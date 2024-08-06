The Big Picture Get ready for a modern horror experience with Stream, featuring intense blood and gore crafted by horror veterans like Damien Leone.

Follow the Keenan family as they face deranged murderers on what was supposed to be a peaceful vacation turned nightmare.

Stream boasts a stacked ensemble cast including genre greats like Tony Todd, Danielle Harris, and Dee Wallace, promising a thrilling slasher film experience.

While Terrifier 3 is still months away, the team behind the film has brought another equally gory feature that will blow your socks off. Their upcoming film Stream, billed as a “modern horror,” is helmed by Michael Leavy while its makeup FX are being handled by Terrifier and Terrifier 2 director Damien Leone. The first Red Band trailer for the feature is out and it's quite impressive.

The brief clip sees a family on vacation whose leisure time turns into the stuff of a nightmare when they unwittingly drag themselves into a game of life and death. As four deranged murderers patrol their hotel corridors, people begin to die one by one, brutally. The trailer gives a good look at all the blood and gore this game brings and the immaculate job Leone's team has done with visualizing the blood and slaughter — think neon-masked killers, slashing knives, and blood splattering everywhere.

What Is ‘Stream’ about?

“Stream is a modernized slasher made by horror fans for horror fans and we are extremely excited and honored to be bringing this movie to the big screen for audiences to enjoy together,” Leavy said. Stream follows Roy and Elaine Keenan, who realize their family is drifting apart and decide to take a vacation. However, their peaceful stay in a quaint hotel turns into a nightmare when four deranged murderers start patrolling the mundane halls and the odds are definitely not in the Keenan family's favor. To protect his family, Roy must fight as their simple weekend getaway truly turns into a “vacation to die for.”

The movie is also stacked with some horror vets on-screen and boasts an impressive ensemble cast, “We have an incredible cast of genre greats who deliver stellar performances, and of course, having Terrifier’s Damien Leone and Phil Falcone heading the gore FX, we made sure we delivered the goods for our incredible fanbase, but something we are most proud of is its story and arching character development,” Leavy continued. With talent across the board, Stream may prove to be the spooky movie of the season for slasher fans.

The movie's cast includes Tony Todd, Jeffrey Combs, Danielle Harris, Tim Reid, Dee Wallace, Mark Holton, Felissa Rose, Daniel Roebuck, Dave Sheridan, Terry Alexander, David Howard Thornton, and Charles Edwin Powell. Further rounding off the cast are Bob Adrian, Sydney Malakeh, Wesley Holloway, and Damian Maffei.

Stream scares the theaters starting August 21. You can check out the new trailer above.