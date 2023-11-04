The Big Picture Streaming subscriptions have seen significant price increases in 2023, with Netflix's monthly fee reaching $22.99. It's part of a trend, as other services like Hulu, Max, and Disney+ also raised their prices.

It’s easy to forget that the streaming revolution is only a decade old. Netflix first made a breakthrough with original content when David Fincher produced House of Cards for the service back in 2013, and it wasn’t until 2015 that the streamer broke into cinema with Cary Fukunagua’s award season contender Beasts of No Nation. At first, the notion of a film or series debuting directly on a service like Netflix (which most people used to just rent DVDs) seemed preposterous. Times have changed, and streamers now hold more power than ever before. During the midst of the pandemic, it seemed as if streamers like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and HBO Max (now just Max) had a monopoly on the future of the industry. However, the streaming takeover has been hit with considerable setbacks that question the future of the current entertainment model. These issues are amplified because each of these key services seem to be raising their prices exponentially. Larger asking prices means that these services are scrambling, but simply charging customers more for the entertainment packages they've gotten adjusted to may not have the desired effect.

Price Hikes Have Gone up in 2023

Service 2023 Premium Tier Monthly Rate Netflix $22.99 Hulu $17.99 Max $19.99 Disney+ $13.99 Peacock $11.99 Apple TV+ $9.99 Discovery+ $8.99 Paramount+ $11.99

Monthly streaming subscriptions have been rising exponentially in 2023, with cheaper options being tossed aside. Netflix crossed the $20 threshold for the first time in its history with a monthly price of $22.99; the service was only $15.99 in 2019. Of course, those that want to see new Netflix content can always simply choose the ad-free tier, as there have not been any changes to the $6.99 ad-supported plan or the $15.49 ad-free standard plan. However, this was after Netflix eliminated its basic plan altogether, forcing existing subscribers to choose between the more expensive standard plan or the ad-free option. While some Netflix subscribers may be able to tolerate the monthly fee increase, it likely won't be the last time that Netflix raises its prices. Reports indicate that Netflix is intent on raising prices once more in the aftermath of the SAG-AFTRA strike. It appears that Netflix is doing everything in its power to raise its profit margins, even if that means alienating its existing customers. The unpopular crackdown on password sharing may have generated a brief spike in profit margins, but it certainly didn't please the millions of customers that had discovered Netflix content through shared accounts.

Netflix Is Not the Only Streamer Making Drastic Price Hikes

Netflix is without a doubt the biggest name in streaming, but it's not the only service that has raised its prices. Apple TV+ also raised its monthly subscription fee from $6.99 to $9.99, in what has been the most significant increase since the service's launch in November 2019. Their rivals in the Mouse House are doing the same thing; a month of Disney+'s ad-free plan rose from $10.99 to $13.99 per month, and Hulu's basic tier rose from $14.99 to $17.99. While this means that the average household's monthly subscription fees will only go up, no service wants to be left out to dry by keeping their original rates. After Max enacted a surprising price hike in early 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav hinted that prices could rise even higher in the coming months.

Max, Disney+, Netflix, and Apple TV+ at least have the benefit of being considered "major services" due to the popular brands that they consist of. However, some of the less "essential" services may not be able to maintain their current subscribers if they also continue to raise prices. Peacock also eliminated its free plan entirely, and Paramount+ raised its prices for the first time since the service's launch. Now, programs that could appeal to a wide audience are only available to the select viewers that are willing to pay for a service; Paramount+ is the only place to watch new Star Trek content, so non-Paramount+ subscribers have no opportunity to experience the franchise.

What's interesting is that Disney+ and Netflix also have ad-supported tiers; theoretically this might attract some subscribers willing to pay lower monthly rates, but it's also at odds with the way their programming was originally intended to debut. Inserting ad breaks into shows like The Mandalorian or House of the Dragon which never aired with commercials just feels odd, and could generate some backlash from viewers that feel that they are distracting. Unfortunately, ads might just be something that customers have to deal with; after Prime Video introduced an ad-supported tier earlier this year, it was announced that the service's ad-free plan would be rising by $2.99 in early 2024. Streaming may have once been thought of as an "alternative" to cable because of its lack of ads, but now it's harder to differentiate the two distribution models.

Increased advertising is bad news for major streamers considering that some viewers are using free, ad-supported services that don't require a monthly subscription fee. One of the most interesting streaming success stories in recent memory has been the rise of Tubi, a service dubbed the "Free Netflix." Tubi boasts a significant library of films, and in the past has included HBO original programs like Westworld, Lovecraft Country, and The Nevers that were removed from Max. Tubi has also begun producing original content, with original films such as Corrective Measures and Romeo & Juliet Killers debuting directly on the service. When services like Disney+ and Max raise their prices and delete older library titles, a service like Tubi looks more compelling in comparison.

Tubi isn't the only free, ad-supported streaming service that has risen in popularity recently. Amazon Freevee, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Crackle don't require subscriptions, and have also begun to introduce their own original content. Freevee debuted the surprise hit Jury Duty, and The Roku Channel premiered the Emmy-nominated television film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe. Perhaps their libraries aren't quite on par with Netflix or Prive Video, but they may appeal to viewers if they have to deal with advertisements anyway.