It's officially the week of Christmas! So if you need to find something to watch with your family, or maybe even away from your family, you won't have to look much further! You can check out the list below to see all the new movies arriving on streaming this week.

New on VOD:

'Gladiator II'

Available on: Tuesday, December 24

The legacy of Maximus lives on in Gladiator II, a sequel to the beloved Best Picture winner from 2000.

Picking up a decade-and-a-half after the events of the first film, Gladiator II follows Lucius Verus Aurelius, who, after his wife is slayed in battle, is taken to Rome as a slave and is forced to do battle as a gladiator. He soon catches the eye of the opportunistic socialite named Macrinus, who is building his own kind of uprising.

Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott returns to direct this sequel, which features a star-studded cast that includes Academy Award nominee Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Academy Award winner Denzel Washington (Training Day), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus), and Lior Raz (The Crowded Room), with Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi reprising their roles from the first film as Lucilla and Senator Gracchus.

'The Order'

Available on: Tuesday, December 24

Academy Award nominee Jude Law (The Talented Mr. Ripley) and Nicholas Hoult (Juror No. 2) go head-to-head in the gripping crime thriller The Order.

Based on a true story, the film is set in Idaho in the year 1983, as FBI agent Terry Husk goes after a white supremacist terrorist group known as the Order, who have been conducting a string of bank robberies in the area. The deeper Terry gets into his investigation, the more it becomes clear, this isn't any ordinary group of criminals.

Justin Kurzel (Macbeth) directs the film, which also stars Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey), Alison Oliver (Saltburn), and Marc Maron (GLOW).

'Werewolves'

Available on: Tuesday, December 24

We've seen the zombie apocalypse plenty of times in movies and shows. We've also seen a vampire apocalypse a couple of times. But what about a werewolf apocalypse? The action-packed B-movie Werewolves will give you exactly that.

In the film, a supermoon event causes millions of humans all around to transform into werewolves for one night, leading to the deaths of billions of people. Now, one year later, it's happening again, and it's up to jacked CDC scientist Wesley Marshall to find a cure to the lycanthropic outbreak.

Steven C. Miller (Line of Duty) directs the film, which stars Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy), Katrina Law (Arrow), Ilfenesh Hadera (Billions), James Michael Cummings (City on a Hill), Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba), and James Kyson (BMF).

'The Return'

Available on: Friday, December 27

A new adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey, The Return adapts the final sections in the timeless epic, as Odysseus washes up on the shore of Ithaca and adapts to the changes that have wrought his kingdom, including the imprisonment of his wife, and the impending death sentence of his son.

Academy Award nominee Uberto Pasolini (The Full Monty) directs the film, which stars Academy Award nominee Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche (The English Patient), and Charlie Plummer (Spontaneous).

'Y2K'

Available on: Tuesday, December 24

If you were of a certain age in the year 1999, you most certainly know about the Y2K conspiracy, which told of technology shutting down when the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2000. The new horror-comedy Y2K proposes the question; what if that conspiracy came true?

The directorial debut of Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) follows a band of mismatched teens whose New Year's Eve party is disrupted by a violent and unexpectedly gruesome technological uprising.

Y2K stars Jaeden Martell (It), Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople), The Kid Laroi, Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Mason Gooding (Scream), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Kyle Mooney, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, and Alicia Silverstone (Clueless).

New on Hulu:

'Nightbitch'

Available on: Friday, December 27

Academy Award nominee Amy Adams (Arrival) gives her hairiest performance to date in Nightbitch, a darkly comic tale of motherhood based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder.

The film follows an unnamed mother, who has left her dream job in the art world behind to raise her young son. The mother is increasingly frustrated with her husband constantly being away from work and not being much of a help. As her stress grows, the mother begins to think that she is transforming into a dog. A Nightbitch, if you will.

Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) directs the movie, which also stars Scoot McNairy (A Complete Unknown), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty), Mary Holland (Happiest Season), Ella Thomas (Desperation Road), Archana Rajan (Grey's Anatomy), and Jessica Harper (Suspiria).

