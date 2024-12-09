It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on streaming. If you're on the lookout for a holiday treat that has a bit more fisticuffs than usual, you won't have to look much further than this week's explosive lineup of titles arriving on streaming. You can check out the list below to see everything arriving on streaming this week.

New on Netflix:

'Carry-On'

Available on: Friday, December 13

Every Christmas season, many people around the world rewatch Die Hard. A few may also rewatch Die Hard 2. The new action flick Carry-On plays like a modern-day version of the latter.

TSA agent Ethan Kopek isn't thrilled that he has to work on Christmas Eve, especially because he has to deal with the seemingly unending stream of disgruntled passengers looking to stir up trouble. Ethan's workday receives an unwelcome surprise with the arrival of a mysterious traveler, who threatens to blackmail him if he doesn't let his package go through security unchecked.

Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop) directs the film, which stars Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts), Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson), Theo Rossi (The Penguin), Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), and Sinqua Walls (The Blackening).

'It Ends With Us'

Available Now

Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, It Ends With Us, is given the feature film treatment, courtesy of Blake Lively (Gossip Girl) and Justin Baldoni (Jane the Virgin).

The movie follows Lily Bloom, who looks to leave behind her traumatic upbringing and start a life of her own in Boston, by opening a flower shop. In a chance encounter, Lily meets Ryle, a neurosurgeon, and the two quickly fall head over heels in love with her. Unfortunately, Ryle has a dark side that causes Lily's trauma to reemerge. Lily finds hope when she reconnects with her childhood sweetheart, Atlas, and her feelings for him begin to blossom once more.

Baldoni directed the film, which also stars Brandon Sklenar (1923), Jenny Slate (Obvious Child), Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act), Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter (Colony), Amy Morton (Chicago P.D.), and Kevin McKidd (Grey's Anatomy).

'Maria'

Available on: Wednesday, December 11

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie (Girl, Interrupted) stars as opera singer Maria Callas in Maria, the third and final installment in Pablo Larraín's trilogy of "important women" following Jackie and Spencer.

Set in Paris during the 1970s, the movie chronicles Callas' final years as she reflects on her life, including her identity and her career. The movie narrows in on Callas' final days as she seeks to step away from the limelight.

Maria also stars Academy Award nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), Alba Rohrwacher (My Brilliant Friend), Pierfrancesco Favino (Rush), and Valeria Golino (Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

New on Prime Video:

'Red One'

Available on: Thursday, December 12

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' big Christmas blockbuster, Red One, is arriving on Prime Video just in time.

Callum Drift is the top ELF for Santa Claus, but as humanity's holiday spirit increasingly dwindles year by year, he plans on retiring from his holly jolly duties. That is until Santa is kidnapped by the evil Christmas witch Gryla. Now Cal must join forces with master hacker and all-around dirtbag Jack O'Malley to rescue Santa before Christmas is ruined for everyone.

Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) directs the movie which also stars Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Lucy Liu (Charlie's Angels), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Bonnie Hunt (Escape at Dannemora), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (A Man on the Inside), and Wesley Kimmel (The Mandalorian).

New on VOD:

'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Available on: Tuesday, December 10

Barbara Robinson's classic children's novel comes to life in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

Everyone in town fears the Herdmans, six siblings who have been labeled as "the worst kids in the world." Nobody seems to want to give them a chance. Nobody but Grace Bradley, who has been put in charge of heading the local church's annual Christmas pageant. When the Herdmans shock everyone by wanting to be a part of the play, Grace learns that they just might be what their community needs after all.

Dallas Jenkins (The Chosen) directs the movie, which stars Judy Greer (13 Going on 30), Pete Holmes (Crashing), Molly Belle Wright (Mistletoe Ranch), Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls), and Beatrice Schneider (The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh).

'Heretic'

Available on: Tuesday, December 9

If you're going door-to-door spreading the good word, be careful whose door you knock on. Sister Barnes and Sister Paxton learn that the hard way in Heretic.

The new psychological horror film finds two young Mormon missionaries being welcomed into the home of the seemingly kind Mr. Reed, who already knows a surprising amount about religion. However, the two young women quickly realize that Mr. Reed isn't being fully honest with them, and he's hiding an unholy surprise for them both and attempts to forever alter their faith.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) wrote and directed the movie, which stars Hugh Grant (Paddington 2), Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets), and Chloe East (The Fabelmans).

'Venom: The Last Dance'

Available on: Tuesday, December 10

Eddie Brock and his Symbiote buddy Venom have reached the end of the road in the superhero threequel Venom: The Last Dance.

Eddie and Venom are now on the run from the government after being framed for the murder of Patrick Mulligan. As the nefarious Rex Strickland attempts to hunt them down, the two realize that they may have much bigger fish to fry, as Venom's creator, Knull, has sent an army of dangerous extraterrestrials down to Earth.

Kelly Marcel (The Changeling) makes her directorial debut with Venom: The Last Dance, which sees Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy reprise his roles as Eddie and Venom alongside Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen. The movie also stars Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Rhys Ifans (The Amazing Spider-Man), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), Alanna Ubach (Ted), and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings).

New on Max:

'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Available on: Friday, December 13

While Todd Phillips' Joker was initially billed as a stand-alone film when it first debuted in 2019, it makes sense as to why Warner Bros wanted a sequel to the film. After all, the crime-thriller not only became the first R-rated movie to make a billion dollars at the box office, but it also went on to win several Oscars, including one for Joaquin Phoenix. Yet when the sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, hit theaters a few weeks ago, not only was it panned by both critics and audiences, but it was a box office disaster. So if you were one of the many who skipped the sequel in theaters, you'll have the chance to watch it on Max this week.

Set two years after the events of the first film, Folie à Deux sees Arthur Fleck in custody at Arkham State Hospital, awaiting trial for his crimes. While attending a musical therapy class, he meets Lee, a mysterious woman who idolizes the Joker and encourages Arthur to embrace his dangerous persona. One of the sequel's biggest distinctions from the original is the fact that this film is a jukebox musical, with several musical numbers taking place within the heads of both Arthur and Lee.

Phillips returns to direct the sequel with Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role alongside a cast that also includes Academy Award winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Academy Award nominee Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Academy Award nominee Steve Coogan (Philomena), Harry Lawtey (Industry), and Leigh Gill (Game of Thrones).