Strays is the latest raunchy R-rated comedy from producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, after their success with this year's previous wild R-rated animal comedy, Cocaine Bear. The film follows a group of mismatched and awkward stray dogs as they adventure across the city to get revenge upon a truly sad excuse of an owner.

As is the case with every great R-rated comedy, Strays features an extensive cast of hilarious characters, from the major key players seen throughout the film to the split-second characters that leave a massive impression. Both dogs and humans alike get their time to shine throughout Strays, helping it be one of the most memorable and hilarious comedies of the year so far.

10 Willy

Played by Brett Gelman, Willy is a local Animal Control officer who is seen to be working security at the dog pound when our protagonists arrive. The dogs quickly figure out that Willy is their ticket out of the pound, and hatch a plan to force him to open the door using having every dog in the cell poop, with the overwhelming smell forcing Willy to come in and clean the cell.

While only appearing for a single scene, Willy's guttural and painful reaction to the dog's plan of escape is one of high memorability as well as hilarity. It always helps to have a character whose signature role is to be a punching bag for the most absurd escape plan possible, and Willy fits the bill and accomplishes the role perfectly.

9 Chester

Voiced by Jamie Demetriou, Chester is a British bulldog who desperately wants to join the main group during their partying of the night and show Reggie the wonders of the stray life. However, Chester is contained within his owner's front line, thanks to a shock collar and "invisible fence" that will not allow him to leave, turning him into an object of ridicule and peer pressure from the main group.

Chester only makes an appearance during a montage of the great moments of the stray life and quickly becomes the comedic highlight of the sequence during his hilarious attempt to cross the invisible fence. The invisible fence sequence is just one of many ways the film achieves comedy from everyday aspects and possibilities of a dog's life, and Chester's optimism turned to immediate failure makes for a great extension of this in the film.

8 Dennis Quaid

Played by himself, actor Dennis Quaid makes a brief but hilarious cameo appearance in the movie, as he is calmly birdwatching in the forest before seeing Bug and Reggie being carried off by an eagle through his binoculars. Quaid is also sure to let the audience know that he is, in fact, actor Dennis Quaid and that what he is experiencing is highly out of the ordinary.

While Quaid may seem like the last person one would expect to make an appearance in Strays, it makes his sudden cameo all the more hilarious when it happens in the middle of a pivotal sequence. As far as cameos go in general, Quaid's appearance may just be one of the most unexpected, but also one of the funniest cameos in recent memory.

7 Dolores the Couch

Dolores the Couch is initially just a mangy thrown-away couch found in one of the many alleys of the city and becomes an object of affection and lust for Bug. Bug treats the couch like a risqué woman he sees on the side, despite it just being an inanimate couch that cannot reciprocate feelings. However, during the pivotal and memorable trip sequence where the dogs trip on wild mushrooms, Bug begins to hallucinate about Dolores, having an actual conversation with the couch, in which she is voiced by Sofia Vergara.

Part of what makes the character of Dolores work well comedically is the surprise factor that comes from her appearance during the trip sequence, as most audience had written off the character by this point as simply a one-time gag. The fact that the character not only returns but returns as an actual credited and voiced character, voiced by Sofia Vergara no less, is hilarious in itself. This is not even considering the actual dialogue that occurs between herself and Bug, which is also hilarious.

6 Gus

Image via Universal

Voiced by Josh Gad, Gus (also known as the 'Narrator Dog') is a yellow lab who is spotted by the main group during their trip to a local county fair, and is seen observing and narrating over his owner's life. Bug immediately recognizes Gus's anti-social tendencies as a sign of him being a "Narrator Dog", who is too focused on narrating the story of his owner in his head to even acknowledge those around him.

Gus as a character is a direct jab poking fun at the other popular talking dog movies in recent memory, A Dog's Purpose and A Dog's Journey, even having Gad voice the character, who was the narrator for both movies. While it already makes for a great comedic moment to have the more adult, raunchy dog movie directly insult the talking dog movies for children, the joke is further amplified by Gus's dark secret. It is soon revealed by Gus that, while he knows that people cannot hear him, he wishes that people would hear his story, as his owner is a serial killer with a rising body count. It makes for a shockingly unexpected and hilarious moment and a complete departure from the more wholesome origins of the character.

5 Maggie

Image via Universal

Voiced by Isla Fisher, Maggie is one of the primary dogs in the group, notable for her incredible sense of smell as well as her more calm and calculated demeanor within the group. While she isn't herself a stray, her increased neglect from her owner in favor of their new, miniature dog entices her to join the group on their journey to get revenge on Reggie's owner.

As the primary brains in the group, Maggie doesn't get nearly as many direct comedic moments as the other dogs in the main group, yet there are still clear comedic moments that let Maggie shine. Her dynamic and relationship with Hunter especially has a lot of comedic highlights, as well as her insecurity and anger towards her owner and those who write her off as just another pet.

4 Hunter

Voiced by Randall Park, Hunter is the large Great Dane therapy dog of the group, who despite his large stature, is a large softie of the group, afraid of confrontation and prefers to hide in the safety of his cone. He does have a crush on another group member, Maggie, however, and is willing to go through with several dangerous ideas to stay closer and impress Maggie.

Hunter's insecure nature despite his massive statue leads to a lot of great comedic moments, whether it's his ability to quickly fold under pressure, or incredibly awkward flirting attempts with Maggie. Hunter also gets a lot of comedic mileage out of his relationship with his cone, and his progression throughout the film to not need to rely on the safety of his cone anymore.

3 Bug

Voiced by Jamie Foxx, Bug is a small yet energetic Boston terrier who embellishes and loves the life of being a stray, showing Reggie the ins and outs of being a stray dog in the city. Despite the friendships that he has, Bug also prefers to be a lone wolf, having aggression and anger towards all humankind after a poor situation in his past.

Bug is more proof that, even as just a vocal role, Foxx excels tremendously in a comedic setting, as the character is just another of many great comedic Jamie Foxx performances. Bug is the perfect parallel to a character like Reggie, who is all innocent and nonconfronting, Bug will get into an argument with every other person they talk to, and their loud stature allows them to stand up to dogs much bigger than him.

2 Reggie

Image via Universal

Voiced by Will Ferrell, Reggie is a small and sweet Border Terrier who is filled with so much innocence and love for the world that he is completely unaware of his terrible living conditions and owner. After a heart-to-heart with Bug and his friends after being abandoned by his owner once again, Reggie and his new friends embark on a journey to take revenge on his owner by biting his dick off.

Reggie's overwhelming innocence and kind-hearted nature is some of the most consistent and hilarious comedy in the film, as he feels like a standard kid's movie talking dog protagonist who wandered into this raunchy adult comedy. Ferrell's vocal performance also especially drives home Reggie's innocent nature, perfectly capturing the energy of a toddler with love for the world and all of its wonders.

1 Doug

Image via Universal

Played by Will Forte, Doug is the careless and narcissistic owner of Reggie who does just about everything in his power to be the worst possible dog owner to Reggie. He makes repeated attempts to abandon Reggie, blaming him for the sad state that his life has become, with his poor treatment of Reggie eventually coming back to bite him in the worst way possible.

Doug may just be one of the most easily unlikable characters put to film in recent memory, but thanks to the masterful comedic performance from Forte, nearly every line of the character results in a bucket of laughs. Forte perfectly balances the line in making Doug as vile and irredeemable as he is hilariously pathetic and all-encompassing of failure. He has some of the funniest moments and line readings in the film, and whose performance sort of defines and makes the film what it is, all-encompassing of all the best aspects of Strays.

