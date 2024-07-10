The Big Picture Jeffrey Combs, Tony Todd, and Danielle Harris star in the new horror film "Stream," where a family's vacation turns into a fight for survival.

Hotel manager Mr. Lockwood, played by Combs, hosts a twisted game night where masked killers hunt guests for points.

Directed by Michael Leavy and produced by Terrifier creator Damien Leone, "Stream" promises a chilling experience in theaters on August 21.

A hotel becomes a house of horrors in the new trailer for Stream. The slasher film boasts an impressive cast of horror legends, including Jeffrey Combs, Tony Todd, and Danielle Harris. It will be released in theaters on August 21.

In the trailer, a family heads The Pines, a remote hotel, for a night of rest and relaxation. Their first clue that something is off about their vacation destination is their creepy encounter with hotel manager Mr. Lockwood, who not only seems to be hiding something sinister, but is also Jeffrey Combs. Once night falls, the doors all lock, and the hotel's true purpose is revealed; Lockwood is live-streaming a twisted "game night", in which a quartet of masked slashers are turned loose on the hotel's occupants. Points are awarded for kills - the more creative, the better. For the unfortunate residents of The Pines, however, the only prize they're competing for is survival. Will anyone turn the tables on Lockwood and his "all-star" killers? Or will Lockwood return to torment a new slate of guests? You'll have to find out yourself this August.

Who Are the Horror Icons in 'Stream'?

Jeffre Combs is most famous in horror circles for playing the titular role in the 1980s horror classic Re-Animator; his other horror credits include From Beyond, Castle Freak, and The Frighteners. Tony Todd broke out with the lead role in Tom Savini's Night of the Living Dead remake, and became a horror icon as the titular Candyman and as death expert William Bludworth in the Final Destination franchise. Danielle Harris played Jamie Lloyd, the orphaned daughter of Laurie Strode, in Halloween 4 and 5, and later returned to play Michael Myers victim Annie Brackett in Rob Zombie's 2007 Halloween remake. Most famous for playing Elliott's mother in E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Dee Wallace has a solid resume of horror films, including The Hills Have Eyes, The Howling, Cujo, and The House of the Devil. David Howard Thornton is the sadistic Art the Clown in the Terrifier franchise, and also starred in the titular role in The Mean One. Felissa Rose plays a troubled camper with a deadly secret in Sleepaway Camp; her unsettling facial expression in the film's final shot is burned into the memory of anyone who's seen it.

Stream is directed by Michael Leavy, who produced Terrifier 2 and the upcoming Terrifier 3. The film is produced by, and features special effects by, Terrifer creator Damien Leone.

Stream will be released in theaters on August 21. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Stream below.