It's the last full week before Christmas, and whether you're looking for something to watch while baking some holiday treats or something to watch while cuddling up near the fireplace, there are plenty of great movies arriving this week that will surely do the trick. From Oscar contenders, gripping courtroom dramas, and acclaimed documentaries, here's a look at everything arriving on streaming this week.

New on Netflix:

'Between the Temples'

Available on: Saturday, December 21

Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane awkwardly embrace in Between the Temples.
1

Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City) and Academy Award nominee Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) form the unlikeliest of friendships in the dramedy Between the Temples.

Ben Gottlieb is a cantor, a cantor who is grieving the loss of his wife and has lost his ability to sing in the midst of a crisis of faith. Upon returning home, Ben reconnects with his grade-school music teacher, Carla, and friendship blossoms between the two of them. Carla has always dreamed of having a bat mitzvah, but her communist parents never allowed her to have one and asks Ben to finally give her one, to which he agrees.

Nathan Silver (Uncertain Times) directed the film, which also stars Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Robert Smigel (Triumph the Insult Comic Dog), Madeline Weinstein (Beach Rats), Matthew Shear (The Alienist), and Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness).

Watch on Netflix

'The Six Triple Eight'

Available on: Friday, December 20

Multi-hyphenate Tyler Perry steps away from Madea and domestic dramas to unlock a little-known true story in the World War II drama The Six Triple Eight.

The movie follows the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a group consisting entirely of all-black women. This group was the first and only Women's Army Corp unit of color to actually serve overseas during the war. The movie depicts these women overcoming adversity to serve their country.

The movie stars Kerry Washington (Scandal), Academy Award nominee and television icon Oprah Winfrey (The Color Purple), Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Ebony Obsidian (Sistas), Milauna Jackson (A Jazzman's Blues), Shanice Shantay (The Wiz Live!), Pepi Sonuga (Queens), Academy Award nominee Sam Waterston (Law & Order), Sarah Jeffrey (Shades of Blue), Dean Norris (Carry-On), Kylie Jefferson (Tiny Pretty Things), Moriah Brown (Power Book II: Ghost), Gregg Sulkin (Runaways), and Jay Reeves (Safety).

Watch on Netflix

New on Max:

'Juror No. 2'

Available on: Friday, December 20

Nicholas Hoult sitting on the stand in Juror #2
Cinephiles all over the world were outraged by David Zaslav's decision to give Juror No. 2, which is possibly the last film by Hollywood legend and Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood, a very limited release. So if you don't live in a major city, you'll finally have your chance to watch the movie at home this week.

The courtroom thriller follows family man and recovering alcoholic Justin Kemp, who is called up for jury duty for the highly publicized trial of James Michael Sythe, who is suspected of murdering his girlfriend Kendall Carter. As the trial continues, Justin begins to realize that Mr. Sythe may not be the one responsible for Kendall's death and that he was the one who accidentally killed Kendall Carter while driving under the influence. Justin now must contemplate whether to let a violent man get put behind bars for a crime he didn't commit or to turn himself in, threatening the future of his first child.

Juror No. 2 stars Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Academy Award nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary), Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (Air), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), and Kiefer Sutherland (24).

Watch on Max

New on VOD:

'Anora'

Available on: Tuesday, December 17

Mikey Madison as Ani and Mark Eydelshteyn as Ivan celebrating their wedding in Vegas in Anora.
The first American Palme d'Or-winner in 13 years and one of the frontrunners this awards season, Sean Baker's Anora is a must-see.

The movie follows Ani, a 23-year-old stripper and sex worker living in Brooklyn, who is tasked with entertaining Vanya, the spoiled 21-year-old son of a wealthy Russian oligarch. Vanya falls hard for Ani, paying her money to spend the week with him as his girlfriend, and eventually asks her to marry him for him to be granted a green card. Ani's Cinderella story doesn't last long once Vanya's parents catch wind of the marriage, and send their men after the two, demanding that the marriage gets annulled.

Mikey Madison (Scream) gives a star-making performance in the title role and works alongside a stellar ensemble that includes Mark Eidelstein, Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian (Tangerine), Vache Tovmasyan, Aleksei Serebryakov (Nobody), and Darya Ekamasova (The Americans).

Buy on Prime Video

'Small Things Like These'

Available on: Tuesday, December 17

A closeup shot of Cillian Murphy on the poster for Small Things Like These
1

Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) stars in the stirring Irish period drama Small Things Like These.

Based on the novel of the same name by Claire Keegan, the film is set in 1985 and follows coal merchant Bill Furlong, a devoted father, who does his best for his family. His worldview is threatened after uncovering some disturbing secrets involving the Roman Catholic Church that controls his small town.

Tim Mielants (Peaky Blinders) directs the movie, which also stars Academy Award nominee Emily Watson (Dune: Prophecy), Eileen Walsh (Say Nothing), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Claire Dunne (Spider-Man: Far From Home), and Eileen Walsh (This Is England).

New on Disney+:

Available on: Tuesday, December 17

The Pelletier family in Blink
Blink is an emotional new documentary from Edmund Stenson, Academy Award winner Daniel Roher (Nalvany), and National Geographic. The movie follows the Pelletier family, whose three children are all diagnosed with the same rare genetic condition that causes them to slowly lose their vision over time. In order to allow their children to see the beauty of the world while they still can, the family sets off on a trip around the world.

Watch on Disney+

New on Hulu:

'Cuckoo'

Available on: Tuesday, December 17

Hunter Schafer as Gretchen wearing a bandage holding a knife in Cuckoo.
Euphoria's Hunter Schafer enters her scream queen era with the horror movie Cuckoo.

Schafer stars as Gretchen, a teenager who is grieving the loss of her mother. After her father gets a new job helping to construct a new hotel, Gretchen is forced to move with her family to a vacation town in the Bavarian Alps. The hotel's owner, Herr König, offers Gretchen a job working at the reception desk. Gretchen soon begins to notice some strange occurrences happening in the hotel, realizing that Herr König may be hiding his true, sinister intentions.

Tilman Singer (Luz) directs Cuckoo, which also stars Dan Stevens (The Guest), Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion), Jan Bluthardt, and Marton Csokas (The Equalizer).

Watch on Hulu