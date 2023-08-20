The Big Picture Strays is a new R-rated comedy that combines the concept of talking animals with adult humor.

Director Josh Greenbaum wanted to maintain a sense of realism with the animals, so the film was shot with real dogs whenever possible.

Greenbaum believes that dogs are more relatable to audiences than other animals, and that by keeping them real, the humor becomes even funnier.

Strays, the new R-rated comedy which stars Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher and Randall Park, mashes up the concept of the family favourite talking animal movie, with 90 minutes of debauchery you'd expect from an American Pie movie. However, making a movie like this is slightly different from what you would expect. Making a talking animal film is almost an old-fashioned conceit. You get animals, you do a voiceover, you give them a character. Simple.

As technology advances, however, a filmmaker can cut corners by animating the animals using CGI, anthropomorphising them. But by doing so, they can lose what makes them identifiable as animals in the first place, so that by the time you've done it, they may as well have made a fully animated movie.

For director Josh Greenbaum, that element of keeping the animals real was an important facet in the making of Strays, as he explained in a conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub. The director revealed that the film was shot before any of the voices had been cast, and that the characters were only computer-generated if it involved them doing things it would have been otherwise unsafe for real animals to do, for the purposes of comedy in the film.

"We kind of shot it all without the voices, which is interesting. I also would say 95% of what you just watched is all real dogs, which was really important to me," said Greenbaum. "Obviously, any time it was unsafe for a dog to do anything, it was like, “Alright, we're gonna go full CG,” but for me, I really wanted to make sure at the start that you just felt that you were watching real dogs. Obviously, we had to have them talking since we were unable to train the dogs to talk, but I thought about it, and we could’ve gone full CG."

Dog Days Are Not Over

Greenbaum elaborated by explaining that films like Lady and the Tramp and The Lion King had done exceptional jobs of late at portraying digital animals looking as if they were in a fully realistic world, but that as a dog owner, he felt that he and other canine enthusiasts would too easily be able to spot the difference and switch off if they believed it wasn't authentic, unlike other animals that you maybe only experience for moments at a time, like in a zoo or a sanctuary.

"This is right around the time Lady and the Tramp—which, if anyone saw that, it was really well done—it was all CG dogs, and Lion King, and all those kinds of amazing films came out. But I kept feeling like I’ve had dogs my whole life, and I’m sure lots of people in this room have dogs. You could put an elephant up in a film, and I’d be like, “Yeah, that’s pretty good,” because I’m around an elephant for, like, five minutes a year at the zoo when I take my kids there, but I think for dogs, I know dogs, we all know dogs. We live with them, their behaviors and mannerisms, and I just wanted them to feel as real as possible because the more real it felt, the funnier it gets, right?"

Adding Humanity to Dogs

Interestingly, the choice to work with animal actors is the same as working with humans in that you get more emotion from the performances, as best referenced when we see Ferrell's Reggie have to confront his former owner Doug, with trepidation, noting that the trainers had worked with the dog in numerous different styles of walking to correctly portray the tiny canine's "fear".

"If you sort of notice, think about Reggie's performance of emotionality, and how that dog walked and was nervous and slowly entered Doug's (Will Forte) house," he explained. "That's all work that the trainers put in where they actually trained, like, seven different speeds of walking. You think, like, “Oh, just walk.”

"No, if I walked in front of you all right now, you could get a lot of information. Am I walking like this? Am I walking a little slower like this? You can get a whole lot of information. With a dog, you can’t just have it walk. It might need to go slower or hang its head low or be happy, or sprinting in fear. There's all this nuance that the trainers brought to the performance that, for me, was surprising."

Strays is currently showing in theaters. Watch the trailer below: