New on Apple TV+

'The Instigators'

Available on: Friday, August 9

Academy Award winners Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting) and Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) are reuniting once more for the heist comedy The Instigators; and before you ask, yes, Ben Affleck is on board, as a producer.

Damon plays Rory, a depressed Bostonian man in his mid-50s who is desperate to see his son and support him. His desperation leads him down a criminal route when a local crime boss recruits him and the loose-cannon Cobby to rob a gala for Boston's long-incumbent mayor. Unfortunately, the heist goes horribly wrong, and after discovering that the mayor is hiding some shady secrets of his own, the two are forced to go on the run, with Rory dragging his therapist, Dr. Donna Rivera, along for the ride.

Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) directs the movie, which features a star-studded cast working alongside Damon and Affleck including Academy Award nominee Hong Chau (The Whale), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible), Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2), Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger), Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Jack Harlow (White Men Can't Jump), and Ron Perlman (Hellboy).

Watch on Apple TV+

New on VOD

'Dandelion'

Available on: Thursday, August 8

KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) and Thomas Doherty (The Invitation) star in the music-themed romantic drama Dandelion. Layne stars as the titular character, a struggling singer-songwriter who takes a gig at a motorcycle club in South Dakota as a last-ditch effort. Her outlook begins to change when she meets Casey, a former guitarist who left his love of music behind long ago, and the two begin to fall in love.

Nicole Riegel (Holler) directs the movie, which also stars Melanie Nicholls-King (The Wire), Brady Stablein, Jack Stablein, and Grace Kaiser (Holler).

Dandelion (2024) Release Date March 10, 2024 Director Nicole Riegel Cast Thomas Doherty , Kiki Layne , Melanie Nicholls-King Runtime 113 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Nicole Riegel Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Despicable Me 4'

Available on: Tuesday, August 6

Despicable Me 4 marks the latest installment in Universal and Illumination's massively successful animated franchise, hot off the heels of the success of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The new movie finds ex-villain Gru, his wife Agent Lucy Wilde, his three adopted daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes, and his newborn son Gru Jr, being forced to go into hiding when his former rival Maxime Le Mal returns, seeking revenge alongside his girlfriend Valentina. However, the hijinks don't end there, as the family's new neighbor, Poppy Prescott, is an aspiring young supervillain who has always looked up to Gru. Meanwhile, Gru and Lucy's workplace, the Anti-Villain League, has recruited several of Gru's minions to become a superhero team known as the Megaminions.

Directed once more by Academy Award nominee Chris Renaud, Despicable Me 4 sees the return of much of the voice-cast from the previous movies, including Academy Award nominee Steve Carell as Gru, Academy Award nominee Kristen Wigg as Lucy, Pierre Coffin as the Minions, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Dana Gaier as Edith, and Academy Award nominee Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom. New cast members include Will Ferrell (Elf) as Maxime, Joey King (The Kissing Booth) as Poppy, Sofía Vergara (Modern Family) as Valentina, Stephen Colbert (The Late Show) as Perry, Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live) as Patsy, and Madison Polan as Agnes.

Buy on Prime Video

'Girl You Know It's True'

Available on: Friday, August 9

The controversial music duo Milli Vanilli gets the biopic treatment in Girl You Know It's True.

The movie recounts Fabrice Morvan and Rob Pilatus' meteoric rise in the music industry before the scandal that stripped them of their Grammy Award after it was revealed that they lip-synced their entire act to pre-recorded tracks.

Simon Verhoeven (Welcome to Germany) directs the movie which stars Elan Ben Ali, Tijan Njie, Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead), Graham Rogers (Love & Mercy), and Bella Dayne (Cursed).

'Widow Clicquot'

Available on: Tuesday, August 6

Haley Bennett (Hillbilly Elegy) stars as Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot in the period drama Widow Clicquot.

Based on the nonfiction novel of the same name by Tilar J Mazzeo, the movie charts the story behind the Veuve Clicquot champagne family, and the successful business they began in the late 18th century.

Thomas Napper (The Wheel of Time) directed the movie, which also stars Tom Sturridge (The Sandman), Sam Riley (Maleficent), Anson Boon (Pistol), Leo Suter (Vikings: Valhalla), Ben Miles (The Crown), and Natasha O'Keeffe (Peaky Blinders).

Widow Clicquot 7 10 A young widow takes over her late husband's struggling wine business, determined to transform it into a champagne empire. Navigating societal expectations and business challenges, she pioneers new techniques and defies conventions, becoming a trailblazer in the male-dominated industry and changing the world of champagne forever. Release Date September 11, 2023 Director Thomas Napper Cast Tom Sturridge , Ben Miles Natasha O'Keeffe , Haley Bennett Runtime 89 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Erin Dignam , Christopher Monger Expand

New on Peacock

'The Bikeriders'

Available on: Friday, August 9

Jeff Nichols (Mud) returns to the director's chair for the crime drama The Bikeriders.

Based on the photo book of the same name by Danny Lyon, the movie follows the fictional rise and fall of the Vandals Motorcycle Club. Kathy Bauer recounts the story of her relationship with one of the club's members, Benny Cross, who must choose between his love for her and his love for riding.

The Bikeriders stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Academy Award nominee Austin Butler (Elvis), Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy (The Revenant), Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon (Take Shelter), Mike Faist (Challengers), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon), Boyd Holbrook (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Damon Herriman (Justified), Beau Knapp (Death Wish), Emory Cohen (The Place Beyond the Pines), Karl Glusman (The Neon Demon), Happy Anderson (The Knick), and Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire).

The Bikeriders 4 10 Follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club as it evolves over the course of a decade - from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group's way of life. Release Date June 21, 2024 Director Jeff Nichols Cast Jodie Comer , Austin Butler , Tom Hardy Michael Shannon , Mike Faist , Norman Reedus Runtime 116 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Jeff Nichols Expand

Watch on Peacock

New on Prime Video

'One Fast Move'

Available on: Thursday, August 8

K.J. Apa (Riverdale) has a need for speed in One Fast Move.

The movie follows Wes Neal, a motorcyclist who has recently been released from prison and is looking to reconnect with his estranged father. Wes ends up entering the world of professional motorcycle racing, where he finds a mentor in the form of a motorcycle shop owner, Dean Miller, and his new love interest, Camila.

Kelly Blatz (Senior Love Triangle) directs the movie, which also stars Eric Dane (Bad Boys: Ride or Die), Academy Award nominee Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica), Austin North (Outer Banks), and Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin).

One Fast Move (2024) One Fast Move follows Wes Neal, a dishonorably discharged soldier who reconnects with his estranged father, Dean Miller, to pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. Along the way, Wes receives support from Camila, an aspiring singer, and Abel, a motorcycle shop owner who mentors him. Together, they help Wes overcome the emotional barriers created by his father's absence. Release Date August 8, 2024 Director Kelly Blatz Cast K.J. Apa , Eric Dane , Edward James Olmos , Maia Reficco , Austin North , Jackson Hurst Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Kelly Blatz Distributor(s) Prime Video Expand

Watch on Prime Video

Watch on Paramount+

'One Life'

Available Now

Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs) stars in the historical drama One Life, which is based on the emotional true story of Sir Nicholas Winton. The movie flashes back and forth between 1938 and 1988, as the movie shows a young Nicholas teaching a group of Jewish children to hide and flee during the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia and an older Nicholas reuniting with the children he saved on a television show.

James Hawes (Slow Horses) directs the movie, which also stars Johnny Flynn (Ripley), Academy Award nominee Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince), Academy Award nominee Lena Olin (Chocolat), Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Romola Garai (Atonement), and Alex Sharp (3 Body Problem).​​​​​​​

One Life 8 10 Nicholas Winton does everything he can to rescue as many Jewish children from Czechoslovakia before the German invasion in World War II. After 50 years, he is honored by the survivors in a televised emotional event, bringing peace to the man who only wished he could have done more. Release Date January 1, 2024 Director James Hawes Cast Anthony Hopkins , Johnny Flynn , Helena Bonham Carter , Lena Olin Jonathan Pryce , Romola Garai , Alex Sharp Main Genre Biography Writers Lucinda Coxon , Nick Drake Studio See-Saw Films Expand

Watch on Paramount+