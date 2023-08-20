The Big Picture Director Josh Greenbaum explains why it was important for Strays to deliver on its promise of Reggie biting off Doug's penis.

Universal Pictures' R-rated talking dog comedy Strays is finally in theaters, bringing a raunchy and also kinda cute adventure to audiences. In Strays, a relentlessly optimistic and naïve Border Terrier named Reggie (Will Ferrell) is abandoned by his already incredibly neglectful owner Doug (Will Forte). So, after meeting a stray named Bug (Jamie Foxx) and his two friends, Reggie vows to get revenge on Doug by biting off his penis. Before Strays even released, it heavily leaned into its promise of Reggie doing what he actually said, something that almost seems like it will turn into a "gotcha!" moment by the end. However, Strays delivers on its penis-biting promise, something that was a priority for director Josh Greenbaum.

During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Greenbaum explained why it was important to him that the Strays plot was exactly what was being marketed to audiences. He shared that even from the first test screenings, many people didn't fully believe that Reggie would actually bite off Doug's penis. Greenbaum even noted how that disbelief made its way into the movie itself through one of its characters.

"It’s funny. Our first test screenings and previews, I think we ran into this issue where people still didn’t believe that that was the plot of our movie. It just seemed like a funny thing that Reggie (Ferrell) was saying. We’re like, 'No, that’s what they’re gonna go do!' So, we did kind of tweak the wording, and if you notice, Reggie repeats it because Bug (Foxx) is in disbelief, like, 'Wait, did you just say what I think you said?' So, part of it was that, yeah, we really wanted to go through it."

Josh Greenbaum Still Wanted to Maintain the Surprise

Since the general story line for Strays was revealed, audiences already knew what Reggie's primary goal was, no matter how outlandish it might seem. The marketing surrounding the feature also banked on getting attention partially through Reggie's revenge tactic. However, Greenbaum still wanted to bring a shock element to the act itself, trying not to leak that it actually happens in previews. He shared that it "was a joy for me when I got to that point of the script." He was also more satisfied with the ending than if Reggie hadn't done it all, saying, "I would have been very disappointed if it was like, 'He learned his lesson and walked away.' I was like, 'No, let’s not do that.' So yeah, that is the plot."

