The Big Picture Strays is an unconventional talking animal movie that blends family-friendly adventure with humor and fantasy.

The exclusive clip showcases Maggie, a cute Australian Shepherd, who struggles with neglect from her owner and begins to lose her sanity.

With a sharp script and A-list stars, Strays is poised to be a crowd-pleasing summer film that explores toxic relationships and the power of friendship.

Talking animal movies are a genre of their own. Family-friendly, melding adventure with fantasy, featuring big stars bringing heart and a humanity to our four-legged companions. Strays, the new comedy from Universal, starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher and Randall Park certainly fits the bill. Except, the dogs also curse, take drugs, get drunk, and like to take matters into their own hands. Collider is delighted to partner with Universal to bring an exclusive clip from the film, which features our four furry heroes gathering in a public park.

The standout performer in the scene is Fisher's Australian Shepherd named Maggie, who demonstrates to the other dogs how being cute has no effect on her owner, who is obsessed with her tiny Pomeranian and is neglecting her. Maggie is absolutely, definitely, undeniably not angry at all about this as she visibly shows the other dogs, while she starts to lose her grasp on sanity. The clip sets the tone for what is surely going to be one of the most crowd-pleasing movies of the summer, with its sharp script and A-list stars at the top of their game.

What's Strays All About Anyway?

Image via Universal

In the heartwarming tale, Reggie, a guileless and eternally optimistic Border Terrier (played by Ferrell), faces a heartbreaking betrayal when his callous owner, Doug (Will Forte), callously abandons him on the unforgiving streets of the city. Believing that his owner would never willingly leave him behind, Reggie clings to hope amidst adversity. Fate intervenes, leading Reggie to cross paths with Bug (Foxx), a fast-talking and irreverent Boston Terrier who cherishes his freedom and scoffs at the notion of having an owner. Through this unlikely friendship, Reggie begins to see the truth about his toxic relationship with Doug, realizing the heartlessness of the man he once adored. The pair team up and—along with their companions, Maggie and Hunter, an anxious Great Dane (Park) working as a support dog — endeavor to help Reggie achieve his ultimate goal, gaining vengeance by teaching Doug the ultimate lesson: leaving him bereft by violently gnawing off his twig and giggle-berries.

Strays was written by Dan Perrault (American Vandal, Players) and directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar). Perrault serves as a producer alongside duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller — known for projects such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Cocaine Bear, and The Lego Movie. Strays premieres on August 18 in theaters. Check out our exclusive clip down below: