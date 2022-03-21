These streaming shows for kids can be enjoyed by their parents too, no matter how often you hit the replay button.

Young kids love repetition. When they find a show they like, they will watch it over and over and over again — and so will their parents, whether they want to or not. But this repetition doesn’t have to be a chore for the adults in the house. Whether live-action, animated, or a mixture of forms, parents have a wider-than-ever selection of shows to introduce to their kids. If they get hooked on one of these shows that everyone can enjoy, the grownups won’t mind hearing “Again! Again!” yet again.

Here are some streaming shows for kids that parents can enjoy alongside them, no matter how often you hit the replay button.

Bluey (Disney+)

This Australian import about a family of cartoon dogs and their boundless imaginations is the gold standard for shows that are fun for kids and parents alike. It’s relatable for young children — daughters Bluey and Bingo are 6 and 4, respectively — and the show is a celebration of their youthful creativity. Each episode focuses on imaginary play, showing young watchers the value of make believe without ever being didactic about it. While the kids have fun with the sisters’ spirited and lively antics, grownups can enjoy the expertly crafted humor and poignant explorations of parenthood. And at six minutes per episode and about 50 episodes a season, there’s a ton of variety in the catalog to keep the whole family engaged. You might even find yourself watching this one without your kid.

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Come for the delightfully silly premise — a mix of puppets and live action, starring a mochi and a half-Yeti/half-waffle creature who work at Michelle Obama’s grocery store — but stay for the lessons on the joys of food, cooking, and travel. Through Waffles' and Mochi’s adventures around the globe exploring local traditions with renowned chefs, kids learn about a wide variety of cultures and foods while their parents pick up simple tips for kicking up their own cooking. The brightly colored, absurdist tone is a treat for children and their parents alike, and the show may inspire both to finally try something new at dinner.

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney+)

This animated show about an adolescent detective in a fictional kingdom inspired by 19th century India teaches children about careful observation, sticking with a problem when it gets hard, and the value of friendship and fairness. With two mysteries per episode, kids can look for clues and put together hints alongside Mira. At the same time, parents can enjoy the beautifully vibrant animation, catchy songs, and charming vocal performances from actors like Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Aasif Mandvi, and more.

RELATED: How 'Encanto' and 'Tangled' Succeed at Showing Domestic Dynamics for Children

Alma’s Way (PBS Kids)

This new cartoon created by Sesame Street’s Sonia Manzano is in its first season on PBS Kids. It centers on a Puerto Rican girl and her family and friends growing up in the Bronx. Alma is good-hearted, strong-willed, and opinionated, and her relationships with her parents, little brother, and friends are relatable while also opening a window to cultural traditions some kids might not be familiar with. While the kids follow Alma’s NYC adventures, parents can appreciate the vivid characterizations and the way Alma helps children learn to balance their needs with those of their community.

Let’s Go Luna! (PBS Kids)

In this animated travel show, Luna — the red-booted moon — and a group of young anthropomorphic animals visit a new global destination every two episodes. Over the course of two stories and a local folk song or poem in each episode, kids learn about far-flung places and the customs and sights of each new destination. The show consults with local cultural experts for each location to ensure that every destination is portrayed with an equal amount of fun and authenticity, showing kids how much there is to celebrate in our differences and our similarities. And while the adults will probably learn some things too, they will especially enjoy the animation from Joe Murray, creator of their own childhood’s Rocko’s Modern Life, as well as the always-welcome Judy Greer as the voice of Luna.

The Adventures of Paddington (Noggin)

Sometimes parents need their kids to hit repeat on something a little quiet. The gentle, soothing Adventures of Paddington is just the ticket. In this modern update on the classic, a small brown bear from Peru becomes part of a London family, and hijinks ensue as he learns how to live among humans. But even when those antics get out of control, the show maintains a steady, calming vibe, wrapping children and parents both in its good-natured warmth. While the kids laugh with Paddington at his thoroughly charming foibles and attempts at correcting them, parents enjoy the nostalgia of spending time with a well-loved character in new adventures. They may also find themselves taking to heart the lessons Paddington’s human family learns along the way — “How could I be afraid of something you love?,” asks Mr. Brown in the first episode, a sweet reminder for the adults in the room to stay open to their kids’ sources of wonder.

We Bare Bears (Cartoon Network, HBO Max, and Hulu)

If your slightly older kid needs a new animated go-to, the whole family can enjoy We Bare Bears. Three brothers, Grizzly, Panda, and Ice Bear, try their best to participate in modern human society, with endearingly mixed results. Kids and parents can both enjoy the well-intentioned messes the bears leave in their wake and the sweet, optimistic tone that never tips into cloying. With entertaining situations like a larcenous pigeon cartel and a convention for internet-famous animals, the humor straddles generations, and adults can keep an ear out for comedians like Patton Oswalt, Bobby Moynihan, Demitri Martin, Cameron Esposito, and Charlyne Yi among the very funny voice cast.

Why You Should Pay a Visit to 'Eerie, Indiana,' the Children's Horror Show You Forgot Existed

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Meghan Winch (2 Articles Published) Meghan Winch is a TV Feature writer for Collider. She is also a Philadelphia-area dramaturg and a playwright. More From Meghan Winch