After blasting onto the scene with their monster hit animated film Nimona, newcomer animation studio Annapurna Animation is prepping for their next animated feature, Stray.

No, this is not the raunchy 2023 Homeward Bound satire Strays. That said, the first feature film from Annapurna Animation also debuted in 2023 to thunderous applause and critical acclaim. That film was the graphic novel adaptation and Netflix original Nimona, which told the narratively gripping and visually stunning story of a young aspiring supervillain who learns that the science fiction-fantasy world they live in is much more complex than they think. Nimona became an instant classic following its streaming premiere, with fans and critics alike praising co-directors Nick Bruno and Roy Quane's film as a groundbreaking trendsetter both for animation and for LGBTQ+ stories.

An animation studio could not have asked for a better debut than Nimona, and it was a huge win for the Annapurna production company as a whole. However, in addition to developing films and television, Annapurna has also produced several hit video games through its gaming division of Annapurna Interactive. Though primarily focused on indie game development, one game in particular became an unexpected viral smash hit for the company. That game was 2022's Stray, which put players in the paws of a seemingly ordinary street cat who lives in a futuristic city populated almost exclusively by robots. Though that may sound boring to some, Stray was widely praised for its originality and beauty, even getting nominated for Game of the Year at the Video Game Awards.

Now, Stray is moving from video games to animated cinema, with several members from Nimona's acclaimed crew set to bring the fan-favorite game to life. To learn more about this futuristic feline video game adaptation and its crew, plot, and more, here is everything we know so far about Annapurna Animation's Stray movie.

When Is 'Stray' Coming Out?

Though development on a Stray film adaptation was announced in early September 2023, Annapurna Animation has not yet announced a release date for the upcoming film. Usually, we would say that production on Stray wouldn't be able to start until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but Stray is a somewhat unique case. The game that's being adapted here has a pre-existing story and is one with little to no dialogue. Theoretically, the film's animators could get a head start on the film without breaking strike rules.

Video games, in general, have been largely exempt from the strikes, but that may not be the case for much longer. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher recently promoted expanding the strike's restrictions onto video game voice-acting. This comes in the wake of several big titles having SAG-AFTRA members as a part of their cast, including J.K. Simmons and John Cena reprising their roles as Omni-Man and Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1 as well as Tony Todd portraying Venom in PlayStation's Spider-Man 2.

Where Can You Watch 'Stray'?

Along with no planned release date, we also don't know what format the film will be released in at this time. Given how big of a success Nimona was for Netflix, a streaming release for Stray would make a lot of sense. Either way, should Annapurna Animation wish for the film to be considered for Academy Award consideration, it will need to have a limited theatrical release at the very least.

Does 'Stray' Have a Trailer?

With development only just getting underway for Stray at the time of this writing, we're a long way from getting a main trailer for Stray. Fans of the futuristic feline will just have to be patient to get a glimpse of this adventure that will no doubt be visually stunning.

Who Stars in 'Stray'?

No cast members for Stray have been announced at this time, but the cast list is likely going to be pretty slim if the game is any indication. The indie title did not have a single voice actor in the game, as its feline protagonist stays silent the entire time. The only characters that could potentially be given voice acting are the game's many robotic denizens and the cat's AI companion, B-12, all of which spoke through text dialogue in the 2022 game.

What Is 'Stray' About?

The official plot synopsis and game description of the 2022 Stray game reads as follows:

"Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures. See the world through the eyes of a cat and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this mysterious world. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out. Stray is developed by BlueTwelve Studio, a small team from the south of France mostly made up of cats and a handful of humans.

The world that Stray takes place in is one where humans have all but disappeared, and it's up to the cat, B12, and the player to find out why that is in this breathtaking, award-winning adventure.

Who Is Making 'Stray'?

Annapurna Animation, the same studio responsible for bringing Nimona to life, will be developing the feature film adaptation of Stray. Returning to direct is Nimona co-director Nick Bruno, who made his directing debut with one of Blue Sky Animation's final films, Spies in Disguise. The film will be produced by former Blue Sky executive and Annapurna Animation's Head of Animation, Julie Zackary.

What Other Video Game Movies are in Development?

2023 was the year when video game adaptations finally found their footing, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us Season 1 becoming massive successes. Not only are a sequel and a second season for the respective projects already in the works, but several other games are set to get the adaptation treatment. This includes sequels for Sonic the Hedgehog and Mortal Kombat, Eli Roth's Borderlands movie, Amazon Prime Video's Fallout series, and many, many more.