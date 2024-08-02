After a massive first half of the week that saw the streaming premieres of movies such as A Quiet Place: Day One and Challengers, the list of streaming releases for Thursday and Friday is even more stacked. With new (or at least partially new) titles from household names, you are destined to find something to be excited about within this week's streaming lineup. Check out our list below to see everything arriving on streaming for the remainder of the week.

New on Netflix

'Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color'

Available Now

Back in June, Netflix surprised Godzilla fans when they shadow-dropped the streaming premiere of the Academy Award-winning film Godzilla Minus One. They had also announced that the black and white version of the movie, cleverly titled Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color, would also be available to stream later in the summer. Well, now the wait is over, as this special edition of the beloved movie, will be hitting Netflix at the top of August.

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One is set in 1945 as World War II nears its end. Kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima has returned home from the war, already haunted by his encounter with Godzilla at an airbase, only to learn that his family has been killed in the bombing of Tokyo. Kōichi befriends, Noriko, a woman who has also lost her family, and with her raises an orphaned baby. However, the threat of Godzilla looms large, and it's only a matter of time before he strikes again.

Godzilla Minus One stars Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

Godzilla Minus One 8 10 Post war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Takashi Yamazaki Cast Ryûnosuke Kamiki , Minami Hamabe , Yûki Yamada , Sakura Andō Runtime 124 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Ishirô Honda , Takeo Murata , Takashi Yamazaki Expand

Watch on Netflix

'Rebel Moon: Director's Cuts'

Available on: Friday, August 2

Zack Snyder is no stranger to releasing director's cuts. From Zack Snyder's Justice League to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition, Snyder's devoted fanbase knows his knack for improving his films after their initial release. Snyder's passion project, Rebel Moon, didn't fare too well with critics, but the filmmaker's proclaimed "true vision" will finally be unveiled to the world in the R-rated extended cuts of both movies.

The two-part movie event, which has been retitled Rebel Moon - Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon - Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness is now set to hit Netflix this week. Rebel Moon is set in a galaxy that is ruled by the fascist Motherworld, who sends their military, the Imperium to threaten a farming colony on the moon of Veldt. Kora, a former Imperium soldier, takes matters into her own hands and goes on a quest throughout the galaxy to recruit warriors to overthrow the cruel and ruthless rulers.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Michiel Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House), Doona Bae (The Host), Ray Fisher (Zack Snyder's Justice League), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones), Fra Fee (Hawkeye), Cleopatra Coleman (Infinity Pool), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Corey Stoll (Ant-Man), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), and two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs).

Watch on Netflix

'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie'

Available on: Friday, August 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Are you ready kids? I can't hear you!

Who lives in a treedome under the sea? Sandy Cheeks!

SpongeBob's squirrel friend Sandy Cheeks is getting her very own movie with Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. When an evil CEO steals the entirety of Bikini Bottom and all of its inhabitants, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob venture to Sandy's home in Texas, where they reunite with her family. Now it's up to this unlikely team of heroes to save their friends from being sold as pets.

Liza Johnson (Elvis & Nixon) directs this absorbent spin-off movie which stars much of the voice-cast from the popular Nickelodeon series, including Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles, and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton. Also on the cast list for the movie is Johnny Knoxville (Jackass), Craig Robinson (The Office), Grey DeLisle (The Simpsons), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Family Switch), Matty Cardarople (Stranger Things), and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws).

Watch on Netflix

'Tarot'

Available Now

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your daily horoscopes turn deadly in the new teen horror flick Tarot. Spenser Cohen and Anna Halberg (Expend4bles) make their feature directorial debut in the movie, which follows a group of college kids who discover a mysterious deck of Tarot cards that they probably shouldn't be using. This being a horror movie, the friends recklessly use the cards only for each of them to begin dying one by one in horrific ways.

Tarot stars Harriet Slater (Pennyworth), Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Avantika (Mean Girls), Adain Bradley (Wrong Turn), Humberly González (Ginny & Georgia), Wolfgang Novogratz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), Larsen Thompson (The Midnight Club), and Olwen Fouéré (The Northman).

Tarot (2024) 6 10 When a group of friends recklessly violates the sacred rule of Tarot readings they unknowingly unleash an unspeakable evil trapped within the cursed cards. One by one, they come face to face with fate and end up in a race against death. Release Date May 3, 2024 Director Spenser Cohen , Anna Halberg Cast Avantika , Jacob Batalon , Harriet Slater , Adain Bradley , Humberly González , Olwen Fouéré , Larsen Thompson , Wolfgang Novogratz Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Spenser Cohen , Anna Halberg , Nicholas Adams Production Company Screen Gems, Alloy Entertainment, Ground Control Expand

Watch on Netflix

New on VOD

'MaXXXine'

Available on: Friday, August 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ti West and Mia Goth reunite once more after X and Pearl, to complete their hit horror trilogy in MaXXXine.

Set in 1985, Maxine Minx is now an adult film star who has landed a role in the horror movie The Puritan II, which she hopes will take her career out of pornography and into the mainstream. Maxine is still haunted by the events that occurred in Texas six years prior that saw the death of her friends, and the news of the Night Stalker roaming the streets of Los Angeles only worsens her fears. When those close to her begin getting killed off, Maxine begins to get stalked by a slimy private detective, who believes that she may have some sort of connection to the string of murders.

MaXXXine also stars Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire), pop superstar Halsey, Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and Kevin Bacon (Footloose).

MaXXXine 8 10 In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally secures her big break. As she navigates her path to stardom, a mysterious killer begins targeting Hollywood starlets, leaving a trail of blood that threatens to expose her sinister past. Release Date July 5, 2024 Director Ti West Cast Mia Goth , Bobby Cannavale , Lily Collins , Halsey , Giancarlo Esposito Elizabeth Debicki , Moses Sumney , Michelle Monaghan Runtime 103 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Ti West Franchise X Prequel X Production Company A24 Expand

Buy on Prime Video

New on Hulu

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Available on: Friday, August 2

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) directs a new chapter in the historic science-fiction franchise known as Planet of the Apes.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set several generations after War for the Planet of the Apes and follows a young chimp named Noa, who, after encountering a young human woman, has to leave his tribe to go on a quest that will forever determine the future for apes and humans. His journey brings him a colony led by the vicious Proximus Caesar, who has misinterpreted the teachings of the ape revolutionary for his own gain.

The movie stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Abigail), Peter Macon (The Orville), and Academy Award nominee William H. Macy (Shameless).

Watch on Hulu