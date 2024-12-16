It's the last full week before Christmas, and whether you're looking for something to watch while baking some holiday treats or something to watch while cuddling up near the fireplace, there are plenty of great movies arriving this week that will surely do the trick. From Oscar contenders, gripping courtroom dramas, and acclaimed documentaries, here's a look at everything arriving on streaming this week.

New on Netflix:

'Between the Temples'

Available on: Saturday, December 21

Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City) and Academy Award nominee Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) form the unlikeliest of friendships in the dramedy Between the Temples.

Ben Gottlieb is a cantor, a cantor who is grieving the loss of his wife and has lost his ability to sing in the midst of a crisis of faith. Upon returning home, Ben reconnects with his grade-school music teacher, Carla, and friendship blossoms between the two of them. Carla has always dreamed of having a bat mitzvah, but her communist parents never allowed her to have one and asks Ben to finally give her one, to which he agrees.

Nathan Silver (Uncertain Times) directed the film, which also stars Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog), Madeline Weinstein (Beach Rats), Matthew Shear (The Alienist), and Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness).

Your changes have been saved 6 10 Between the Temples A cantor in a crisis of faith finds his world turned upside down when his grade school music teacher re-enters his life as his new adult Bat Mitzvah student. Release Date August 23, 2024 Director Nathan Silver Cast Jason Schwartzman , Carol Kane , Dolly de Leon , Caroline Aaron , Robert Smigel Runtime 111 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Nathan Silver , C. Mason Wells Studio(s) Ley Line Entertainment , Fusion Entertainment Expand

Watch on Netflix

'The Six Triple Eight'

Available on: Friday, December 20

Multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry steps away from Madea and domestic dramas to unlock a little-known true story in the World War II drama The Six Triple Eight.

The movie follows the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a group consisting entirely of all-black women. This group was the first and only Women's Army Corp unit of color to actually serve overseas during the war. The movie depicts these women overcoming adversity to serve their country.

The movie stars Kerry Washington (Scandal), Academy Award nominee and television icon Oprah Winfrey (The Color Purple), Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Ebony Obsidian (Sistas), Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman's Blues), Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!), Pepi Sonuga (Queens), Academy Award nominee Sam Waterston (Law & Order), Sarah Jeffrey (Shades of Blue), Dean Norris (Carry-On), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Moriah Brown (Power Book II: Ghost), Gregg Sulkin (Runaways), and Jay Reeves (Safety).

Your changes have been saved The Six Triple Eight The Six Triple Eight follows the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-female, African American unit tasked with sorting a massive backlog of mail in Europe during World War II. Overcoming discrimination and difficult conditions, the unit's efforts significantly boost the morale of soldiers on the front lines. Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Tyler Perry Cast Susan Sarandon , Kerry Washington , Dean Norris , Sam Waterston , Austin Nichols , Sarah Jeffrey , Gregg Sulkin , Oprah Winfrey Runtime 72 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Kevin Hymel , Tyler Perry YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sm5O5o0elHY Expand

Watch on Netflix

New on Max:

'Juror No. 2'

Available on: Friday, December 20

Cinephiles all over the world were outraged by David Zaslav's decision to give Juror No. 2, which is possibly the last film by Hollywood legend and Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood, a very limited release. So if you don't live in a major city, you'll finally have your chance to watch the movie at home this week.

The courtroom thriller follows family man and recovering alcoholic Justin Kemp, who is called up for jury duty for the highly publicized trial of James Michael Sythe, who is suspected of murdering his girlfriend Kendall Carter. As the trial continues, Justin begins to realize that Mr. Sythe may not be the one responsible for Kendall's death and that he was the one who accidentally killed Kendall Carter while driving under the influence. Justin now must contemplate whether to let a violent man get put behind bars for a crime he didn't commit or to turn himself in, threatening the future of his first child.

Juror No. 2 stars Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Academy Award nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary), Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (Air), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), and Kiefer Sutherland (24).

Watch on Max

New on VOD:

'Anora'

Available on: Tuesday, December 17

Related 'Anora' Review: Sean Baker’s Spectacular, Palme d’Or-Winner Thriller The top winner at the festival is an absolutely magnificent and devastating look at modern class exploitation.

The first American Palme d'Or-winner in 13 years and one of the frontrunners this awards season, Sean Baker's Anora is a must-see.

The movie follows Ani, a 23-year-old stripper and sex worker living in Brooklyn, who is tasked with entertaining Vanya, the spoiled 21-year-old son of a wealthy Russian oligarch. Vanya falls hard for Ani, paying her money to spend the week with him as his girlfriend, and eventually asks her to marry him for him to be granted a green card. Ani's Cinderella story doesn't last long once Vanya's parents catch wind of the marriage, and send their men after the two, demanding that the marriage gets annulled.

Mikey Madison (Scream) gives a star-making performance in the title role and works alongside a stellar ensemble that includes Mark Eidelstein, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian (Tangerine), Vache Tovmasyan, Aleksei Serebryakov (Nobody), and Darya Ekamasova (The Americans).

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Anora Anora follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, igniting a potential fairy tale. Upon learning of the union, his influential parents travel to New York to annul the marriage, jeopardizing her unexpected chance at a new beginning. Release Date October 18, 2024 Director Sean Baker Cast Mikey Madison , Mark Eydelshteyn , Karren Karagulian , Yuriy Borisov , Vache Tovmasyan , Ivy Wolk , Luna Sofía Miranda , Ross Brodar , Lindsey Normington , Darya Ekamasova , Emily Weider , Alena Gurevich , Masha Zhak , Paul Weissman , Charlton Lamar , Aleksey Serebryakov , Ella Rubin , Vincent Radwinsky , Michael Sergio , Brittney Rodriguez , Sophia Carnabuci , Anton Bitter , Zoë Vnak Runtime 139 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Character(s) Anora , Ivan , Toros , Igor , Garnick , Crystal , Lulu , Security Guard , Diamond , Galina , Nikki , Clara , Tatiana's Hostess , Nick , Court Security , Nikolay , Vera , Jimmy , Judge , Dawn , Jenny , Tom , Rachel Writers Sean Baker Studio(s) Cre Film , FilmNation Entertainment IMDb ID tt28607951 TMDB User Rating 0 .0 Expand

Buy on Prime Video

'Small Things Like These'

Available on: Tuesday, December 17

Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) stars in the stirring Irish period drama Small Things Like These.

Based on the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan, the film is set in 1985 and follows coal merchant Bill Furlong, a devoted father, who does his best for his family. His worldview is threatened after uncovering some disturbing secrets involving the Roman Catholic Church that controls his small town.

Tim Mielants (Peaky Blinders) directs the movie, which also stars Academy Award nominee Emily Watson (Dune: Prophecy), Eileen Walsh (Say Nothing), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Claire Dunne (Spider-Man: Far From Home), and Eileen Walsh (This Is England).

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Small Things Like These In a small Irish town during the 1980s, Bill Furlong, a coal merchant and family man, encounters a moral dilemma when he discovers hidden injustices within the community. As Christmas approaches, he must confront the societal pressures and personal convictions that challenge his sense of integrity and humanity. Release Date November 8, 2024 Director Tim Mielants Cast Cillian Murphy , Michelle Fairley , Emily Watson , Clare Dunne , Joanne Crawford , Mark McKenna , Amy De Bhrún , Agnes O'Casey , Eileen Walsh , Abby Fitz , Ian O'Reilly , Helen Behan , Tom Leavey , Cillian O'Gairbhi , Aidan O'Hare , Zara Devlin , Aoife Gaffney , Liadan Dunlea , Ella Cannon , Louis Kirwan , Sarah Morris , Faye Brazil , John McCarthy , Ciarán Hinds Runtime 96 Minutes Main Genre Drama Character(s) Bill Furlong , Mrs. Wilson , Sr. Mary , Sr. Carmel , Norma Sinnott , Ned , Emma , Bill's Mother , Eileen Furlong , Lisa , PJ , Mrs. Kehoe , Pub Goer , Sarah's Dad , Mick Sinnott , Sarah Redmond , Grace Furlong , Kathleen Furlong , Laundry Girl , Young Bill Furlong , Sarah's Mother , Loretta Furlong , Father with Boy Writers Claire Keegan , Enda Walsh Expand

New on Disney+:

'Blink'

Available on: Tuesday, December 17

Related 'Blink' Review: Powerful Family Documentary Finds Beauty in the Pain The story of the Pelletier family and their children who are slowly going blind is a rich, gorgeous documentary.

Blink is an emotional new documentary from Edmund Stenson, Academy Award winner Daniel Roher (Nalvany), and National Geographic. The movie follows the Pelletier family, whose three children are all diagnosed with the same rare genetic condition that causes them to slowly lose their vision over time. In order to allow their children to see the beauty of the world while they still can, the family sets off on a trip around the world.

Your changes have been saved Blink In Blink (2024), a Kannada-language drama directed by Bengaluru Srinidhi, Apoorva's life takes an unexpected turn after he hides his academic failure from his mother. As he juggles odd jobs, his ability to control his blinking becomes a strange curse after an old man reveals that his father might still be alive. The series weaves a blend of suspense, personal struggle, and supernatural mystery. Release Date October 4, 2024 Director Daniel Roher Runtime 84 Minutes Main Genre Documentary Writers Edmund Stenson YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X2qs-Tgi7E&pp=ygUbYmxpbmsgMjAyNCBvZmZpY2lhbCB0cmFpbGVy Expand

Watch on Disney+

New on Hulu:

'Cuckoo'

Available on: Tuesday, December 17

Related 'Cuckoo' Review: Hunter Schafer Battles Dan Stevens In Gleeful Horror Trip Forget 'Euphoria,' this film is proof that Schafer needs more leading roles to sink her teeth into.

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer enters her scream queen era with the horror movie Cuckoo.

Schafer stars as Gretchen, a teenager who is grieving the loss of her mother. After her father gets a new job helping to construct a new hotel, Gretchen is forced to move with her family to a vacation town in the Bavarian Alps. The hotel's owner, Herr König, offers Gretchen a job working at the reception desk. Gretchen soon begins to notice some strange occurrences happening in the hotel, realizing that Herr König may be hiding his true, sinister intentions.

Tilman Singer (Luz) directs Cuckoo, which also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest), Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion), Jan Bluthardt, and Marton Csokas (The Equalizer).

Your changes have been saved 8 10 Cuckoo After moving to the German Alps with her father and his new family, Gretchen begins to experience disturbing events. As she uncovers the town's dark secrets, her father's enigmatic boss, Mr. König, reveals a sinister interest in her mute half-sister, Alma. Tilman Singer directs this psychological horror featuring Hunter Schafer and Dan Stevens​ Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Tilman Singer Cast Hunter Schafer , Dan Stevens , Jessica Henwick , Marton Csokas , Astrid Bergès-Frisbey , Greta Fernández , Kalin Morrow , Mila Lieu Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Tilman Singer Expand

Watch on Hulu