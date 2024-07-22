There's nothing better than unwinding at the end of a long day with a laugh. Humor comes in many forms and styles, and with television largely breaking out of the multi-camera sitcom format, there are many types of comedic series to discover. From period pieces like My Lady Jane, to the dark comedy found in The Bear, there's something for everyone.

Not every show becomes a buzzworthy award-winning hit though. Truth be told, scrolling through an endless sea of options on any streaming service is more likely to cause a headache, than help audiences find their new favorite show. That's where lists like this one help the most. While you wait for the next season of comedy hits like Ghosts or Abbott Elementary, try a few of these underappreciated streaming series for size.

10 'Girlboss' (2017)

Created by Kay Cannon

Image via Netflix

Decades before Poshmark, people found new homes for their closet goods on eBay. Sophia Marlowe (played by Britt Robertson) took it a step further after flipping a nine dollar vintage jacket she found at a thrift store for $600. Suddenly, Sophia had a full-blown eBay business and that would set her up for a much larger career in the fashion industry. Set in 2006, Girlboss found a way to shine a light on the struggles of being a girlboss (definition: a woman whose success is defined in opposition to the masculine business world in which she swims upstream) while being fun and entertaining.

Loosely based on Sophia Amoruso's autobiography, #Girlboss, which tells the story of how Amoruso started her company Nasty Gal, Girlboss delivered 13 episodes of inspiration and joy for modern day women (and any aspiring entrepreneurs). Not to mention, 13 episodes is a hard order to get these days, with most Netflix originals coming in at 10 or less. Allowing more time to flush out the story, get invested in the characters and enjoy the ride. Girlboss may only have one season to share, but its rags-to-riches story is an anthem to behold.

Girlboss Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date April 21, 2017 Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

9 'Girls5eva' (2021- )

Created by Meredith Scardino

Close

When your cast includes Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and even Ashley Park, it's already a winner. Then add a premise like 'a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s gets a second chance at fame when a present day young rapper samples their song' and watch the show write itself. That show is Girls5eva which has not been marketed well enough. Dealing with everything from a mid-life crisis to the price of fame, this comedy hits all the right notes.

The real beauty of Girls5eva is how well the show stays in its lane. This is a TV show that confidently knows its voice (and demographic) and never takes this absurdist version of our world too seriously. The influences of seasoned comedy veterans Tiny Fey and Robert Carlock, who serve as executive producers, can be found in every scene. It's one of those series where audiences will discover new jokes with each repeat viewing, keeping those who discover this hidden gem regularly coming back for more.

8 'Uncoupled' (2022)

Created by Jeffrey Richman and Darren Star

Image via Netflix

Series co-creator Darren Star has a knack for shows that explore single life in the city. His track record includes Emily in Paris, Sex and the City, and most recently, Uncoupled. With Neil Patrick Harris in the lead role of Michael, Uncoupled explored the life of a gay man in his 40s who is rediscovering what it's like to be single after being blindsided when his partner of 17 years dumps him. This emotional and humorous look into heartbreak was relatable in a way not often explored on television.

Like the many Star shows before it, the fashion choices are impeccable, the music is perfect, and the writing touches on the delicacies of human nature. For anyone experiencing a heartbreak of their own, this series felt validating. Unfortunately, audiences will never know how it turns out for Michael as this canceled Netflix original, that was then saved by Showtime, has since been canceled by Showtime before they could even start filming season two. Nonetheless, for those recently blindsided in their own romantic endeavors, season one will always be there.

Uncoupled Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date July 29, 2022 Creator Darren Star, Jeffery Richman Cast Neil Patrick Harris , Tisha Campbell-Martin , Marcia Gay Harden Main Genre Romantic Comedy Number of Episodes 8

7 'Geek Girl' (2024- )

Created by Jessica Ruston and Holly Smale

Image via Netflix

The neurodivergent, self-proclaimed geek Harriet Manners (played by Emily Carey) has her life turned upside down when she's discovered by a modeling agency and becomes the next "it girl." The antics of this physically and socially awkward teenage girl as she navigates a more sophisticated avenue feels a lot like Andy's journey in The Devil Wears Prada. That's not a negative, it's a delightful spark of inspiration for these 10 Geek Girl episodes.

Geek Girl has fantastic situational humor, great fashion, and a strong underlying message of acceptance. This updated ugly duckling story provides a wonderful low-stakes YA fairy tale for its target demographic, and a fun romanticized reminiscence of adolescence for older audiences. Additionally, the writing makes this series a very easy binge for those in need of a simple feel-good watch. Recommended if you like Emily in Paris, The Carrie Diaries, or even The Baby-Sitters Club.

Geek Girl (2024) Release Date May 30, 2024 Cast Emily Carey , Tim Downie , Sarah Parish , Jemima Rooper , Sandra Yi Sencindiver , Hebe Beardsall , Madeleine Price , Alana Boden Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Watch On Netflix

6 'Upload' (2020- )

Created by Greg Daniels

Image via Prime Video

In what seems like a stretch too far, but is probably a foreshadow warning, Upload tells the story of life after death. At least an artificial intelligence version, where your likeness and consciousness is uploaded to an afterlife of your choosing, or more accurately, budget. This barely speculative AI existence gives way to a series filled with quirky humor and situations that are frankly a little too close to our own reality. It's honestly the balance of both outrageously funny and horrifyingly plausible that makes Upload a standout comedy.

The series focuses on Nathan Brown (played by Robbie Amell) who dies after his self-driving car malfunctions. His materialistic girlfriend, Ingrid (played by Allegra Edwards), has him uploaded into the classiest afterlife, Horizon's Lakeview, on her dime, and Nathan quickly struggles with being under her thumb. After meeting some Lakeview residents, and some discussion with his angel (a clever name for Horizon customer service reps), Nora (played by Andy Allo), Nathan begins to question if his death was an accident after all. The mystery unfolds from there into a beautiful sci-fi adventure about the dangers of capitalism and corporate greed, and, maybe even, the future of AI. With three seasons under its belt, and a fourth and final season on the way, this is a great choice to get sucked into.

Upload Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date May 1, 2020 Cast Robbie Amell , Andy Allo , Kevin Bigley , Zainab Johnson , Allegra Edwards , Owen Daniels Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Writers Greg Daniels

5 'Ted' (2024)

Created by Seth MacFarlane

Image via Peacock

The hilariously inappropriate teddy bear, Ted, is back, but he's beyond his moment of fame. In the television series, about ten years have passed since Ted's brief time as a celebrity. It's the 90s, he's living back at home, and Ted is learning his place in life. Specifically, navigating the highs and lows of being a teenager with his best buddy John Bennett (played by Max Burkholder). While the original film leaned more into sophomoric humor than substance, the television series builds upon Ted's family life with the Bennetts and other friendships. Don't worry, there are still plenty of juvenile moments. It's Ted, after all.

Some of the best parts of the series come from the cast around Ted though. Alanna Ubach is brilliant in her performance as Susan Bennett, John's doe-eyed mother. Scott Grimes' fiery portrayal of Matty Bennett, John's Republican father, is some of his best work. However, the pièce de résistance is having Sir Ian McKellen as the series narrator. The combination of it all, makes Ted more lovable than ever before.