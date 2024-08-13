Summer is drawing to a close, with just a few weeks left to indulge. However, that won't stop your favorite streamers from continuing to produce top-quality content, with some of the best movies of 2024 and a selection of new offerings ready to hit screens this week. So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of all the new movies coming to streaming.

New on VOD

'Twisters'

Available Now

Hollywood heartthrob Glen Powell (Hit Man) joins forces with Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) to bring to life Twisters, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1996 storm-chasing movie, Twister.

When a terrifying weather rarity begins to entice storm-chasers, former thrill-seeker Kate (Edgar-Jones) teams up with social media superstar Tyler (Powell) to seek answers. The two then venture into the heart of unknown territory, not knowing that they are putting their and their crewmates' lives in perilous danger.

Alongside Powell and Edgar-Jones are the likes of Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Maura Tierney (ER), Harry Hadden-Paton (The Crown), Sasha Lane (American Honey), and Brandon Perea (Nope), all under the direction of two-time Academy Award nominee, Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).

Collider's Jeff Ewing praised the disaster sequel, saying in his review:

"As a whole, Twisters works. Once again, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell prove they can anchor a thrilling tale, grounding a film that has scale and high stakes. Lee Isaac Chung's direction is inspired and the script itself is well-paced, intelligent, and full of memorable moments, alongside a strong showcase and development of themes that connect with the original film."

Buy on Prime Video

'The Fabulous Four'

Available Now

With a life of love and friendship behind them, The Fabulous Four tells the endearing tale of best friends, headlined by Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise) as Lou and Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus) as Marilyn, who set out on a journey to Florida to surprise their former college friend who is about to get married. However, a rocky road lies ahead as old grudges and hilarious mischief threaten to derail them.

This Jocelyn Moorhouse (Proof) comedy has one of the more intriguing casts this year, with the likes of the aforementioned Sarandon and Midler, as well as Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Sophie Von Haselberg (Pity), and even an appearance from Michael Bolton as himself as the cherry on the cake.

Buy on Prime Video

'Fly Me to the Moon'

A rom-com of astronomical proportions sees Scarlett Johansson (Asteroid City) find a match made in the stars alongside Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street).

Launch director Cole's (Tatum) task to bring success to NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing is already tough enough before the decision to help the team's public image. Then arrives marketing ace Kelly (Johansson), who quickly adds extra pressure to the mission, which then evolves into a much more complicated affair when sparks begin to fly.

Multi-award-winning director Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon) brings to life Fly Me to the Moon alongside writers Keenan Flynn (The Bride), Bill Kirstein (Mean Girls), and Rose Gilroy (The Pack). Joining Tatum and Johansson are the likes of Woody Harrelson (Zombieland), Ray Romano (The Irishman), Jim Rash (Community), and Anna Garcia (Hacks).

In Jeff Ewing's review for Collider, he praised the movie, saying:

"It’s good to see such a well-budgeted and ambitious high-concept romantic comedy. It's a rom-com that humorously enough exemplifies the adage to shoot for the moon, so that even a miss lands among the stars--it doesn’t quite land every beat to its fullest extent, but perhaps that’s the peril of trying genuinely wild swings."

Buy on Prime Video

'Mother's Instinct'

Available Now

​​​​​​​

This popular thriller sees two of Hollywood's best current actors, Anne Hathaway (The Idea of You) and Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), remake Olivier Masset-Depasse's (Cages) 2018 French-language film of the same name.

Set in a picture-perfect 1960s American suburb, two postcard families, next-door neighbors Alice (Chastain) and Céline (Hathaway, share similar family units. However, after a tragic event leaves one family in grief, suspicion and anger rise until their unbreakable bond begins to crack before their very eyes.

Alongside Chastain and Hathaway in Mother's Instinct are the likes of Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World), Josh Charles (Dead Poets Society), Caroline Lagerfelt (Sweet Magnolias), and child star Baylen D. Bielitz (WandaVision). The film is helmed by Benoît Delhomme in his directorial debut.

In her mixed review of the movie for Collider, Emma Kiely said:

"Mothers’ Instinct probably would have made much larger waves if it was released in the mid-2000s. A claustrophobic, mannerly drama, it feels like part Stepford Wives and part The Hours, but still never reaching the heights of either of those movies. If it explored the characters more and didn’t try to shoehorn in a drastic twist and tragic ending, it might have come out feeling more substantial and thematic. Still, Chastain and Hathaway make it worth the watch, even if it’s nowhere close to being among the best of their works."

Buy on Prime Video

'Watchmen: Chapter One'

Available Now

The exciting arrival of the animated first chapter has been hotly anticipated, with Brandon Vietti (Young Justice) bringing to life this alternate reality in a world run by superheroes. Set in 1985, a high-profile murder catches the attention of an outlawed vigilante who dives deep into both the case and the past to find the truth, no matter the cost.

Adapted by veteran BAFTA nominee J. Michael Straczynski (Babylon 5), Watchmen: Chapter One includes voice work from the likes of Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica), Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King), Grey Griffin (Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen), Matthew Rhys (The Post), Adrienne Barbeau (Escape from New York), Titus Welliver (Bosch), and more.

Watchmen: Chapter 1 (2024) 6 10 Watchmen: Chapter I is a 2024 animated action thriller that begins with the murder of The Comedian, a government-sponsored superhero. This event prompts his former colleagues, who are now outlawed, to come out of retirement and investigate. Their quest leads them into a complex mystery that could threaten their personal lives and the world itself. Release Date August 13, 2024 Director Brandon Vietti Cast Matthew Rhys , Katee Sackhoff , Titus Welliver , Troy Baker , Adrienne Barbeau , Corey Burton , Michael Cerveris , Jeffrey Combs Runtime 83 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers J. Michael Straczynski Expand

Buy on Prime Video

New on Prime Video

'Jackpot!'

Available August 15

Prime Video's big offering for August sees the unlikely pairing of Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) and John Cena (The Suicide Squad) tackle a strange future reality with life on the line.

In an economically challenged California in the very near future, the lottery poses the best option to salvage opportunity from the jaws of poverty. However, this new lottery allows a winner to be tracked down and killed for their prize before sundown. After accidentally finding the ticket, Katie (Awkwafina) joins forces with Noel (Cena) to go on the run and save both her multi-billion dollar prize and her life.

Directed by five-time Emmy nominee Paul Feig, Jackpot! boasts a cast that includes more stars than its headline duo, such as Seann William Scott (American Pie), Simu Liu (Barbie), and others. The movie was written by Rob Yescombe (The Invisible Hours) and is executive produced by Michelle Morrissey (A Family Affair), Zack Roth (Damsel), Cena, and Yescombe.

Jackpot! (2024) Jackpot! revolves around a futuristic "Grand Lottery" in California, where the twist is that the winner must be killed before sundown for the prize to be legally claimed. Katie Kim, who finds herself with the winning ticket and must survive with the help of Noel Cassidy, against various hunters. Release Date August 15, 2024 Director Paul Feig Cast John Cena , Awkwafina , Simu Liu , Seann William Scott , Marian Green , David Conk , Josh Diogo , Rosanna Scotto Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Rob Yescombe Expand

New on Max

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

Available August 16

After the swirling success of Academy Award winner George Miller's (Happy Feet) return to the franchise in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, a prequel was greenlit and expectations were high for the recent release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

A tale of finding your way home, the movie follows Anya Taylor-Joy's (The Menu) titular Furiosa, who is kidnapped and ends up with a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). With a war ongoing between two vicious tyrants, Furiosa is put through her paces as she seeks a way back home.

Much like Fury Road, Furiosa benefits from a stellar cast, including the likes of the aforementioned Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, as well as Tom Burke (Only God Forgives), Alyla Browne (Sting), George Shevtsov (Dead Calm), Lachy Hulme (Offspring), and Charlee Fraser (Anyone But You). The project is once again overseen by Miller, who is joined in the writing room by long-time collaborator Nick Lathouris (Three Thousand Years of Longing).

Collider's Therese Lacson gave a mixed review of the movie, saying:

"Held up by Alyla Browne and Anya Taylor-Joy as stellar leads, Furiosa can be inspiring at the best of times — an Edmond Dantès-level story about revenge. But, at the worst of times, the film feels as bloated and unwieldy as The People Eater, dragged down by too many ideas. Does the good outweigh the bad? Just barely, but not enough to dethrone its predecessor."

Watch on Max

New on Hulu

'Immaculate'

Available August 16

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You) continues her streak of eye-catching projects alive with this Michael Mohan (Grapefruit) horror.

The film follows American nun Cecilia, played by Sweeney, who moves to the Italian countryside to find new, focused surroundings to hone her faith. However, as time begins to pass, it becomes clear that something more sinister is at play as gutwrenching horrors start to plague Cecilia's life.

Alongside the ever-brilliant Sweeney, Immaculate boasts the talent of Álvaro Morte (Money Heist), Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus), Benedetta Porcaroli (Perfect Strangers), Giorgio Colangeli (Departures), Dora Romano (The Hand of God), and more. Written by Andrew Lobel (Tunnels), the film was executive produced by Christopher Casanova (Dumb Money), John Friedberg (Longlegs), and Will Greenfield (Euphoria).

In Matt Donato's review for Collider, he said:

"Mohan’s direction is confident, the film’s visuals emblematic and elegant, yet lasting impressions aren’t quite in line with the film’s dreadful tone. Immaculate is a big, admittedly gorgeously shot swing that will be as divisive as religious interpretation itself — I’m just on the doubting side this time."

Immaculate 5 10 Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets. Release Date March 22, 2024 Director michael mohan Cast Sydney Sweeney , Simona Tabasco , Álvaro Morte , Benedetta Porcaroli Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Andrew Lobel Expand

New on Netflix

'The Union'

Available August 16

Netflix's only new addition this week comes from director Julian Farino (Entourage) and follows Mark Wahlberg's (Ted) Mike McKenna, who spends his life working his mundane construction job and staying out of harm's way. That is until his high school sweetheart, Roxanne Hall (Halle Berry), entices him into the unexpected world of high-stakes espionage, with Mike suddenly involved in a mission that goes right to the top of the government.

The Union was penned by the duo of Joe Barton (The Ritual) and David Guggenheim (Stolen), and executive produced by Jennifer Madeloff (Don't Look Up). Beyond the central pair of Wahlberg and Berry, the movie also boasts the likes of J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Alice Lee (Gap Year), Jessica De Gouw (Underground), and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Farming).

The Union (2024) The Union follows Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker, who is unexpectedly pulled into the world of espionage when his high school ex-girlfriend, Roxanne, recruits him for a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission. As they navigate dangerous situations, Mike must adapt quickly to survive in this high-octane adventure Release Date August 16, 2024 Director Julian Farino Cast Mark Wahlberg , Halle Berry , J.K. Simmons , Jackie Earle Haley , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Runtime 109 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers David Guggenheim , Joe Barton Studio(s) Leverage Entertainment , Municipal Pictures , Closest to the Hole Productions Expand

Watch on Netflix