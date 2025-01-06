With streaming services taking over, and people enjoying watching movies in the comfort of their homes a lot more, it makes sense for the biggest streaming studios to produce and commission as many new features as possible. While adapting to streaming instead of theater premieres, more and more A-list actors are joining in on the trend and agreeing to star in big projects, even if they're for streaming services only.

However, it wouldn't be wrong to notice that some of the upcoming movies on streaming would be worth watching in the cinema. Their storylines, casts, or simply the overall potential could gather massive audiences to the theaters, where they'd enjoy their favorite actors on the big screens. While some of these movies aren't totally rejecting theatrical releases, a lot of them are confirmed to be streaming on Netflix, Paramount, Apple TV+, and Amazon for now.

10 Untitled Kathryn Bigelow Project

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow

After Kathryn Bigelow's nearly finished Netflix project Aurora got canceled and canned, it seemed there wouldn't be a future for her and Netflix again. However, Deadline announced in September this year that she'll be reuniting with Jason Clarke, who starred in her feature Zero Dark Thirty, for a still untitled project revolving around the White House staff. The IMDb synopsis says that the story revolves around the White House staff preparing for a missile strike, taking place in real time.

The cast is star-studded; besides Clarke, IMDb and Deadline name Idris Elba, Jared Harris, Rebecca Ferguson, and Greta Lee, among others. This movie is produced by and will premiere on Netflix, but considering the synopsis, the cast, and the general adoration for Bigelow's projects, it would be a shame if it didn't get a theatrical release, too. While that's yet to be determined, it's good to know that subscribers won't need to leave the coziness of their home to watch a potentially good flick, with the potential to be the most popular movie to stream when it comes out.

The Untitled Kathryn Bigelow Project is expected to be released in 2025 on Netflix.

9 'Play Dirty'

Directed by Shane Black

Amazon, Team Downey, and Shane Black have joined forces to make one of the most anticipated Amazon Original movies of the next year, Play Dirty. The movie follows Parker (Mark Wahlberg), a professional thief who specializes in large-scale robberies and crimes; Parker is the protagonist of 24 of Donald Westlake's novels which he wrote under the pseudonym Richard Stark. Parker is a cold and professional character, and his main motivation is revenge. The book that the movie will follow is the first in the series, called The Hunter.

Play Dirty marks Shane Black's return to directing since 2018, when he did the reboot of The Predator. Mark Wahlberg is joined by LaKeith Stanfield as Grofield, a common companion to Parker in the novels and a warmer and more passionate personality. Next to him, Rosa Salazar, Dermot Mulroney, and Keegan-Michael Key are announced in unnamed roles. With the excitement rising around Play Dirty, and considering audiences can likely expect a fun caper movie, it would be a shame for it not to have a theatrical release. Amazon subscribers will have the most fun when this comes out, though.

Play Dirty is expected to be released in 2025 on Prime Video.

8 'The Gorge'

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy headline The Gorge, a stylish sci-fi thriller about two postkeepers on the opposite sides of a massive gorge. When a danger beyond their powers gets their hands on them, they have to join forces to defeat and escape it. It's sort of a romantic thriller, with sprinkles of science-fiction and even horror; a great combo for a movie that would do well in the theaters. The director of The Gorge is Scott Derrickson, who also directed The Black Phone.

Seeing Anya Taylor-Joy in action roles is always a pleasure; she's a versatile actress and a chameleon when it comes to appearances, being able to pull off any look. In The Gorge, she has brown hair cut into a short bob with bangs, totally opposite from how viewers and fans are used to seeing her. Miles Teller also embraces his new action hero persona, while Derrickson surely prepared some intense moments, knowing his style. With a fantastic looking trailer, it's a shame that such a visual spectacle won't be released theatrically– it looks like it would be amazing on the big screens, particularly in IMAX.

Your changes have been saved The Gorge Director Scott Derrickson Cast Miles Teller , Anya Taylor-Joy , William Houston , Samantha Coughlan , Alessandro Garcia , Greta Hansen , Adam Scott-Rowley , Julianna Kurokawa , Sigourney Weaver Runtime 127 Minutes Release Date February 28, 2025 Main Genre Action Character(s) Levi , Drasa , Erikas , Janet , Ruben , Brit , Joel , Air Force Commander Writers Zach Dean Producers Gregory Goodman , C. Robert Cargill , Dana Goldberg , David Ellison , Don Granger , Miles Teller , Sherryl Clark , Adam Kolbrenner Producer David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, Zach Dean, Adam Kolbrenner, Greg Goodman Production Company Skydance Release Window 2025 Expand

The Gorge will start streaming on February 14, 2025, on Apple TV+.

7 'You’re Cordially Invited'

Directed by Nicholas Stoller

You're Cordially Invited is one of the newest comedies coming to streaming in 2025; it stars Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon as parents organizing the weddings of their children and realizing the venue double booked them. They have to learn how to navigate the situation without destroying each other, but with that mishap, things just start going south. In one scene, Will Ferrell even wrestles an alligator. Nicholas Stoller wrote and directed You're Cordially Invited, and his previous projects include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors.

Comedies used to do well theatrically, but there aren't many on the roster nowadays. When looking at the box office lists, it's mostly action, horror, or drama– which is also cool, but comedy would add some balance. This has been an ongoing problem, with comedies being slowly shifted to streaming services because theatrical releases cost a lot; this may be why You're Cordially Invited is sent to stream immediately, though it would be a pleasure to laugh in the theaters again. Regardless, fans are anticipating it on Amazon, so it'll be much comfier to snort and laugh at home where no one else (but the family) can hear it.

You're Cordially Invited will start streaming on January 30, 2025, on Prime Video.

6 'Fountain of Youth'

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie has been busy lately. With his latest hits, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Operation Fortune, he's getting his hands on a movie that seems to pose a mix between those two. Fountain of Youth is advertised as an action adventure with Eiza González, Natalie Portman, and John Krasinski in the lead roles. It follows estranged siblings joining forces to find the coveted Fountain of Youth. If they find it, they, of course, hope its myth is real and can fulfill their desire for immortality.

Krasinski and Portman play Luke and Charlotte Purdue, brother and sister who have a background in archeology and history, as if their father was Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford). This movie is, as Ritchie says, "in the vein of Indiana Jones but contemporary." With a star-studded cast and an interesting, family-friendly story, learning that the movie will hit streaming services directly feels like a waste. Fountain of Youth could be a modern Indiana Jones iteration that would attract people of all ages to the theater. Though this way, folks will be able to pause the movie if their kids get fussy or want to play Indiana Jones themselves.

Fountain of Youth is expected to be released in 2025 on Apple TV+.

5 'Back in Action'

Directed by Seth Gordon

The return of Cameron Diaz should be enjoyed at the theaters. Jokes aside, Back in Action shows old faces returning to the action comedy genre– Cameron Diaz returns to film after ten years, and Jamie Foxx, who convinced Diaz to come back, returns to full-time movies after experiencing health issues in 2023. The duo is familiar with the action comedy genre in their own ways, and there's no doubt Back In Action is going to be fun and witty. Seth Gordon directed and co-wrote the movie, with his previous projects including the series Atypical and the movie The Lost City.

Back In Action follows Matt and Emily, a couple who are also former CIA agents. When they get in trouble after years of hiding, they must tackle two challenges: defeating those chasing them, and remembering the ropes after a long time away. The premise is kind of ideal for Diaz, who retired in 2014 after starring in Annie with Foxx. This action comedy would be great on the big screen, in part for nostalgia of seeing familiar faces, and in other parts because of its promising premise. It will, however, go to Netflix directly, with which Seth Gordon and Jamie Foxx are very familiar.

Back in Action will start streaming on January 17, 2025, on Netflix.

4 'Frankenstein'

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro is preparing a spectacle for his longtime deal with Netflix. That spectacle is called Frankenstein, which he's been citing as his dream project for over a decade. After the success and praise of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, people are excited about brand-new visions starring classical monsters and characters. Mary Shelley's Frankenstein is one of the stories most frequently adapted to the screen, but with the dedication that del Toro has invested in his adaptation, it's easy to deduce it will be much different than the rest. It could, arguably, be much better, too.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein follows the scientist, Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), who wishes to invent a method that will bring the dead back to life. Eventually, Frankenstein succeeds at the impossible, with dire consequences for him and his once-dead creation. Besides Oscar Isaac, the cast includes Jacob Elordi as the Monster, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance. Frankenstein is a highly anticipated movie, so it's a shame it may not get a theatrical release, but if it doesn't, it'll be immediately available for streaming.

Frankenstein is expected to be released in 2025 on Netflix.

3 'The Electric State'

Directed by Anthony Russo & Joe Russo