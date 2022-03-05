Randall Park is set to feature opposite Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx in Strays, an upcoming comedy coming from Universal, per the Hollywood Reporter. Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) is directing the film, which was developed by Erik Feig's production company Picturestart. Strays is currently set for a June 2023 theatrical release, and the film will blend live action with the CGI canines.

Ferrell stars as a stray dog who abandons his abusive owner, played by SNL and MacGruber's Will Forte. Foxx will portray a dog who befriends Ferrell's canine. Details on Park's character are being kept on the leash for the time being. Dan Perrault (American Vandal) wrote the screenplay for the film, which was pitched to Louis Letterier (Now You See Me) and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie). Strays eventually found its directorial home with Greenbaum, though all those former talents are a part of the film as producers.

This won't be the first time that Ferrell and Park have worked together, as the latter had a brief role in Ferrell and Amy Poehler's forgotten 2017 comedy The House. Most audiences recognize Park as Agent Jimmy Woo from Marvel projects Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision. He also appeared in Netflix comedy Always Be My Maybe opposite Ali Wong, and will reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Shin later this year in Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. It's not 'far-fetched' to imagine Park voicing a pup in the film, with voice roles in Netflix's BoJack Horseman and upcoming Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources.

Image via Apple TV+

Strays will also mark a re-teaming for Park and Strays's director, as Greenbaum oversaw several episodes of ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat. Episodes of New Girl, Single Parents, and Bless This Mess also serve as further credentials in Greenbaum's directing resume. Additionally, he directed the Hulu documentary Too Funny to Fail, profiling the history of the short-lived Dana Carvey Show. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar was a pleasant surprise for most audiences, so here's hoping that Strays is able to gather a similar, passionate audience.

Strays is slated for release in theaters on June 9, 2023.

