The recently released dystopian adventure game Stray is a work of vibrant imagination about what the future may look like when all we hold dear has fallen apart. It also is a game where the protagonist you play as is a cat. The fearless feline has been separated from its family after falling deep into the depths of a world shrouded in darkness. In order to ascend back up and bring light to everything below, you will need to connect with the robotic inhabitants who have become more human the longer time has passed. There are some light puzzles and varying quests throughout, though what makes it really stand out is the design of its world. Not only do you see this incredible landscape through unique eyes when playing as a character low to the ground where everything feels massive in scope, but the little details of the environments themselves are ones that leave you awestruck. From the neon lights that illuminate the nooks and crannies of each setting to every new room that you jump your way into, it is a beautifully designed game from top to bottom. When accompanied by a lovely score, it settles into something sublime that is one of the best games to play this summer.

From the opening moments where you cuddle with your cat family in the ruins of the old world to the wondrous conclusion that offers a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy, it is a work of art that makes the most of the medium. It can also be a deceptively relaxing experience. This is not because there aren't stakes or threats. Rather, it is because it is just so well-crafted. As you walk down a street, meowing as you go, you just can’t help but get completely immersed in everything. While you can’t freely jump, instead having to identify where you want to go before a prompt appears on-screen, it still feels exciting for the world to expand upward just as it does outward. It isn’t the most expansive of platformers, though there are still more than enough little quirks that bring it to life. Whether it is when you take a ride in a bucket to cross a large distance or knock over various items to the ground below, there is just a persistent feeling of exploration. There are little details tucked away that also deepen the experience. Be it memories you collect of a forgotten time to vending machines of items you can then trade, there is a sizable amount of room for those looking to explore beyond the main story.

Image via BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive

Said story is also nothing to hiss at. While it begins with being about making your way back to your family of fellow felines, you end up making new connections along the way. Each robot you speak to has something to say about the world. Be it humorous or heartfelt, just taking time to wander around listening to each random person is a great way to learn more about them. There are a rare few who may not take too kindly to you being a cat, many are initially scared of you, though most quickly grow fond of you. Be it the musical robot who will perform some songs for you while you curl up next to them or the bartender who treats you just like another customer, these robotic beings are all distinct in their own individual dispositions. The main one is a miniature robot named B-12, who helps to translate conversations throughout various encounters and acts as your primary companion along the way. If anything, it is this tiny drone that almost ends up becoming the main character the more you learn about the consciousness they have underneath their technological exterior. Without going into too much detail, the vast wisdom B-12 holds as well as where their character ends up makes the experience far more emotionally reflective than one could have ever anticipated or hoped for.

As for the conflicts you have to navigate, most of them either take the form of quick bursts of combat or a series of stealth missions. If you’re looking for non-stop action or tension, these moments may feel like a bit of a letdown. However, even as these sequences are quite simple, they still are sturdy enough to keep things going. While you won’t fail a lot or come up against anything too difficult, they still provide enough of a challenge to leave you feeling satisfied when you overcome them. The third-person perspective means you’ll have to keep your tiny head on a swivel as enemies can sneak up on you and catch you off guard. This is where things can get a bit dicey and require you to think on your feet, as getting ganged up on is what poses the most threat. Still, you have the speed to evade most of these circumstances relatively easily and quickly before moving onto the next one. The best parts are when the design of the levels lends itself to creative solutions to the confrontations. One particularly enjoyable challenge requires you to lure enemies into areas that you can then either trap them in or climb past them to move onwards. It is in such moments that everything aligns to be rather fun as you get a real sense of joy in watching this cat hurtle to the next vibrant location.

Each successive location is where the atmosphere of Stray really shines through. Even as the experience can be simple in its gameplay, the tone and texture of its world are anything but. Everything is just overflowing with a richness that you want to dig yourself into as much as possible. Whether it is when you make your way through an abandoned subway station that gives way to a confined society built anew or in the final stages where you find yourself alone in the cold isolation of a mysterious facility, everything just thrives in the details of the meticulous design. If there is one quibble, which is a selfish one, it is that the experience is a fleeting one at around 5 hours of gameplay if you keep on the main path. By the time I realized that I was getting close to the end, I found myself just sitting atop a stool in the way only a cat can and looking out through a window at the details of the world I would soon leave behind. Stray is a game that you won’t want to end and wish you could explore more of. While this may leave some feeling disappointed, it is a sign of success that a game like this can both surprise and leave you wanting more. Whether more is to come in the future is unknown. What is undeniable is that the experience we have now is one that thrives in the totality of all its creations, made even more wonderful when seen through the eyes of one caring cat.