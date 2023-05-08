Universal has made some changes to its slate for the coming year and fans waiting for the Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx starring Strays will have to wait a tad little longer as the movie pushes back the release date to August 18 from its previously announced release of June 9. The movie has taken the spot that was once reserved for the untitled movie from SNL scribes Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, collectively known as Please Don’t Destroy, which has now been bumped to a streaming release on Peacock.

The R-rated comedy revealed its first trailer back in February and has the audience hyped for this adorable dog movie. The feature follows Reggie (Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, who is abandoned by his owner, Doug. Though Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose and just likes to play weird games with him. But when Reggie meets a Boston Terrier named Bug (Foxx), a stray who enjoys his freedom, Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see his owner in a different light, vowing revenge.

What to Expect from Strays

The feature is directed by Josh Greenbaum from a script by Dan Perrault. The R-rated, live-action comedy addresses the complications of love, and the importance of great friendships as Reggie sets out on a revenge path with Bug and his buddies Maggie, a smart Australian Shepherd who has been sidelined by her owner’s new puppy, and Hunter, an anxious Great Dane who’s stressed out by his work as an emotional support animal.

The initial trailer for the feature will leave you in splits as Reggie and the gang make their way to Doug’s house, having an epic adventure along the way that includes eating mushrooms and couch-humping among other things. Along with Foxx and Ferrell, the film features a powerhouse comedic supporting cast, including Isla Fischer as Maggie, Randall Park as Hunter alongside Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Rob Riggle, Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, and Emmy-nominee Sofia Vergara.

Strays is produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller under their Lord and Miller banner, along with Aditya Sood. Also producing are Picturestart founder and CEO Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier, and Dan Perrault. While Nikki Baida, Doug Merrifield, Jessica Switch, and Julia Hammer serve as executive producers.

Strays will be out in theatres on August 18. You can check out the trailer below and keep up with everything else we know about Strays here.