The Big Picture Collider is hosting an early screening of the movie Strays, featuring a star-studded cast including Jamie Foxx and Will Ferrell.

The film follows Reggie, a dog who seeks revenge after his owner dumps him, and features a group of strays with their own unique stories.

The screening will take place on August 10 in LA, and attendees will have the chance to participate in a Q&A session with the director, Josh Greenbaum.

Ready to reap some sweet, talking-canine revenge, Los Angeles? Collider is thrilled to reveal our next early screening will be a team-up with Universal Pictures to show Josh Greenbaum’s Strays, featuring the vocal talents of a seriously star-studded cast, including Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx and Will Ferrell. This R-rated event will be followed by a Q&A with Greenbaum, so read on to enter for a chance to see this Rover romp before everyone else!

Without question, humans do not deserve dogs. In Strays, that realization begins to dawn on these furry companions when Reggie’s (Ferrell) dirtbag owner, Doug (played by Will Forte), unceremoniously dumps him far, far from home. This isn’t a new “game,” but when Reggie meets Foxx’s Bug, a foul-mouthed Boston Terrier, and his posse of strays, his unconditional love for Doug gives way to a desire for a dog bowl full of ice-cold revenge. Strays is an original screenplay from producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), written by Dan Perrault (American Vandal), that also stars Sofía Vergara, Isla Fisher, Harvey Guillén, Brett Gelman, Randall Park, and Josh Gad.

Strays Screening Details

If you’re in the LA area or have the means to get there, Collider and Universal Pictures’ screening of Strays will take place on Thursday, August 10, and will begin at 7 pm. The exact location will be announced in the days leading up to August 10. Come hang out with us a week before the film’s official theatrical release and stay after for an exciting opportunity to pick Greenbaum’s (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) brain in the Q&A after the credits roll.

Greenbaum’s latest is everything we love about talking-dog epic adventures like Homeward Bound and Milo and Otis, except this time, these dogs get to play dirty. The revelation that maybe his owner isn’t the heroic human he always thought he was opens Reggie up to a whole new world. Alongside characters like Fisher’s Australian Shepherd, Maggie, whose owners dropped her for a brand-new puppy, and Park’s Hunter, an emotional support Great Dane who’s ironically riddled with anxiety, Strays allows its four-legged stars to play in the mud, subverting the typically cutesy story for one with a bit of bite with its bark. And who better than Greenbaum, who has experience directing on hit comedy shows like Fresh Off the Boat and New Girl, to helm the fun?

How to Enter to Win

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because this one is going to go fast. Again, the screening will begin at 7 pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to August 10, so keep an eye out!