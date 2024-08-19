After last week's exciting slate of titles, things don't seem to be slowing down regarding new movies to stream. This week will bring some blockbuster movies, underrated indies, and inspiring dramas across all of your favorite streaming platforms. Check out the list below to see all the new movies that will be available to stream this week.

New on VOD

'Greedy People'

Available on: Friday, August 23

A rookie cop is about to learn just how far people will go for money in the dark comedy caper Greedy People.

The film follows Will, a rookie on the force, who, alongside his loose cannon of a partner, Terry, becomes entangled in a murder where one million dollars has been left behind. Will and Terry make the dangerous decision to take the money themselves, something that spirals out of control, and Will begins to realize that there is much more to the murder than meets the eye.

Potsy Ponciroli (Old Henry) directs the movie which stars Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Looper), Lily James (Baby Driver), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Traci Lords (Zack and Miri Make a Porno), Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy), Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black), Jim Gaffigan (Unfrosted), and Nina Arianda (Goliath).

'Inside Out 2'

Available on: Tuesday, August 20

After dominating the box office this summer, the biggest animated movie of all time, Inside Out 2, is now making its way to PVOD.

A direct sequel to Peter Doctor's 2015 Oscar-winner, Inside Out 2 picks up two years after the events of the first movie, as Riley Anderson is now 13 and about to start her freshman year of high school. Since moving to San Francisco, Riley has been able to make new best friends and play together on a youth ice hockey team. Inside Riley's mind, her emotions, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, have taken on new responsibilities, including Riley's Sense of Self, which Joy is determined to only fill with positive memories. Joy's plan is thrown for a loop when Riley's puberty alarm goes off, on the eve of her and her friends going to a weekend ice hockey camp. Riley's emotions are startled to meet a quartet of new emotions, led by Anxiety, who claims to be a big fan of Joy's. Riley's old emotions now must learn to adapt to this new stage of Riley's life, that is naturally, an emotional roller coaster.

Kelsey Mann makes his directorial debut with Inside Out 2, which sees the return of several of the main cast members from the original, including Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, and Academy Award nominee Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan as Riley's parents. Kensington Tallman is the new voice of Riley, while Liza Lapira (CBS' The Equalizer) and Tony Hale (Toy Story 4) are the new voices of Disgust and Fear. Other new castmembers include Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Anxiety, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as Envy, Adèle Exarchopoulos (Passages) as Ennui, Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) as Embarrassment, and Academy Award nominee June Squibb (Thelma) as Nostalgia.

'Oddity'

Available on: Tuesday, August 20

Grief can take us to some strange places, at least that's what happens in the new horror movie Oddity.

Darcy is a blind medium and shopkeeper who is mourning the loss of her twin sister, Dani, a year prior. Darcy receives a strange wooden mannequin, which she hopes will help her use her psychometric powers to learn the truth about her sister's murder. However, her discoveries turn out to be far more shocking than anyone could have expected.

Damian Mc Carthy (Caveat) wrote and directed Oddity, which stars Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Carolyn Bracken (The Quiet Girl), Tadhg Murphy (The Northman), Caroline Menton, Steve Wall (Dune: Part Two), and Jonathan French.

Oddity 8 10 Uncovering the truth behind sister's death with the help of wooden mannequin. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Damien Mc Carthy Cast Gwilym Lee , Carolyn Bracken , Tadhg Murphy , Caroline Metnon , Steve Wall , Johnny French , Joe Rooney , Josuha Campbell Runtime 98 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Damian Mc Carthy Expand

New on Max

'Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1'

Available on: Friday, August 23

The first film in Academy Award winner Kevin Costner's lifelong passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, is on its way to Max this week.

The sprawling three-hour epic chronicles several overlapping stories over the course of 15 years, before, during, and after the American Civil War, as a group of people attempt to survive and learn what it really means to be an American.

Costner also stars in the movie alongside a massive ensemble cast that includes Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Giovanni Ribisi (Ted), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Danny Huston, Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Jeff Fahey (Lost), Will Patton (Yellowstone), Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), Owen Crow Shoe (Joe Pickett), Ella Hunt (Dickinson), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things).

Chapter 2 was initially set to hit theaters earlier this month, but was removed from Warner Bros' release schedule after disappointing box office numbers. However, the Western has proven to be a success on PVOD, and it was recently announced that the sequel is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

New on Netflix

'Incoming'

Available on: Friday, August 23

Incoming is a new R-rated teen comedy in the vein of classics such as Superbad and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. The movie follows four best friends and high school freshmen who receive one of life's greatest opportunities: they've been invited to their first-ever high school party, full of upperclassmen.

Dave and John Chernin (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) make their feature directorial debut on Incoming, which stars Mason Thames (The Black Phone), Raphael Alejandro (Acapulco), Bardia Seiri, Ramon Reed (Just Roll with It), Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman), Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Isabella Ferreira (Love, Victor), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Ali Gallo (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Loren Gray, and Scott MacArthur (The Mick).

Incoming (2024) Incoming is a high school comedy about four freshmen—Benji, Connor, Eddie, and Koosh—who face the challenges and hilarity of their first-ever party. As they navigate this milestone, they encounter various adolescent terrors. Release Date August 23, 2024 Director Dave Chernin , John Chernin Cast Raphael Alejandro , Bobby Cannavale Kaitlin Olson , Mason Thames , Thomas Barbusca , Scott MacArthur , Gattlin Griffith , Isabella Ferreira Main Genre Comedy Writers Dave Chernin , John Chernin

New on Hulu

'The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat'

Available on: Friday, August 23

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Edward Kelsey Moore, The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat follows three best friends who call themselves, you guessed it, the Supremes. After years of sticking by each other's sides through all of life's many ups and downs, the friends now find their friendship being tested.

Tina Mabry (Mississippi Damned) directs the movie which stars Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard), Sanaa Lathan (Love & Basketball), Uzo Aduba, Mekhi Phifer (8 Mile), Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck), Vondie Curtis-Hall (The Recruit), and Russell Hornsby (Fences).

New on Peacock

'The Killer'

Available on: Friday, August 23

Legendary action director John Woo is remaking one of his most iconic movies with The Killer.

A retelling of Woo's 1989 movie of the same name, The Killer, follows Zee, a revered assassin who is known in Paris' criminal underworld as the Queen of the Dead. When Zee disobeys her handler's orders to kill a young woman at a nightclub, she finds herself becoming a lone wolf and attracts the attention of a police investigator. Together, the two become entrenched in a criminal plot that will unearth some of Zee's deepest and darkest secrets.

Nathalie Emmanuel (Furious 7) and Omar Sy (Lupin) star in the remake, which also features Sam Worthington (Avatar), Diana Silvers (Booksmart), Saïd Taghmaoui (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum), and Hugo Diego Garcia (The Substance).

