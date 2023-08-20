The Big Picture In the movie Strays, Reggie, an optimistic Border Terrier, decides to remain a stray after being neglected by his owner, highlighting themes of toxic relationships and finding self-worth.

Director Josh Greenbaum and screenwriter Dan Perrault wanted to explore the emotional throughline of toxic relationships, both dog/human and human/human, rather than a simple solution of finding someone new and being happy.

Strays, written by Perrault and directed by Greenbaum, features a star-studded voice and human cast, including Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Will Forte. The movie is now playing in theaters.

A new talking dog movie has officially hit theaters, but Strays isn't your typical family fun adventure. In Universal Pictures' latest feature, an endlessly optimistic Border Terrier named Reggie is kicked to the curb (almost literally) by his terrible owner, Doug. Shortly after his abandonment, Reggie meets a Boston Terrier named Bug who opens Reggie's eyes to Doug's neglectful ways. So, Reggie vows to get his revenge on Doug. Reggie goes through quite the journey throughout the movie, but one of the most important aspects to get just right was his ending.

During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, director Josh Greenbaum shared that one part of the Strays ending that was largely discussed was how Reggie's (Will Ferrell) story would end. Greenbaum said that both he and screenwriter Dan Perrault liked Reggie's decision to remain a stray. Though he understands why viewers may feel like Reggie must find a new home and find happiness, Strays hit much deeper for Greenbaum and Perrault. Greenbaum noted that one of the core themes centered around toxic relationships and moving past them.

"But for us, the film metaphorically really was about being in a toxic relationship and how you deal with that and how you get out of it, and how your friends help you out of that, and how you find your own sense of self-worth after being in a relationship where you were giving, giving, giving and getting nothing back. As silly as that may sound, that was always the emotional throughline to us, that it wasn’t just about the dog/human relationship, it was about human/human relationship. So that’s a lot of what Dan and I spoke about while we were working on the show together. So, therefore, at the end of the movie, it just never felt right to us if the solution was finding someone new, and you’re happy."

Image via Universal

The Pawsome Team Behind Strays

Strays was written by Perrault and directed by Greenbaum. Erik Feig, Louis Leterrier, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood produced, with Jessica Switch, Nikki Baida, and Julia Hammer as executive producers. Alongside Ferrell, Strays features a star-studded voice and human cast. Will Forte takes on Doug, one of the few human roles. The voice cast also features Jamie Foxx as the foul-mouthed terrier Bug, Randall Park as the anxious emotional support Great Dane named Hunter, and Isla Fisher as the smart Australian Shepard named Maggie. Additional cast includes Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Brett Gelman, Sofia Vergara, Rob Riggle, and Jamie Demetriou.

Strays is now playing in theaters. Watch the trailer below: