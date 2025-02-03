Love is in the air for the first week of February and if you are looking for a good movie to watch to help put you in the mood for something romantic, you won't have to look very far. There's also a nice selection of rather un-romantic movies arriving this week, which means you have a lot to choose from.

New on VOD:

'All We Imagine as Light'

Available on: Tuesday, February 4

Payal Kapdia’s feature debut, All We Imagine as Light, was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of 2024 and is now available to stream at home.

Set in Mumbai, the film follows Nurse Prabha, whose day is interrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Prabha’s roommate Anu has issues of her own while she and her boyfriend navigate the city to find a nice place where they can be intimate.

The film stars Kani Kurusti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, and Hridhu Haroon.

Divya Prabha Anu

'September 5'

Available on: Tuesday, February 4

Nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, September 5 captures the tragic events of the hostage crisis in the Olympic Village during the 1972 Summer Olympics.

The docudrama takes a more unconventional approach to telling the true story, instead of showing the carnage, they instead tell the story entirely in the studio of ABC Sports. The news crew forever changed the way news covers events live.

Academy Award nominee Tim Fehlbaum directs the movie which stars Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), John Magaro (Past Lives), Ben Chaplin (Cinderella), and Leonie Benesch (The Teachers’ Lounge).

'Wish You Were Here'

Available on: Tuesday, February 4

Actress Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You) makes her directorial debut with the tear-jerker Wish You Were Here.

The movie tells the story of Charlotte, a young woman who is stuck in a rut and unable to find that certain spark that she needs. One fateful night Charlotte meets Adam, who just might be the man of her dreams. That is until he ghosts her. It is then that Adam reveals the truth, he’s terminally ill, with not much left to live.

The film stars Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), and Kelsey Grammer (Frasier).