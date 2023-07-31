The Big Picture Universal Pictures has released a new featurette for Strays, a R-rated comedy about dogs who are not cute pets but rather swear and show aggression.

The voice cast includes Jamie Foxx, Randall Park, and Isla Fisher, with the film aiming to deliver adult humor that is not suitable for children.

Director Josh Greenbaum previously worked on Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, a comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. Will Ferrell will star in the upcoming comedy adventure Quiz Lady.

Universal Pictures has just released a new featurette for Strays, the upcoming R-rated comedy about a group of dogs who don't have any time for being adorable pets. The video shows the voice cast behind the animals, with them sharing their favorite parts about the experience of working in a different take on the traditional talking dog comedy. While other projects featuring the concept of a live-action animal that can talk focus on light-hearted complications meant to be enjoyed by the whole family, Strays takes a different approach, with its main characters swearing and being aggressive towards the world around them.

Jamie Foxx, Randall Park and Isla Fisher are some of the actors behind the main characters of this story, with the group teaching a new stray (Will Ferrell) what it's like to live as a dog without a home. The naïve Reggie (Ferrell) had always believed he had a comfortable life under the protection of his owner, but everything changes when he's abandoned forced to live outside for the first time in his life. It will be up to Bug (Foxx) and Maggie (Fisher) to teach him how to survive before anything catastrophic happens. The comedy aimed at adult audiences will take advantage of its rating, delivering the kind of humor that is not allowed to be screened for children.

Josh Greenbaum sat on the director's chair for the movie, marking the second feature film he's been in charge of over the course of his career. The filmmaker previously worked on Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, a comedy that was released in theaters back in 2021. Starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo as the titular characters, the project followed two best friends who try to change their boring routines by going on vacation together. While having the wildest trip of their lives, the pair get themselves involved in a secret mission which they can't escape.

Image via Universal

What's Next for Will Ferrell?

After his character learns what's it like to live as a dog that doesn't belong to anyone, Ferrell will star in a different kind of comedy adventure. Quiz Lady will tell the story of Anne (Awkwafina), a woman obsessed with game show. When her dog is kidnapped by mysterious forces, she will be forced to cross the country with her sister Jenny (Sandra Oh) in order to participate in game shows with the hopes of earning enough money to bring her pet home. The movie is currently scheduled to premiere on Hulu on November 3, also featuring performances from Tony Hale and Jason Schwartzman.

You can check Stray's all-star cast in a new featurette below, before the film opens in theaters on August 18: