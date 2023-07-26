The Big Picture Universal Pictures will release the R-rated comedy Strays, and players can now join the adventure through the tie-in game on the film's website.

Players control Reggie and Bug as they lead the pack through the city streets and countryside, jumping over obstacles and earning points for biting and humping objects.

The game serves as a fun way to engage with the film and highlights the comedic and raunchy elements that Strays promises, alongside its talented cast.

In just under a month, Universal Pictures will release the hounds with its new R-rated comedy Strays, sending Reggie (Will Ferrell) on his quest for revenge against his abusive owner Doug (Will Forte) who kicked him to the curb. Before the dogs come out to play in theaters, players can join in on the journey to give Doug a chomp he'll never forget thanks to a new tie-in game where the sole goal is to catch him and bite off his favorite appendage just below the belt all while racking up points. The game can be found for free on the film's official website.

Players will take command of Reggie and his foul-mouthed, fast-talking friend Bug (Jamie Foxx) as they lead the pack through the city streets and the open fields of the country all the way back to Doug's house, playing through some of the trailer's most memorable scenes along the way. The controls are simple enough - tap the screen or click to jump over random trash piles and other objects that are littered in the dogs' path or, if a perfectly good couch or gnome passes by, click or tap as fast as possible in order to hump it for extra points. Pickups on the ground like pizza, beer, and mushrooms will give Reggie and Bug their health back should they accidentally run into something, or grant them strange powers like a double jump. More extra points are available for biting the mailman or catching a rabbit. The game ends either when you run out of health or when the dogs have ripped Doug's you-know-what off. No matter how you perform, you'll be evaluated at the end with a title that matches your biting prowess.

The comedic pixel game will help tide viewers over following Strays's delay to the end of the summer, but it's also a good way to remind fans of the laughs to come in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum's latest effort. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, Greenbaum expressed how his goal was to create a raunchy send-up of classic talking dog movies like Milo and Otis and Homeward Bound while building its own emotional core with help from producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Of course, the main goal is still to bring a lot of hilarity along the way and show how these pooches aren't so different from the humans around them.

Image via Universal

Who Else Joins the Fun in Strays?

Ferrell, Foxx, and Forte are the main draw of Strays, but they're also surrounded by some very talented names in the canine revenge comedy. Isla Fisher and Randall Park play fellow strays Maggie and Hunter alongside Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Brett Gelman, Rob Riggle, Jamie Demetriou, and Sofia Vergara round out the cast. The pups will cap off a monumental comeback for the R-rated comedy in a summer that also included the release of hits like No Hard Feelings, The Blackening, and Joy Ride.

Strays premieres in theaters on August 18. Check out the trailer for the game, titled Strays of Rage, and see how to play below.