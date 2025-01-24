Akira Kurosawa is the William Shakespeare of cinema. Whether implicitly or explicitly, every film, to one degree or another, is influenced by the legendary Japanese director's work. Kurosawa's influence is evident in all modern classics, from franchise blockbusters like Star Wars to prestigious dramas like The Godfather. Unfairly or not, the scope and grandeur of any historical epic will always be measured to Seven Samurai. Nonlinear storytelling and alternate perspectives are frequently repeated cinematic devices, and it's all a credit to Kurosawa, whose classic film, Rashomon, established the theory of the Rashomon Effect about the unreliability of eyewitness testimony. If there is one well that movies and television have returned to more than any, it's the world of cops and criminal investigations. Kurosawa, of course, also established the modern police procedural with his early classic, Stray Dog, which also serves as the archetypal buddy-cop movie.

Akira Kurosawa Reflects on Post-War Japan During a Heat Wave in 'Stray Dog'

Image via Toho

Following the end of World War II and the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan was reeling from post-war fatigue and the devastation of the nuclear attack on the home front. This malaise was a fitting backdrop for Akira Kurosawa to underline the societal decay and bleak mood of Japan in Stray Dog, the director's groundbreaking 1949 crime thriller. The film stars the two most prolific members of the Kurosawa Stock Company, Toshirō Mifune and Takashi Shimura, as a rookie and seasoned police detective, respectively. After Murakami's (Mifune) pistol is stolen in a crowded trolley, his search leads him to team up with Satō (Shimura) to investigate a string of crimes perpetrated by a criminal using his gun.

Heat is an underused but reliably effective device to convey hostility and weariness. Stray Dog belongs in the Hall of Fame for films that deploy sweltering temperatures to amplify the dramatic stakes, along with Dog Day Afternoon and Do the Right Thing. Not only is Japan dealing with the societal and economic woes of a war-torn environment, but its people must battle through a suffocating heat wave, which only exacerbates Murakami's pressure to retrieve his gun. Even if it weren't the dog days of summer, Kurosawa's interpretation of this specific timeframe in Japan would be emanating with aggression and hysteria amid the post-war malaise. Cop dramas like The French Connection would follow in Kurosawa's footsteps by deploying its distinct location as a character that informs the mindset and behavior of its principal figures.

'Stray Dog' Created the Model That Many Police Procedurals and Buddy-Cop Movies Use Today