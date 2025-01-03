It's officially 2025! So if you're trying to wind down from your busy holiday season and looking for something to watch from the comfort of your home, you won't have to look much further. Here's a list of all the new movies arriving on streaming this week.
New on VOD:
'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim'
Available Now
'The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' Review: The Visually Stunning Return to Middle-earth Is a Bumpy Ride
This ride to Rohan is gorgeous, but narratively hollow.
Middle-earth is looking a bit different in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, the very first anime feature film in the beloved fantasy franchise.
Set 183 years before the original trilogy, The War of the Rohirrim tells the story of the House of Helm Hammerhand, as the kingdom is attacked by the scheming Dunlending lord Wulf, who seeks revenge for his father's death. Helm and his people now must prepare to defend their home before they lose everything they have ever known. Leading this resistance is Héra, Helm's reluctant daughter.
Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) directed the film, which features the voices of Brian Cox (Succession), Gaia Wise (A Walk in the Woods), Luke Pasqualino (Snowpiercer), Lorrain Ashbourne (Bridgerton), Yazdan Qafouri (I Came By), Benjamin Wainwright (World of Fire), Laurence Ubong Williams (Gateway), Shaun Dooley (The Witcher), Michael Wildman (Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Jude Akuwudike (Beasts of No Nation), Bilal Hasna (Sparks), and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm). Miranda Otto also reprises her role from the original trilogy of films as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan.
The untold story behind Helm's Deep, hundreds of years before the fateful war, telling the life and bloodsoaked times of its founder, Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan.
- Release Date
- December 13, 2024
- Director
- Kenji Kamiyama
- Cast
- Brian Cox , Miranda Otto , Gaia Wise , Luke Pasqualino , Laurence Ubong , Shaun Dooley
- Runtime
- 134 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Fantasy
- Studio(s)
- New Line Cinema , Warner Bros. Animation , Sola Entertainment
- Distributor(s)
- Warner Bros. Pictures
- Sequel(s)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring , The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers , The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- Franchise(s)
- The Lord of the Rings
'A Real Pain'
Available Now
'A Real Pain' Review: Kieran Culkin Is a Real Star in Jesse Eisenberg's Stellar Dramedy
The film revolves around two cousins on a Holocaust tour after the death of their grandmother.
Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network) returns to the director's chair with his second directorial feature, A Real Pain. The movie has also cemented Eisenberg's co-star, Kieran Culkin (Succession), as the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor in this year's Oscar race.
The dramedy follows estranged cousins David and Benji, who embark on a Holocaust tour in Poland to honor their recently deceased grandmother. While David has settled down in life with a wife and child, Benji is still a loose cannon, struggling to deal with his grief. The two join a tour group where David becomes quietly more and more agitated by Benji's eccentric behavior, while simultaneously becoming closer once more with him.
The movie also stars Will Sharpe (The White Lotus), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), Kurt Egyiawan (House of the Dragon), Liza Sadovy (A Small Light), and Daniel Oreskes (Law & Order: Organized Crime).
A Real Pain
Two cousins travel to Poland after their grandmother's death to see where they came from and end up joining a Holocaust tour.
- Release Date
- January 20, 2024
- Director
- Jesse Eisenberg
- Cast
- Jesse Eisenberg , Kieran Culkin , Will Sharpe , Jennifer Grey , Kurt Egyiawan , Liza Sadovy , Daniel Oreskes , Ellora Torchia , Jakub Gąsowski , Krzysztof Jaszczak , Piotr Czarniecki , Marek Kasprzyk
- Runtime
- 90 Minutes
- Character(s)
- David , Benji , James , Marsha , Eloge , Diane , Mark , Priya , Receptionist , Pianist , Conductor , Older Man
- Writers
- Jesse Eisenberg
- Studio(s)
- Topic Studios , Fruit Tree , Extreme Emotions , Rego Park
'Wicked'
Available Now
'Wicked' Review: Jon M. Chu's Majestic Musical Defies Gravity Thanks To Cynthia Erivo's Electric Elphaba
Chu's musical adaptation is a soaring, vibrant film that is one of the year's best.
The movie musical sensation of 2024 is now available to stream at home. Wicked is the first film in the two-part feature film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical.
Serving as a prequel to L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked recontextualizes the story's iconic villain, The Wicked Witch of the West, as Elphaba, a misunderstood green-skinned misfit at Shiz University. Her rivalry with her roommate and fellow aspiring witch, Glinda, slowly morphs into a beautiful friendship. The two's strong bond is tested when they visit the Emerald City and learn about the Wizard's true intentions for Elphaba.
Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) directs the film, which stars Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Grammy Award-winning pop star Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Ethan Slater (Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Bronwyn James (Harlots), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), newcomer Marissa Bode, Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), with Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Academy Award nominee Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic Park).
The story of how a green-skinned woman framed by the Wizard of Oz becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. The first of a two-part feature film adaptation of the Broadway musical.
- Release Date
- November 22, 2024
- Director
- Jon M. Chu
- Cast
- Cynthia Erivo , Ariana Grande , Michelle Yeoh , Jeff Goldblum , Jonathan Bailey , Ethan Slater , Marissa Bode , Bowen Yang , Bronwyn James , Keala Settle , Peter Dinklage , Aaron Teoh , Grecia De la Paz , Colin Michael Carmichael , Adam James , Andy Nyman , Courtney Mae-Briggs , Sharon D. Clarke , Jenna Boyd
- Runtime
- 160 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Musical
- Character(s)
- Elphaba Thropp , Glinda Upland , Madame Morrible , The Wizard , Fiyero Tigelaar , Boq , Nessarose Thropp , Pfannee , ShenShen , Miss Coddle , Doctor Dillamond (voice) , Avaric Tenmeadows , Gilligan , Professor Nikidik , Glinda's Father , Governor Frexspar Thropp , Melena Thropp , The Midwife
- Writers
- Gregory Maguire , Winnie Holzman , Dana Fox , L. Frank Baum
- Studio
- Studio(s)
- Marc Platt Productions
- Distributor(s)
- Universal Pictures
New on Netflix:
'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl'
Available Now
‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Review: Aardman’s Beloved Duo Is Back on Top
Feathers McGraw steals the show in this safe but fun return to form.
Aardman's beloved duo returns for their first feature film in nearly 20 years with Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.
The new movie finds Wallace inventing a smart gnome, which concerns his silent canine companion Gromit, especially as the gnome seems to be developing a mind of its own. When the gnome begins acting evil, Gromit realizes that his old nemesis, the criminal penguin mastermind Feathers McGraw, is controlling the gnome, seeking vengeance for his imprisonment.
Academy Award winner and franchise creator Nick Park directs the film alongside Merlin Crossingham. Ben Whitehead reprises his role as Wallace, with Peter Kay reprising his role as Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh. The film also features the voices of Lauren Patel (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Reece Shearsmith (Saltburn), and Diane Morgan (Cunk on Earth).
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- Release Date
- January 3, 2025
- Director
- Nick Park
- Cast
- Reece Shearsmith , Ben Whitehead , Peter Kay , Diane Morgan , Adjoa Andoh , Lenny Henry , Muzz Khan
- Runtime
- 79 minutes
- Character(s)
- Norbot (voice) , Wallace (voice) , Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh (voice) , Up North News Reporter (voice) , (voice)
- Writers
- Mark Burton
- Producers
- Claire Jennings
- YouTube Trailer
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2N0xou2QN2w
New on Max:
'The Front Room'
Available Now
'The Front Room' Review: Brandy and Kathryn Hunter Are Forces of (Un)Nature in Absurd A24 Horror
This movie is more proof you should never let you in-laws move in.
Brandy (Moesha) goes head-to-head with a racist Kathryn Hunter (The Tragedy of Macbeth) in the psychological horror movie The Front Room.
The film follows anthropology professor Belinda and her husband Norman, who are facing financial hardships, and with a baby on the way, things are destined to get more complicated.. Their lives suddenly pivot when Norman receives a call from his estranged stepmother, Solange, who informs Norman that his father has passed away. While attending the funeral, Solange offers the couple an ultimatum, she'll give them her significant inheritance if they let her live with them during her final days, to which they reluctantly agree. However, Solange's erratic behavior begins to drive the couple to near insanity, especially as she makes constant racist remarks towards Belinda.
Max and Sam Eggers (The Lighthouse) make their directorial debut with the movie, which also stars Andrew Burnap (Under the Banner of Heaven) and Neal Huff (Spotlight).
A psychological horror that follows Belinda, a newly pregnant woman, whose life turns into a nightmare when her estranged mother-in-law moves in. As the sinister presence takes hold, Belinda must protect her unborn child from her diabolical guest.
- Release Date
- September 6, 2024
- Director
- Max Eggers , Sam Eggers
- Cast
- Brandy Norwood , Andrew Burnap , Kathryn Hunter , Neal Huff , David Manis , Mary Catherine Wright , Ellen J. Maddow , Mary Testa
- Runtime
- 94 Minutes
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Max Eggers , Sam Eggers
New on Hulu:
'Mothers' Instinct'
Available Now
Academy Award winners Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables) and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) have already been dubbed as "mothers" by many on social media, but they get to play two toxic grieving mothers in the thriller Mothers' Instinct.
A remake of the 2018 French film of the same name, the movie is set in the year 1960 and follows next-door neighbors and housewives Alice and Cèline. The friendship between women ruptures when Cèline's son dies in a freak accident while in Alice's care.
Benoît Delhomme makes his directorial debut with the movie, which also stars Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World).
Mothers' Instinct
Alice and Celine live a traditional lifestyle with successful husbands and sons of the same age. Life's perfect harmony is suddenly shattered after a tragic accident. Guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to unravel their sisterly bond.
- Director
- Benoît Delhomme
- Cast
- Jessica Chastain , Anne Hathaway , Josh Charles , Anders Danielsen Lie
- Runtime
- 94 Minutes
- Writers
- Sarah Conradt
- Studio(s)
- Anton , Freckle Films , Mosaic , Versus Production
- Distributor(s)
- Neon