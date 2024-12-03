December is finally here, and that means that Advent has officially begun. So, if you're looking for some new movies to watch in between your annual viewings of It's A Wonderful Life and Elf, you can look no further than this list. Here's a list of all the new movies heading to streaming this week.

New on VOD:

'Christmas Eve in Miller's Point'

Available on: Tuesday, December 3 (also available on AMC+ on Friday, December 6)

While many Christmas movies attempt to capture the magic of the season or tell fantastical tales of Santa Claus and guardian angels, Christmas Eve in Miller's Point captures the chaos of spending the holiday with your extended family.

As you may have expected, this spirited dramedy is set on December 24 as the extended Balsano family gathers together for their final family Christmas at their ancestral home. While the adults bicker and drink wine, two of the teenage family members sneak out and hit the town for some fun of their own.

Tyler Thomas Taormina (Ham on Rye) directs the movie, which features an ensemble cast that includes Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Maria Dizzia (Orange Is the New Black), Gregg Turkington (On Cinema), Matilda Fleming, Lev Cameron, and Ben Shenkman (Billions); as well as Sawyer Spielberg and Francesa Scorsese, the children of two of cinema's greatest filmmakers.

'Exhibiting Forgiveness'

Available on: Tuesday, December 3

Exhibiting Forgiveness tells the story of Tarrell, a highly respected painter who lives with his wife Aisha, and their son Jermaine. As Tarrell's artwork begins to become more widespread, it leads to him receiving an unexpected visit from his estranged father La'Ron, who holds deep regret for leaving him behind as a child.

Artist Titus Kaphar makes his directorial debut with Exhibiting Forgiveness, which stars André Holland (Moonlight), Academy Award nominee Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), John Earl Jelks (Chicago Med), and Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard).

'Good One'

Available on: Friday, December 6

India Donaldson's directorial debut, Good One, is a queer-coming-of-age drama that follows Sam, a 17-year-old on a backpacking trip in the Catskills alongside her father and his recently divorced friend Matt. As the trip wears on, Sam becomes fed up with the two older men's constant microaggressions about her queer identity.

Good One stars Lily Collias (Palm Trees and Power Lines), James Le Gros (Drugstore Cowboy), and Danny McCarthy (Elsbeth).

'Juror No. 2'

Available on: Tuesday, December 3

Cinephiles all over the world were outraged by David Zaslav's decision to give Juror No. 2, which is possibly the last film by Hollywood legend and Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood, a very limited release. So if you don't live in a major city, you'll finally have your chance to watch the movie at home this week.

The courtroom thriller follows family man and recovering alcoholic Justin Kemp, who is called up for jury duty for the highly publicized trial of James Michael Sythe, who is suspected of murdering his girlfriend Kendall Carter. As the trial continues, Justin begins to realize that Mr. Sythe may not be the one responsible for Kendall's death and that he was the one who accidentally killed Kendall Carter while driving under the influence. Justin now must contemplate whether to let a violent man get put behind bars for a crime he didn't commit or to turn himself in, threatening the future of his first child.

Juror No. 2 stars Nicholas Hoult (The Menu), Academy Award nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary), Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chris Messina (Air), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!), Leslie Bibb (Iron Man), and Kiefer Sutherland (24).

New on Netflix:

'Kneecap'

Available Now

Kneecap is an autobiographical comedy that chronicles the rise of the titular hip-hop trio in their hometown of Belfast, Ireland.

Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh star as themselves, as the movie shows how JJ, once a school teacher, crosses paths with Naoise and Liam Og, who have been labeled as scum by "society." The trio soon find success by rapping about politics in their native Irish tongue, which stars a movement to help revitalize the language.

Rich Peppiatt (One Rogue Reporter) directed the movie, which also stars Josie Walker (Belfast), Fionnuala Flaherty (Out of Innocence), Jessica Reynolds (Outlander), Adam Best (Holby City), Simone Kirby (The Buccaneers), and Academy Award nominee Michael Fassbender (Steve Jobs).

'Mary'

Available on: Friday, December 6

Mary is a biblical epic that retells the birth of Jesus Christ through the perspective of Mary of Nazareth. The film chronicles her marriage to Joseph, as well as her having to flee into hiding after Jesus' birth.

D.J. Caruso (Disturbia) directs the movie, which stars Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, and Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (The Father).

'That Christmas'

Available on: Wednesday, December 4

Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Richard Curtis (Love Actually) returns to the most wonderful time of the year in the animated film, That Christmas.

Based on Curtis' book series of the same name, That Christmas follows an ensemble of entertaining stories of family, friends, love, and loneliness during the holiday season. As well as Santa Claus himself, who makes a pretty big mistake that could threaten to ruin Christmas.

Simon Otto makes his directorial debut with the film, which marks the second feature from Locksmith Animation, the studio behind Ron's Gone Wrong. The movie features a voice cast that includes Brian Cox (Succession), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), and Academy Award nominee Bill Nighy (Love Actually).

New on Max:

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Available on: Friday, December 6

36 years after the release of Tim Burton's beloved horror-comedy, Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton and Academy Award nominee Winona Ryder reprise their roles as Betelgeuse and Lydia Deetz in the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The new film picks up several decades after the events of the first movie. Lydia Deetz has now become the host of a popular supernatural talk show and is dating her manipulative manager, Rory, having become estranged from her teenage daughter Astrid in the process. After a sudden death in the family, Lydia and Astrid are forced to return to Winter River alongside Lydia's stepmother Delia for the funeral. Betelgeuse has been keeping busy in the afterlife, trying to evade his vengeful ex-wife Delores, and the ghost detective Wolf Jackson suddenly finds his chance to haunt the Deetz once again.

Burton, Keaton, and Ryder alongside Catherine O'Hara as Delia for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, alongside plenty of new cast members, including Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (Spectre), Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man), and Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon).

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story'

Available on: Saturday, December 7

Before we see David Corenswet donning the red cape and tights, before Henry Cavill stepped foot in the Daily Planet, and before Brandon Routh returned to Earth, the one name that every moviegoer associated with Superman was Christopher Reeve.

The documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, has directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui (McQueen) chronicling the story of Reeve, from his career-defining role as Superman, to his tragic accident that left him paralyzed, and most of all his perseverance, which led him to become an activist for disability rights.

Super/Man features never-before-seen footage of the late Christopher Reeve and his wife Dana Reeve, and also features interviews with his children, Alexandra Reeve Givens, Matthew Reeve, and Will Reeve. Also featured in the documentary are Kevin Johnson, Gae Exton, Jeff Daniels, Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, John Kerry, Brooke Ellison, Pierre Spengler, Michael Manganiello, Dr. Steven Kirschblum, and Laurie Hawkins.