Netflix is a streaming platform known for its original films, including horror. Films such as Bird Box, In the Tall Grass, and Cam garnered attention for their suspenseful plots, thrilling plot twists, and frightening premises. While Netflix's original films are usually more popular than those on other services, streaming services such as Hulu, Prime Video, and Peacock have produced successful horror offerings that offer frightening premises and psychologically disturbing plots.

While both Prime Video and Peacock are excellent streaming services to pay for to watch original films, Hulu is likely the second-best streaming service for original horror films, as they have produced films such as Prey from the popular Predator franchise and Run starring Sarah Paulson. From shark movies to psychological horror nightmares, this list will rank the best horror films that are produced by streaming services other than Netflix based on their overall quality and how frightening they are.

10 'Sick' (2022)

Streamer: Peacock

Image via Peacock

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Parker Mason (Gideon Adlon) and her best friend Miri Woodlow (Beth Million) go to the Manson family lakehouse to quarantine together. However, upon sharing the move on Instagram, Parker begins receiving anonymous text messages from a number she doesn't recognize. Then, they receive an unknown visitor on the premises, and they must try to survive.

Sick is strongly associated with the pandemic, and it highlights the common fears of isolation and quarantine for many people. An interesting take on isolation and quarantine, Sick is reminiscent of the slasher genre that involves home invasion, similar to films such as When a Stranger Calls. Like most horror films, Sick is filled with tropes, but the performances from the actors make for an extremely enjoyable film.

9 'Goodnight Mommy' (2022)

Streamer: Prime Video

Image via Amazon Studios

Following their parents' divorce, twins Elias (Cameron Crovetti) and Lukas (Nicholas Crovetti) leave their father's home to go and live with their mother (Naomi Watts). Estranged and distant, the twins find that their mother is acting differently, and they fear that the woman under the surgical gauze is not really her but someone else.

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of the 2014 film of the same name. Starring the talented Naomi Watts as the unnamed mother, Goodnight Mommy is a suspenseful film that evokes tension and unease. It's not as good as the original, and some of the more affecting themes are lost in translation, but solid performances from Watts and the Crovetti twins make up for some of the flaws. A mystery with surprising twists, Goodnight Mommy is an intriguing and eerie watch.

8 'The Black Demon' (2023)

Streamer: Prime Video

Image via The Avenue Entertainment

Paul Sturges (Josh Lucas) takes his family on vacation while he checks out the oil rig in the town. Soon, he learns that the waters where the oil rig is located are stalked by a megalodon in the waters. Now, Paul and his family must find a way back to the shores while the Black Demon prowls the waters.

Shark movies are thrilling but typically not the best-written. However, The Black Demon is an interesting take on a megalodon infesting the waters, and its reason for attacking is not too farfetched. It's common knowledge that sharks do not attack for no reason unless they feel threatened; in this case, the Black Demon wants to protect its waters from humans and the oil rig. With some of the highest stakes seen in shark films, The Black Demon is a horror film that rides on suspense, reminding viewers that the lives of loved ones make situations much more deadly.

7 'Fresh' (2022)

Streamer: Hulu

Image via Hulu

Young woman Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) often finds herself disappointed with the modern dating scene of online dating. One day, Noa meets a man named Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a supermarket. Flirting with one another, they exchange numbers, and they hit it off quite nicely. When he invites her to a weekend getaway, Noa suddenly finds herself chained to a floor and learns that Steve is a cannibal who sells human meat.

Fresh is a refreshing take on cannibalism in horror films. With great acting from Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the emotional performances put on by both of them feel very real. It even highlights the very real fears of modern-day dating and the dangers that women face in the dating scene. Fresh is a great horror movie about womanhood and the dangers of forming the most basic connection in a world where people have lost touch with their basic humanity.

6 'Suspiria' (2018)

Streamer: Prime Video

Image via Amazon Studios

West Berlin, 1977. Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson), an American from Ohio, attends the Markos Dance Academy. Recently, a young Patricia Hingle (Chloë Grace Moretz) went missing after she voiced her concerns that the Academy is controlled by witches. Susie grows curious about the disappearances and decides to investigate, only to learn the truth behind the dance academy.

Suspiria is a remake of the 1977 version of the same name. Though the original is iconic on its own, this remake is beautifully choreographed, with impressive visuals and lush production values. Unlike the original, Luca Guadagnino's Suspiria is a bit more confusing, but that doesn't make it any less interesting. In fact, with the stunning visuals and cinematography, new viewers might prefer this version over the original. A good remake, viewers will find themselves both disturbed and unsettled while watching Suspiria, which ranks among Guadagnino's most ambitious movies.

5 'Hold Your Breath' (2024)

Streamer: Hulu

Image via Searchlight Pictures

In Oklahoma during the 1930s, Margaret Bellum (Sarah Paulson) and her two daughters live on a farm disadvantaged by the Dust Bowl. One day, Margaret discovers a preacher named Wallace (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) living in her barn and allows him to stay on the property when he cures one of her daughter's bloody noses. When her husband sends her a letter warning her of Wallace, he unveils himself as "The Grey Man."

Hold Your Breath is a deeply moving film that explores a mother's grief. Everything about this film, from the setting to the emotional depth of the characters, evokes anxiety as the viewers watch a mother's descent into madness after a heavy loss. Unsettling and filled with heavy tension, viewers will find themselves not so much scared by this horror movie but filled with unease, thanks to Sarah Paulson's performance.