Paramount has picked up the action film, Stray, by writer Derek Kolstad, Variety reports. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but reports say that it will be “in the vein of rock-’em-sock-’em revenge thrillers” that echo Kolstad's John Wick series and Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody. Kolstad is currently still writing the film.

Kolstad is best known as the writer of the John Wick franchise, though he has established himself solidly within the action film genre. He got his start writing for films in 2012 when he wrote the film One in the Chamber, a film about two hitmen who find themselves in the middle of a gang war. He moved on to The Package before tackling his most successful work yet the neo-noir action film John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves. In 2021, he was also announced as the screenplay writer for a live-action film adaptation of the anime series, Hellsing.

Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans are set to produce Stray through Weed Road Pictures; Kolstad will also serve as producer through his own production company, Tradecraft. The project does not have a director at the moment. However, the production crew so far has spoken highly of Stray’s main star, Kyle Allen, who will also serve as executive producer of the project.

Kolstad spoke about working with Allen, saying, "Kyle has an infectious energy about him and is an absolute joy to riff with on all things genre. Couple that with Akiva and Greg at our backs and this is going to be one hell of a ride. I honestly can’t wait to dig in with this team." Lessans also spoke with Variety, discussing Allen’s range of creative abilities, stating:

"Kyle has a jaw-dropping set of abilities — as an actor, dancer, martial artist, and acrobat — and who better than Derek Kolstad to put them all to the test? This one’s been a joy to hatch with them, and we’re just getting started. All the more fun that we get to bring it to life with our friends at Paramount."

Allen has had several notable roles in both television and film, though most will likely recognize him from the American Horror Story series. He’s also starred in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the Broadway musical West Side Story as Jets member, Balkan. He was also cast as He-Man in Netflix’s Masters of the Universe live-action reboot. His acting experience in different genres will surely come in handy for the upcoming action film. Needless to say, Kolstad has a long history of writing for the action films, and I'm curious to see what other ideas he will contribute to the genre.

There is not yet a trailer or release date for Stray, but in the meantime, you can check out the new trailer for John Wick 4 which premiered during Collider's Directors on Directing panel at SDCC: