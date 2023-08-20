The Big Picture Strays is a unique R-rated comedy that explores explicit concepts through the lens of talking live-action dogs.

The film follows Reggie, an adorable Border Terrier voiced by Will Ferrell, on his quest for revenge after being abandoned by his owner.

Strays takes pride in its R-rating by featuring dogs that curse, drink booze, and engage in NSFW acts, making it inappropriate for children.

Families have, for years, enjoyed the wholesome entertainment that comes with live-action dog movies. From everything the Air Bud franchise has to offer to Milo and Otis, there's been no shortage of films over the years that highlight man's best friend and all the joy they can bring. Strays, however, is not one of those films. Produced by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord and directed by Josh Greenbaum, this film is an R-rated comedy featuring talking animals that – without the swearing, raucous behavior, and desire to bite someone's junk off – would look almost ripped out of a more family-friendly title. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Greenbaum expressed how he felt making the first film of its kind to really explore explicit concepts through the lens of talking live-action dogs.

Strays specifically follows Reggie, an adorable little Border Terrier who would be right at home in any other more wholesome dog movie but instead, he's voiced by Will Ferrell and has a total jerk of an owner in Will Forte's Doug who just wants to be rid of him. When the poor pup is abandoned, he finds new companions in the street-wise Boston Terrier Bug (Jamie Foxx), deranged Australian Shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher), and therapy Great Dane Hunter (Randall Park) who join him on his perilous quest to return to Doug and get glorious, below-the-belt revenge.

Greenbaum, like the film itself in all of its marketing, wears that R-rating like a badge of honor. When asked how he felt making a bit of history with Strays, he told Weintraub:

"Sure! It means the world. Thanks, Steven. Here’s what I can say is, I'm sure we have some filmmakers and writers and creative people out in the crowd here, given that we’re in the heart of LA, but I’m certainly, as a filmmaker, always wanting to feel like I’m doing something either original or that has never been done before, or maybe something that’s been done but from a totally fresh, new perspective. That excites me as a director. So to that end, the concept in and of itself when I first got the script and the idea of, 'Ooh, let’s go make an R-rated talking dog movie,' was very, yes, to that point, exciting, being like, 'Oh, this hasn't been done yet.' So that was exciting."

Image via Universal

Strays Revels in Its R-Rating

With the many, many ideas which have been explored in Hollywood, the fact that crass live-action talking dogs have never come to life before is a bit of a shock. Strays absolutely revels in being the first to take a crack at the idea with these pups not just cursing like sailors, but drinking booze out of an alley, humping garden gnomes, and getting way too high on mushrooms. These dogs take part in some truly not-safe-for-work acts and that's without considering the ultimate goal of violently removing Doug's favorite appendage.

Alongside the top dogs and their human enemy, Strays features a bevy of stars in supporting roles including Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofia Vergara with Dennis Quaid even making a cameo as himself. Greenbaum directs from a script penned by American Vandal creator Dan Perrault.

Strays premieres in theaters on August 18, though maybe don't bring the kids along. Check out the trailer below.