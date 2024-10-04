Star Trek: Lower Decks' fifth and final season will premiere on Paramount+ this month - and you can catch up on the USS Cerritos' most recent adventures for free. TrekMovie.com reports that the fourth season of Lower Decks is now streaming for free in the US on YouTube and Pluto TV.

Lower Decks follows a Starfleet support ship as they conduct missions that are decidedly less glamorous than those undertaken by the Enterprise, Voyager, or Discovery. The series primarily follows four Cerritos engigns; neurotic Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), rebellious Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), perky Orion D'Vana Tendi (Noel Wells), and cheery cyborg Sam Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Created by Mike McMahan, the series uses animation to explore the comedy and the pathos of living in the Star Trek future - and living in the shadow of its legends.

What Happens in Season Four of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks'?

Close

Over the course of the season, the Cerritos once more ventured into the known (and sometimes the unknown) including an encounter with the bone-drinking Moopsy, a mission to escort the USS Voyager into the Starfleet Museum, and the first-ever on-screen visit to the homeworld of Tendi's race, the Orions. It also featured return appearances from Trek fan favorites like Max Grodénchik, Chase Masterson, Jeffrey Combs, Wil Wheaton, and Robert Duncan McNeill. The running plotline throughout the season was a mysterious vessel seemingly attacking and destroying ships all over the Alpha Quadrant; however, the "attacks" turned out to be more than meets the eye, and the mastermind behind them was a familiar face for Star Trek fans - and for Mariner. The ensigns also had to deal with their recent promotions to lieutenant, meaning they no longer occupy the titular lower decks - and must confront the specter of being broken up, as they get promoted to different ships. Lower Decks often ends its seasons with a dangling plot thread, and this one was no different, as Tendi was forced to leave Starfleet to rejoin her sister's crew of Orion pirates. Will she return to her friends on the Cerritos? You'll have to tune in to Paramount+ this month to find out.

Although Lower Decks is ending this year, Paramount+ has a new Star Trek comedy series in development with Lower Decks star Newsome in tow. She's working on a new live-action half-hour Star Trek series with Dear White People's Justin Simien.

Season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks can now be streamed for free on YouTube and PlutoTV; season five will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on October 24. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.