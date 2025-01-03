It's officially 2025! So if you're trying to wind down from your busy holiday season and looking for something to watch from the comfort of your home, you won't have to look much further. Here's a list of all the new movies arriving on streaming this week.

New on VOD:

'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'

Available Now

Middle-earth is looking a bit different in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the very first anime feature film in the beloved fantasy franchise.

Set 183 years before the original trilogy, The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of the House of Helm Hammerhand, as the kingdom is attacked by the scheming Dunlending lord Wulf, who seeks revenge for his father's death. Helm and his people now must prepare to defend their home before they lose everything they have ever known. Leading this resistance is Héra, Helm's reluctant daughter.

Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) directed the film, which features the voices of Brian Cox (Succession), Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods), Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer), Lorrain Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World of Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (Sparks), and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm). Miranda Otto also reprises her role from the original trilogy of films as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan.

'A Real Pain'

Available Now

Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) returns to the director's chair with his second directorial feature, A Real Pain. The movie has also cemented Eisenberg's co-star, Kieran Culkin (Succession), as the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor in this year's Oscar race.

The dramedy follows estranged cousins David and Benji, who embark on a Holocaust tour in Poland to honor their recently deceased grandmother. While David has settled down in life with a wife and child, Benji is still a loose cannon, struggling to deal with his grief. The two join a tour group where David becomes quietly more and more agitated by Benji's eccentric behavior, while simultaneously becoming closer once more with him.

The movie also stars Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), Kurt Egyiawan (House of the Dragon), Liza Sadovy (A Small Light), and Daniel Oreskes (Law & Order: Organized Crime).

'Wicked'

Available Now

The movie musical sensation of 2024 is now available to stream at home. Wicked is the first film in the two-part feature film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical.

Serving as a prequel to L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked recontextualizes the story's iconic villain, The Wicked Witch of the West, as Elphaba, a misunderstood green-skinned misfit at Shiz University. Her rivalry with her roommate and fellow aspiring witch, Glinda, slowly morphs into a beautiful friendship. The two's strong bond is tested when they visit the Emerald City and learn about the Wizard's true intentions for Elphaba.

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directs the film, which stars Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Grammy Award-winning pop star Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Ethan Slater (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Bronwyn James (Harlots), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), newcomer Marissa Bode, Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), with Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Academy Award nominee Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park).

New on Netflix:

'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl'

Available Now

Aardman's beloved duo returns for their first feature film in nearly 20 years with Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

The new movie finds Wallace inventing a smart gnome, which concerns his silent canine companion Gromit, especially as the gnome seems to be developing a mind of its own. When the gnome begins acting evil, Gromit realizes that his old nemesis, the criminal penguin mastermind Feathers McGraw, is controlling the gnome, seeking vengeance for his imprisonment.

Academy Award winner and franchise creator Nick Park directs the film alongside Merlin Crossingham. Ben Whitehead reprises his role as Wallace, with Peter Kay reprising his role as Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh. The film also features the voices of Lauren Patel (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Reece Shearsmith (Saltburn), and Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth).

New on Max:

'The Front Room'

Available Now

Brandy (Moesha) goes head-to-head with a racist Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) in the psychological horror movie The Front Room.

The film follows anthropology professor Belinda and her husband Norman, who are facing financial hardships, and with a baby on the way, things are destined to get more complicated.. Their lives suddenly pivot when Norman receives a call from his estranged stepmother, Solange, who informs Norman that his father has passed away. While attending the funeral, Solange offers the couple an ultimatum, she'll give them her significant inheritance if they let her live with them during her final days, to which they reluctantly agree. However, Solange's erratic behavior begins to drive the couple to near insanity, especially as she makes constant racist remarks towards Belinda.

Max and Sam Eggers (The Lighthouse) make their directorial debut with the movie, which also stars Andrew Burnap (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Neal Huff (Spotlight).

New on Hulu:

'Mothers' Instinct'

Available Now

Academy Award winners Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) have already been dubbed as "mothers" by many on social media, but they get to play two toxic grieving mothers in the thriller Mothers' Instinct.

A remake of the 2018 French film of the same name, the movie is set in the year 1960 and follows next-door neighbors and housewives Alice and Cèline. The friendship between women ruptures when Cèline's son dies in a freak accident while in Alice's care.

Benoît Delhomme makes his directorial debut with the movie, which also stars Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World).

