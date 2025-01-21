The Harrison family is back better than ever in Season 23 of Pawn Stars. At the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, you never know what’s coming through that door. There’s never a boring day at the shop. Sellers all over the country visit to try their luck selling objects of all kinds. Whether it’s a painting, antique, or even items that are questionably suspicious, most of the time, there’s a chance that these objects may be worth something. In charge of putting the price tag on these hidden gems are Rick Harrison, Chumlee Russell, and Corey Harrison - all of whom are in charge of not just keeping the pawn shop afloat, but continuing the art of pawning and the legacy left by its previous owner and Rick’s late father, Richard Benjamin Harrison.

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop had long existed before the History Channel decided to pick it up as a potential series. Long before ATMs and check-cashing services existed, communities relied on pawn shops to trade their goods to make ends meet. Founded in 1989, this Las Vegas-based staple is a humble family establishment worth millions. Combining Rick, Chumlee, and Corey’s unique skill sets under one roof, sellers can be assured that they’re not only getting a bang for a buck but also a credible explanation of the lore behind their goods (likewise, reasons why an item might be considered a counterfeit.) With new episodes around the corner, here’s where audiences can watch and stream Pawn Stars Season 23.

Is 'Pawn Stars' Season 23 Premiering on TV?

Yes! Pawn Stars Season 23 officially premieres on January 22 at 9/8c on the History Channel.

Is 'Pawn Stars' Season 23 Streaming Online?

Absolutely! New episodes of Pawn Stars Season 23 will be available to stream the next day on the History App.

Can You Stream 'Pawn Stars’ Season 23 Without History?

Currently, there’s no information on whether Pawn Stars Season 23 will be immediately available outside of History. However, new fans can catch up on previous seasons of Pawn Stars on Hulu.

What to Expect from ‘Pawn Stars’ Season 23?

In the premiere episode of Pawn Stars Season 23, singer Taylor Dayne hands Rick a couple of past memorabilia from her tours. Meanwhile, Rick’s childhood best friend slash colleague Chumlee Russell goes head-to-head with a nutcracker Darth Vader. The cherry on top of this episode is an award that is allegedly given to Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner.

The week after its season debut, the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop sees Rick going on a test drive with the Bricklin SV-1, a flashy sports car that’s supposedly valuable. But Rick knows better than to not be fooled by its flashed yellow color - after all, looks are only skin deep. Chum has an unusual, whale-y offer on his hands and will require closer inspection. Rick’s first son, Corey Harrison, also makes an appearance. Teaming up with Chum, the two attempt to get a bang for their buck on a limited-edition Nike raft and briefcase. There’s no rest for Chum in this episode; together with Rick, they’re negotiating their way through a Shyver Multiphone.

The late Richard Harrison once ruled his humble shop with an iron fist and a pair of eagle eyes. Since his passing in 2018, that responsibility has been inherited by his son Rick. Dubbed “The Spotter,” not only does he possess the same skill set as his old mad, but he also has an almanac of a brain. Whether it’s jewelry, card collectibles, or even autographs, Rick knows every nook, cranny, and detail to judge whether an item is legit or a counterfeit.

Joining Rick on Pawn Stars Season 23 is Chum, who serves as the de facto comedian and customer service pro of the store. Rick’s son Corey is no stranger to the pawn business. With a sharp eye like his dad and a tech-advanced aptitude, Corey is also in charge of human resources.

Other Shows Like ‘Pawn Stars’ to Check Out Next

‘Gold Rush’

Gold Rush Follow a group of determined miners as they search for gold in remote corners of the world. With high stakes and unpredictable challenges, each season captures their relentless pursuit of fortune and the dramatic ups and downs of mining life.

Release Date December 3, 2010 Cast Parker Schnabel , Chris Doumitt , Paul Christie Main Genre Reality Seasons 15

It’s strictly (family) business in Gold Rush. Gold mining dynasties from all regions of the country flock to regions like Alaska, Klondike, Oregon, and more in search of the finest land and the purest gold. With gold prices fluctuating like crazy every season, time is literally money. Whether it’s the forty-year veteran Tony Beets (with a gold empire worth up to $16 million at today’s prices), or the equipment-savvy field guy Rick Ness, these gold experts rush to get their hands on the most promising grounds. But when everyone staked their claim, some families are left with no choice but to go deep into the unscathed wilderness for the ultimate motherlode - setting the perfect stage for some next-level treasure hunting.

‘Naked and Afraid’

Naked and Afraid Naked and Afraid pairs two strangers, a man and a woman, who must survive in the wild for 21 days without clothes, food, or water. They face extreme environments and dangerous wildlife, relying on their survival skills and teamwork to find shelter, secure resources, and make it through the challenge. Release Date June 23, 2013 Cast Michael Brown Main Genre Reality Seasons 17

Naked and Afraid is arguably the more extreme version of Survivor. A pair of complete strangers, consisting of one man and one woman, are left stranded in a remote location with no food, no water, and no clothes. However, the pair are allowed to bring with them one personal item each. Facing unpredictable weather conditions and extreme changes to the environment, these unlikely duos will have to work together if they want to make it alive for a full 21 days. Within these three weeks, the two will have to quickly get acquainted with each other to work their way through survival, pushing aside any signs of awkwardness. Should they make it by the end of their run, the duo leaves the show with a huge sense of accomplishment, walking away with the knowledge that they’ve started from nothing and achieved something to be proud of.

‘Deadliest Catch’

Deadliest Catch Release Date March 15, 2005 Cast Mike Rowe Main Genre Reality Seasons 19

Deadliest Catch is just as unforgiving as the icy Bering Sea. Plunging into the high-risk, high-reward world of crab fishing, seasoned captains Sig Hansen, Keith Colburn, and Wild Bill Wichrowski are in it for the win. But being a captain is a lot more than just chasing after the most pots in the sea; it’s also about maintaining a reliable and no-nonsense crew on board. There’s no messing around on the ship. Every catch means risking life and limb for the ultimate payday. From relentless waves, bloody injuries, and even confrontations between different personalities and egos, the 59-time Emmy-nominate series offers rare access into the demanding profession.

