and Clyde, killing on the big screen was a natural response to the killing that was happening overseas.

What really inspired shock and ire was the double rape scene. When Amy is being assaulted by Charlie, she at first resists, then seems to submit and even enjoy it. The roughness and carnality stands in stark contrast to an earlier sex scene with David, which is timid and tame. The implication seems to be that Amy is turned on by the masculinity that's lacking in her husband. The second rape by Norman (which was initially cut down by censors), is unambiguous, and its brutality is terrifying to watch. Peckinpah seems to be studying the link between sex and violence, and how dangerous it can be when those two lines cross. Of course, one could easily see the scene as justifying non-consensual sex because Amy seemingly takes pleasure from it. But there's another layer to this, which is Charlie's belief that he can take Amy by force because it's his right as a man — and is what she secretly wants. In that way, Peckinpah is critiquing male chauvinism, in which he explores the full danger of with David.

'Straw Dogs' Interrogates Male Chauvinism and Masculinity

A constant theme throughout Peckinpah's films — including the gentler ones like Ride the High Country and The Ballad of Cable Hogue — is what it means to be a man, and the role masculinity plays in our society. That theme is taken to an extreme in Straw Dogs, which centers on a main character who believes violence and misogyny is the only way to prove his manhood. David is constantly aware of the townspeople leering at his wife, and can tell they think he isn't deserving of her. Rather than feel confident in the fact that Amy fell in love with him, he lashes out at her, giving her the "tough guy" he thinks she wants. Afraid to confront the workers who murdered his cat, he instead goes hunting with them, because "that's what men do." And when those same men try to break into his home, he murders them in spectacularly gruesome fashion, not because he wants to protect his wife and property, but because he wants to prove to himself that he can. David might be successful in this, but as Peckinpah shows in the last scene, it comes at a great personal cost.

Not everyone at the time saw Straw Dogs as a critique of masculinity. Writing for The New Yorker, reliable Peckinpah fan Pauline Kael called it "the first American film that is a fascist work of art," adding, "The vision of Straw Dogs is narrow and puny, as obsessions with masculinity so often are; Peckinpah’s view of human experience seems to be no more than the sort of anecdote that drunks tell in bars." Roger Ebert, a big fan of The Wild Bunch, found that, "The most offensive thing about the movie is its hypocrisy; it is totally committed to the pornography of violence, but lays on the moral outrage with a shovel. The perfect criticism of Straw Dogs already has been made. It is The Wild Bunch."

Yet contemporary assessment has been kinder, and many modern filmmakers cite Straw Dogs as an influence. It should come as no surprise that Quentin Tarantino is a huge Peckinpah fan, and he called Straw Dogs "a masterpiece" on an episode of his Video Archives podcast. While The Wild Bunch is "cathartic" in its use of violence, "nothing about Straw Dogs is necessarily enjoyable," Tarantino said. "It is a rough movie. It is rather horrific." French director Jacques Audiard acknowledged that his Palme d'Or-winning thriller Dheepan was a variation on Peckinpah's movie, transplanted from England to France and updated for modern times. There was even a remake in 2011 with James Marsden and Kate Bosworth, showing that its anti-macho messaging is just as relevant today as it was back then. Straw Dogs may be fascist, but it is a work of art nonetheless.

