This week on streaming is bringing a grand slam of titles that you'll be able to stream this Labor Day weekend. From bombastic blockbusters to gripping thrillers, you'll have plenty of options for a movie night during the final week of the last full month of the summer.

New on VOD and Hulu

'Kinds of Kindness'

Available on: Tuesday, August 27 (VOD); Friday, August 30 (Hulu)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Kinds of Kindness marks the third feature film collaboration between two-time Academy Award winner Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos after their Oscar-winning flicks The Favourite and Poor Things.

The dark comedy anthology film takes the Greek filmmaker back to his morbidly deadpan sensibilities that he brought to his earlier films such as Dogtooth, The Lobster, and The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The movie is split between three loosely connected stories featuring the same group of actors and actresses. The first story sees a man trying to get away from his boss who takes being domineering to a whole new level. The second story features a cop who begins to sense that something unusual is going on after she returns from supposedly drowning. The third and final story sees a woman who has been searching for a spiritual guide for her cult.

Alongside Stone, Kinds of Kindness also reunites Lanthimos with several other of his past performers, including Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Margaret Qualley (Poor Things), and Joe Alwyn (The Favourite). Filling out the remainder of the cast are Academy Award nominee Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), Academy Award nominee Hong Chau (The Whale), Mamoudou Athie (Elemental), and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria).

Buy on Prime Video

Watch on Hulu

New on VOD

'Borderlands'

Available on: Friday, August 30

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Related 'Borderlands' Review: This Video Game Adaptation Is a Fun But Bumpy Claptrap Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and many, many more star in Eli Roth’s fun but flawed adaptation of the popular video game.

The popular series of video games, Borderlands, gets the feature film treatment, in the latest from director Eli Roth (Thanksgiving).

Set on the planet of Pandora (no, not the one with James Cameron and his Na'vi friends), bounty hunter Lilith is forced to form a fragile alliance with a ragtag team of misfits in order to find the missing daughter of Atlas, who just so happens to be the most powerful man in the universe. There's the no-nonsense Roland, a mercenary soldier, the teenage demolitions expert Tiny Tina, her protector Krieg, the mad scientist Dr. Tannis, and the annoying yet lovable robot Claptrap.

Borderlands features a star-studded cast including two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett (Tár), Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Jack Black (School of Rock), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Florian Munteanu (Creed II), Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story), Gina Gershon (Showgirls), Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train), Bobby Lee (Mad TV), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show), and Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Borderlands 5 10 A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Harold and the Purple Crayon'

Available on: Tuesday, August 27

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Based on the beloved 1955 children's book of the same name by Crockett Johnson, Harold and the Purple Crayon isn't a direct adaptation of its source material, and instead serves as a sequel.

Harold has now grown up, and after his narrator suddenly vanishes, he decides to take matters into his own hands by drawing a portal to the real world to look for him alongside his two best friends, Moose and Porcupine. However, the real world is much more complicated than Harold could ever imagine, and he must learn the harsh truth: not everything can be solved with a magical purple crayon. Harold and his friends aren't alone for very long, and they quickly befriend a young boy named Mel and his mother Terri. When an evil librarian gets ahold of Harold's magic, the friends must work together to get Harold home.

Academy Award nominee Carlos Saldanha (Ferdinand) directs the family adventure movie which stars Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Benjamin Bottani (Leo), Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2), and Zooey Deschanel (New Girl).

Harold and the Purple Crayon 6 10 A young boy named Harold embarks on a magical mission with the help of his purple crayon Release Date August 2, 2024 Director Carlos Saldanha Cast Zachary Levi , Zooey Deschanel , Lil Rel Howery , Ravi Patel , Camille Guaty , Tanya Reynolds , Pete Gardner Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers David Guion , Michael Handelman Studio Columbia Pictures, Davis Entertainment Cinematographer Gabriel Beristain Studio(s) Columbia Pictures , Davis Entertainment Distributor(s) Sony Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Trap'

Available on: Friday, August 30

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Academy Award nominee M. Night Shyamalan, the mind behind The Sixth Sense, Split, and Signs, returns with another thrilling tale: Trap.

Philadelphia firefighter Cooper Adams is trying his best to be a good dad to his teenage daughter Riley, who has recently had a falling out with her friends at school. As a reward for her good grade, Cooper takes Riley to a concert for the ultra-famous pop star Lady Raven. However, Cooper becomes increasingly on edge when he starts to notice an increased police presence at the concert venue, and the fact that they're questioning nearly every single adult male in attendance isn't helping his nerves either. After charming a vendor, Cooper is informed that the FBI received a tip that a notorious serial killer known as the Butcher is in attendance, and that the entire concert is being used as a trap to catch him. The catch: Cooper is the Butcher, and now he must figure out a way to escape without being caught.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett (Oppenheimer), Ariel Donoghue (Wolf Like Me), Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills (Pollyanna), and Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World).

Trap 5 10 Trap is a film by writer-director M. Night Shyamalan under his Blinding Edge Pictures label. The film is part of a deal struck with Warner Bros for him to direct and produce several films under their banner. Release Date August 2, 2024 Director M. Night Shyamalan Cast Josh Hartnett , Hayley Mills , Marnie McPhail , Ariel Donoghue Main Genre Horror Writers M. Night Shyamalan Studio(s) Blinding Edge Pictures , New Line Cinema Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures , New Line Cinema Expand

Buy on Prime Video

New on Netflix

'The Deliverance'

Available on: Friday, August 30

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels (Precious) ventures into the horror genre with his latest film, The Deliverance.

Inspired by true events, the film follows single mother Ebony Jackson, who moves her family to a new home in hopes of getting the fresh start that they need. Ebony's children start exhibiting strange and unusual behavior, which alerts Child Protective Services, putting the family into further turmoil. However, Ebony begins to learn that something supernatural is going on, leading her to call in an exorcist.

The Deliverance stars Academy Award nominee Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Academy Award nominee Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction), Academy Award winner Mo'Nique (Precious), Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard), Anthony B. Jenkins (Never Let Go), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Demi Singleton (King Richard), and Omar Epps (House).

Watch on Netflix

New on Peacock

'The Fall Guy'

Available on: Friday, August 30

Your browser does not support the video tag.

It's a Barbenheimer reunion as Academy Award nominees Ryan Gosling (Barbie) and Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer) team up for the romantic action-comedy The Fall Guy.

Loosely based on the 80s ABC series of the same name starring Lee Majors, the movie follows former stuntman Colt Seavers, who left the filmmaking industry after being badly injured in a traumatic accident on set. Colt is called back onto the field when things go awry on the set of his ex, Jody Moreno's directorial debut, as the movie's erratic star, Tom Ryder, has gone missing. Colt becomes reacquainted with his former flame and is soon engulfed in a conspiracy surrounding Tom's disappearance.

David Leitch, the filmmaker behind Bullet Train and Deadpool 2, directs the movie, which also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Teresa Palmer (Lights Out), and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Watch on Peacock

New on Max

'The Watchers'

Available on: Friday, August 30

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trap isn't the only movie from the Shyamalan family heading to streaming this week. After debuting on PVOD earlier this summer, Ishana Night Shyamalan's feature directorial debut The Watchers is making its way to Max.

Based on the novel of the same name by A.M. Shine, the supernatural horror film follows Mina, an American artist, and immigrant in Ireland, still grieving the death of her mother over a decade prior. While traveling for an assignment, Mina becomes lost in the woods and finds what she thinks to be shelter, occupied by three mysterious strangers. Mina soon learns that this shelter is being used by a species of supernatural creatures who observe all their movements.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Olwen Fouéré (The Northman), and Oliver Finnegan (Outlander).

The Watchers 4 10 Follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, as she gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland. After finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Ishana Shyamalan Cast Dakota Fanning , Georgina Campbell , Olwen Fouéré , Siobhan Hewlett Main Genre Horror Writers A.M. Shine , Ishana Shyamalan

Watch on Max

New on Paramount+

'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Available on: Tuesday, August 27

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The third installment in the successful sci-fi horror franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One, as the title suggests, takes things back to the very beginning.

Set in Manhattan, Day One focuses on Sam, a cancer patient who has been spending her last days in hospice. Sam ends up tagging along to a group outing to the city, in hopes of fulfilling her dying wish, but things take a devastating turn when alien creatures with hyper-sensitive hearing crashland onto the streets of New York, causing chaos and violence wherever they lurk. Accompanied by a new ally, Eric, and her therapy cat, Frodo, Sam must use her wits and her new companions in order to survive.

Michael Sarnoski (Pig) directs the prequel, taking over from John Krasinski, who helmed the previous two installments and serves as a producer on the film. The film stars Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), and Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou, reprising his role from A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place: Day One 7 10 Experience the day the world went quiet. Release Date June 28, 2024 Director Michael Sarnoski Cast Djimon Hounsou Lupita Nyong'O , Alex Wolff Main Genre Drama Writers Scott Beck , John Krasinski , Jeff Nichols Studio(s) Platinum Dunes , Paramount Pictures , Sunday Night Productions Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) A Quiet Place , A Quiet Place: Part II Franchise(s) A Quiet Place Expand

Watch on Paramount+

'Sasquatch Sunset'

Available Now (through Paramount+ With Showtime)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Related 'Sasquatch Sunset' Review: Jesse Eisenberg Is Bigfoot. What More Do You Need to Know? Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough play sasquatches in the earnest and extremely strange new film from David and Nathan Zellner.

From Nathan & David Zellner, the directing duo behind Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter and several episodes of The Curse, comes one of the most absurd, surreal, weird, raunchy, yet heartfelt movies you'll see all year: Sasquatch Sunset.

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones and the Six), Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Christophe Zajac-Denek (Twin Peaks: The Return), and Nathan Zellner star as a family of sasquatches. The film plays out over the course of a year, capturing the unlikely family's daily lives as they experience love, loss, and the beauty of nature.

Sasquatch Sunset 6 10 A year in the life of a unique family. It captures the daily life of the Sasquatch with a level of detail and rigor that is simply unforgettable. Release Date January 19, 2024 Director David Zellner , Nathan Zellner Cast Riley Keough , Jesse Eisenberg , Nathan Zellner , Christophe Zajac-Denek Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers David Zellnerr Expand

Watch on Paramount+