The Big Picture The movie Strays promises a hilarious and surreal experience for fans of crude humor, with an A-list cast including Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park.

Director Josh Greenbaum revealed that he used a cheap app on his iPhone to pair the voices of the actors with the dogs in the movie, making the casting process fun and simple.

Greenbaum identified his cast once the voices were matched and reached out to the actors. Strays is in theaters now.

Strays, the new comedy from Universal, starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher and Randall Park promises a riotous experience for those of us who enjoy crude humour and surrealism, as the R-rated talking dog movie arrived in theaters on Friday. The movie sees Ferrell's Reggie, an eternally optimistic Border Terrier abandoned by his owner (Will Forte), discovering new friends in the shape of stray dogs who help him rediscover his trust in the world, and set him up on a hilarious tale of justice and vengeance.

The A-list cast is the most eye-catching quality of the film's promotional trail so far, and speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, the movie's director Josh Greenbaum has now revealed that the pairing of the names with the animals actually came as a result of something a bit less complex than finding a casting director to do it. Rather, he just used the App Store.

"Pairing the names, it just was a fun process of thinking about who might fit the character. And, like I said, that came later," said Greenbaum. "We had a funny app, there’s like a cheap app on your iPhone I used a lot where you can take a picture of dog and then record a voice, use a voice, and then it will quickly animate it, but I did use that a lot. I remember sending it out to Dan and Louis, and being like, “Alright, I took Will Ferrell’s voice, and I took Jamie Foxx’s, and I put them on the dogs. Let’s listen,” and kind of seeing how they married, and that was part of the process."

Image via Universal

The Obvious Choice

Once the voices were matched using the app, it suddenly became clear to Greenbaum that he'd identified his cast, and was able to reach out to them, offering Foxx and Ferrell the chance to collaborate for the first time in their long careers. The director also reunited with Park who he had good memories of previously working with, and Isla Fisher was tapped to play the deranged Australian Shepherd.

Right away, I think Will was such an obvious choice, and Jamie, and they had never worked together. I had worked with Randall Park before, and I always wanted to work with Isla, so I felt like each of their personalities, casting-wise, kind of fit. It just took time thinking of names and looking at the dogs and working through it.

Strays arrived in theaters on August 18. You can see the trailer for the movie down below.